Black Americans in Bangkok celebrate Juneteenth

The Root

To say that Kamala Harris made history in 2020 is a massive understatement. The country’s first African American, Asian American, female Vice President shattered the glass ceiling in a major way when she ascended to the second-highest office in the land. But it has been an uphill battle for Harris since she took her oath of office in January of 2021. Less than a year into her first term, a USA Today poll had her approval rating at a measly 28 percent – even lower than Dick Cheney’s all-time wors