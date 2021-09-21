Black Americans resettling in Ghana

Good Morning America

Just three weeks into the criminal trial of Elizabeth Holmes, jurors have already heard allegations of lies, deception and alleged intimidation from those who worked directly under her -- and the trial is expected to continue into December. "I was scared that things would not go well," one former Theranos scientist, Surekha Gangakhedkar, told prosecutors when asked why she made copies of internal communications and documents before resigning from the company. A full recap of last week's proceedings is available on today's episode of "The Dropout: Elizabeth Holmes on Trial" free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you listen to podcasts.