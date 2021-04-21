Black Americans are grateful at Chauvin’s conviction, but we know false hope too well

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Leonard Pitts Jr.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

I sat there trying to remember how to breathe.

I suspect I had that in common with people — particularly African American people — all over the country. Didn’t we all hold our breath as we awaited the verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin?

Then that verdict was read. The former Minneapolis police officer was found guilty on all three counts in the death of George Floyd and was promptly handcuffed and led off to jail. On television, people shouted and prayed, cranking their fists toward heaven. I just sat there, trying to remember how lungs are supposed to work.

And thinking that justice — real justice — shouldn’t be this difficult. In a nation that was not broken along seams of race, a nation where you could trust the police to actually protect and serve no matter the color of your skin, Chauvin’s conviction would have been a foregone conclusion. But in this nation, it was anything but. That’s why I forgot to breathe. And why, after the verdict, what I felt was less exultation than simply relief.

An American court did right by an African American man. For a change.

You might, if you are innocent or ignorant of American history, wonder what the fuss is about. After all, the evidence of Chauvin’s crime was compelling and overwhelming, cellphone video that showed him kneeling on the neck of a handcuffed and unresisting man for nine-and-a-half minutes while Floyd pleaded and cried. Bystanders begged Chauvin to stop and he faced them with an expression of malevolent nonchalance as if to convey that he was in charge here — his badge gave him that authority — and he would do with this Black body what he damn well pleased. As indeed, he did.

So you may, in innocence or ignorance, wonder how there could have been any doubt of this outcome. But see, they also had pictures in 1930 when Thomas Shipp and Abram Smith were killed in Marion, Indiana. They had pictures of Rubin Stacy in Fort Lauderdale in 1935. They had confessions of kidnapping when Emmett Till was murdered in 1955, had video when Rodney King was beaten to pieces in 1991. More video when Tamir Rice was shot in 2014. And Philando Castile in 2016. And Terence Crutcher, also in 2016. And no one was ever held accountable for any of those killings — or for literally thousands just like them.

Point being, there is nothing new about compelling, overwhelming evidence. But such evidence has seldom been a match for America’s refusal to know or its stubborn disregard of Black lives.

So what was different this time?

Maybe it’s that this video was particularly excruciating. Maybe it was recognition that the eyes of the world were upon us. Whatever it was, it led to a verdict for which we can only be grateful.

But did it lead to change? Did something heavy just shift in the psyche of a nation? Will African Americans henceforth know a new form of justice, one that is not spotty or hit-and-miss, but that, in the words of the prophet Amos, rolls down like waters?

It would be nice to believe that. But if one is not innocent or ignorant of America, one cannot help but recall all the times belief has gone begging, all the times promise has lied. One is tempered by memory of Trayvon, Breonna and so many others who never knew justice.

Maybe that sounds cynical to you. But these last years have been traumatizing and besides, I am a Black man in America.

So I’m also sitting here trying to remember how to hope.

Recommended Stories

  • Meet Little Bubby Child: The internet meme having a light-hearted look at Appalachia

    Take a look at some of the popular “comedy told from the life we’ve lived.”

  • ‘Accountability not justice’: Bernie Sanders says celebrations over Chauvin verdict premature

    ‘Trauma and tragedy of George Floyd’s murder must never leave us,’ says senator

  • Why is hatred Republicans’ first impulse? Now they’re targeting transgender kids | Opinion

    Look, I get it, OK?

  • George Floyd death: Three Americans assess Derek Chauvin trial

    A retired police veteran, a Minnesota resident and a black political hopeful share their thoughts.

  • Rep. Hal Rogers of Kentucky fined for bypassing House security

    Rep. Hal Rogers faces a $5,000 fine for failing to submit to security screening before entering the U.S. House floor earlier this month.

  • Covid-19 vaccination: How is India's inoculation drive going

    The drive has begun to lag just as the country sees a record surge in Covid cases.

  • Brazil warns Biden not to trust Bolsonaro as he demands cash in exchange for climate action

    ‘US should not strike an agreement with federal government because it won’t be fulfilled’ São Paulo governor says

  • McEnany branded hypocrite for telling Biden words can inflame violence as president comments on Chauvin trial

    The comments were made the day after jurors began deliberations in the trial

  • Quebec to appeal court ruling on disputed religious symbols law

    MONTREAL (Reuters) -The Canadian province of Quebec said on Tuesday it would appeal a court ruling that exempts some teachers and provincial politicians from a controversial law that bans public employees from wearing religious symbols. The ruling, which upheld most of a 2019 law, stops it from applying to educators in Quebec's minority English-language school boards since they hold special rights over education under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Quebec Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette said the decision would be appealed to ensure that it applies to all.

  • Tucker Carlson calls support for George Floyd an ‘attack on civilisation’

    Fox News host uses show to question validity of Derek Chauvin verdict, asking: ‘Can we trust the way this decision was made?’

