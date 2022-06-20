Black Americans in Bangkok celebrate Juneteenth
A group of Black Americans gather to mark Juneteenth and find community far from home. (June 20)
The flag features stars and an arc, representing different aspects of Black emancipation. Many people still prefer to fly the Pan-African Flag, too.
As the United States marks only the second federally recognized Juneteenth, Black Americans living overseas have embraced the holiday as a day of reflection and an opportunity to educate people in their host countries on Black history. President Joe Biden moved quickly last year to federally recognize the day Black Americans have been celebrating since the last enslaved people were told they were free in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s 1863 Emancipation Proclamation. In Liberia, Saqar Ahhah Ahershu, 45, from Jersey City, New Jersey, is organizing the country’s first “Journey Home Festival.”
Juneteenth, also known as “Freedom Day” or “Emancipation Day,” commemorates June 19, 1865, the day when enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas found out they were free.
“I think Juneteenth is an even more quintessentially American holiday than the Fourth of July,” explains Professor Shennette Garrett-Scott.
Some Black leaders are concerned about how Americans with no history of celebrating Juneteenth will mark the new federal holiday.
