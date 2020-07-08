Black Americans report hate crimes, violence in wake of George Floyd protests and Black Lives Matter gains

Indiana officials are investigating a July Fourth weekend incident in which a white man is accused of yelling about a Black man "get a noose" and pinning him against a tree. This comes after nooses were found hanging in Las Vegas, Portland, Oregon, and Baltimore, a noose was used to target a Black person at work in Nebraska and a Black man at home in Delaware. It follows five Black men found hanging from trees in California, New York, Texas and New Jersey – all ruled as suicides, despite activists' calls for deeper investigations.

A range of disturbing incidents have happened since George Floyd's death and subsequent protests against racism and police brutality. In Illinois, a man was charged with a hate crime for allegedly riding his motorcycle into a protest and hitting two people. Authorities say a KKK leader tried to run his car through a group of peaceful protesters in Virginia. Video shows a white man accelerating his car toward a Black woman in a Wisconsin parking lot.

Also in Wisconsin, a white lawyer who allegedly spit on a Black teen protester was charged with a hate crime and a white man who allegedly burned Althea Bernstein, a biracial woman, with lighter fluid is being investigated for a hate crime.

Althea Bernstein shows the burns on her face after a group of four white men sprayed her with lighter fluid and threw a lighter at her in Madison, Wisconsin, amid protests June 24, 2020. More

When it comes to symbols of faith, gunshots damaged a historically Black church in Kentucky and five white people face hate crime charges for an alleged attack on a Black pastor in Virginia.

When it comes to families, a viral video shows a white woman pointing a gun at a Black family in a Michigan parking lot and a Black Muslim woman and her two children allegedly had a gun pulled on them by their neighbor in Washington state.

Across the U.S., Black people have reported incidents of alleged hate crimes – criminal offenses motivated by bias. As the Black Lives Matter social justice movement has rallied demonstrators and gained support across racial groups, concerns have arisen about violent backlash targeting people of color, similar to the ones that have played out during previous movements against racism.

The incidents have left many Black Americans fearing for their safety.

"They feel afraid that there are violent racists who are going to go after them," says Roy Austin, a prominent Black lawyer who was the former deputy assistant attorney general of the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division.

History of backlash

History has shown that during previous movements toward racial equity, white Americans responded with violence.

More than 4,400 Black people were killed by terror lynchings from 1887 to 1950, starting with the end of Reconstruction after the Civil War and through protests against discriminatory Black codes and Jim Crow laws, according to the nonprofit Equal Justice Initiative based in Montgomery, Alabama. Once Black men were able to vote, Southern states used many tactics to prevent them from casting ballots, including mob violence and lynching, according to the Constitutional Rights Foundation. Economic progress has also been met with violence, such as in Tulsa, Oklahoma, when what was known as "Black Wall Street," was destroyed in a 1921 massacre by a white mob, leaving hundreds of Black people dead thousands homeless. During the Civil Rights Movement, Black people were terrorized with police brutality, including the use of fire hoses and dogs.