  • 'Skullduggery' political podcast: 'Will Afghanistan end like Vietnam?' — April 17, 2021

    President Biden has announced his plans to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11 and end America’s longest war — but is it too soon to leave?

  • Stacey Abrams condemns ‘racial animus’ in GOP-backed bills to restrict ballot access

    ‘If the effect is deleterious to the ability of people of colour to participate in elections, then that is problematic and that is wrong,’ Abrams says

  • Islamists call halt to Pakistan protest after government allows vote on French envoy

    A banned Pakistani Islamist group called an end to violent nationwide anti-France protests on Tuesday, after the government called a parliamentary vote on whether to expel the French ambassador and said it would halt criminal cases against the group's members. Pakistan arrested the leader of the group Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) on April 12 and banned the group last week after its members blocked main highways, railways and access routes to major cities, assaulting police and burning public property. The group has demanded that Pakistan expel the French ambassador in retaliation for the publication in France of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed.

  • Bush says America is so polarised people ‘couldn’t believe I was friends with Michelle Obama’

    President says of the polarisation among Americans: ‘It shocked me’

  • Joe Biden celebrates ‘some justice’ for George Floyd as AOC calls conviction not enough

    President says it was ‘really important’ that former police officer found guilty on all counts

  • DC statehood: GOP Reps argue capital wouldn’t qualify as congressional district despite population being greater than two states

    If the district became a state, it would add two Senate seats, which would likely be filled by Democrats

  • Hornet LaMelo Ball thought injury was ‘nothing too big.’ Month later, he’s almost back

    Charlotte Hornets rookie star LaMelo Ball discusses his recovery from a fractured wrist.

  • George Floyd: US city on edge as jury deliberates Chauvin verdict

    Security is ramped up in Minneapolis as jurors retire in the trial into the death of George Floyd.

  • Liz Truss to hold showdown talks with Australia over 'glacially slow' trade negotiations

    Liz Truss has thrown down the gauntlet to her Australian counterpart over “glacially slow” progress in trade deal talks, as her allies urged Canberra to “show us the colour of their money”. The International Trade Secretary is preparing for showdown negotiations with Dan Tehan, Australia’s trade minister, after he accepted her invitation to meet face-to-face in London this week. Sources in her department told The Telegraph that Australia needs to show “some serious movement on their side” to unblock negotiations on a free trade agreement, which are said to have stalled since Mr Tehan took up the role in December. By contrast the first four rounds of talks, led by his predecessor Simon Birmingham and Ms Truss, made “really rapid progress”, it is claimed. Canberra has been accused of being “slow to move on key UK asks”, including on sensitive areas in services, investment and business visas – particularly in legal services and management consultancy. These sectors are viewed as central to the British economy’s recovery from the pandemic. The UK also wants to see Australian tariffs slashed on Scotch whisky and cars, both levied at 5 per cent at present. By turns Canberra is pushing for bigger wins on agriculture, particularly lower tariffs on meat exported to Britain. A bilateral trade deal between the two nations is expected to boost UK exports to Australia by around £900 million. Mr Tehan arrives in the UK on Wednesday evening and the two-day dialogue begins on Thursday. He is expected to launch a media and PR blitz while in London. The source close to Ms Truss quipped: “She plans to sit him down in the Locarno Room [in the Foreign Office] in an uncomfortable chair, so he has to deal with her directly for nine hours.” The ally said that Mr Tehan and Ms Truss have struck up a good rapport, but added: “He is inexperienced compared to Liz. He needs to show that he can play at this level. “Australia need to show us the colour of their money. They’re great friends of ours and talk a good game about free trade and wanting a deal, but they need to match those words with action.” It is thought that there is pressure on Mr Tehan to make a substantial breakthrough before flying back to Australia on Friday night, given the rare exception made for him to leave the country amid its strict closure of the borders due to Covid. British officials believe it is highly unlikely, although not impossible, that a trade deal could be clinched between the pair before his departure, but if the talks unblock the remaining issues, an agreement could be achievable within six to eight weeks. Ms Truss believes that in-person talks at the political level hold the key to finalising the deal. She successfully employed a similar tactic with Japan last summer, using “occasionally fiery face-to-face negotiations” with her Japanese counterpart to make headway over the most contentious issues. Annual UK trade with Australia is worth over £18 billion, with services accounting for 60 per cent. There is a wider strategic importance to a bilateral trade deal for Britain, because the Government wants to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) – the £9 trillion free trade area in which Australia is a key player – later this year. Striking a UK-Australia deal would pave the way towards eventual British membership of the trading bloc, which is viewed by Whitehall as a crucial counterweight to China and its trade practices that are accused of distorting markets.

  • WH issues warning to Russia over Navalny's health

    The White House issued a stark warning to Russia Monday regarding the deteriorating health of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Press secretary Jen Psaki said there would be "consequences" for Moscow if Navalny dies. (April 19)