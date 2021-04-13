Black Army officer pepper-sprayed by police said he thought he could be murdered as officers gave quickly changing commands

Sarah Al-Arshani
·2 min read
caron nazario 2
Lt. Caron Nazario is seen after being placed in handcuffs. He is suing the two police officers for violating his constitutional rights. Windsor Police via AP

  • A uniformed Black Army officer was held at gunpoint and pepper-sprayed during a traffic stop.

  • Second lieutenant Caron Nazario filed a lawsuit against the 2 Virginia officers involved.

  • In a complaint, Nazario said they gave conflicting orders and he was worried he would be murdered.

The uniformed Black Army officer that was held at gunpoint and pepper-sprayed during a traffic stop in Virginia said officers switched their commands so much he was worried he'd be murdered because he couldn't keep up.

Second lieutenant Caron Nazario, who is Black and Hispanic, filed a lawsuit against Virginia officers Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker, who pulled him over while he was on his way home from his station on December 5, 2020.

Nazario was driving a brand new car and had his license plate displayed on cardboard fixed in his back window. The officers said they pulled him over because of missing plates and that he was "eluding police." He had pulled over at a gas station less than a mile from where Gutierrez first turned on his emergency lights to pull him over.

A complaint reviewed by Insider said Nazario was denied repeated requests to know why he was stopped and the officers "began to shout inconsistent commands at Lt. Nazario, at times telling him to keep his hands outside the window and other times, demanding that he open the door and exit the vehicle."

The complaint also said that Nazario remained calm despite being "shocked at the ferociousness of these Defendants and the very real possibility that the Defendants may murder him because he could not comply with their inconsistent demands."

Bodycam footage of the incident shows the officers yelling at Nazario to get out of the car. While holding his hands up, he says: "I'm honestly afraid to get out."

As of Sunday, Gutierrez was fired, but it's not clear if his termination was related to Nazario's lawsuit.

Have a news tip? Contact this reporter at salarshani@insider.com

  • Army officer sues Virginia police over violent traffic stop

    In body camera and cell phone video, Army Second Lieutenant Caron Nazario, still in his uniform, can be seen with his hands visible out of the window of his new car. "I've not committed any crime," Nazario said.

  • U.S. Army lieutenant files suit against two Virginia police officers for assault during traffic stop

    A U.S. Army lieutenant filed a lawsuit against two Virginia police officers over what court papers say was a violent traffic stop, where officers pointed their guns, knocked him to the ground, pepper-sprayed him and "threatened to murder him."

  • Virginia police officer fired after U.S. Army Lt. pepper-sprayed during traffic stop

    In December, two officers stopped U.S. Army Lt. Caron Nazario for not having a rear license plate on his new SUV, according to a police report. Officer Joe Gutierrez, whose termination was announced late Sunday night, pepper-sprayed Nazario. Gutierrez and former partner Daniel Crocker face a $1 million lawsuit, alleging a violation of constitutional rights.

  • Two Cops Held A Black Army Lieutenant At Gunpoint And Pepper-Sprayed Him

    Lieutenant Caron Nazario is now suing the two Virginia cops Caron Nazario, a lieutenant in the U.S. Army Medical Corps, is suing two Virginia cops for holding him at gunpoint, dousing him with pepper spray, and violating his constitutional rights. Nazario, who is Black and Latino, was even dressed in full uniform during the encounter, []

  • US army officer sues police over violent traffic stop

    A black army lieutenant files a lawsuit against two policemen in Virginia after being pepper-sprayed.

  • Police officer accused of pepper-spraying Black and Latino Army officer in Virginia fired

    A Windsor police officer accused of pepper-spraying a Black and Latino military officer and forcing him to the ground in December has been fired.

  • Minn. mom describes talking to son before shooting

    The mother of a Black man who was fatally shot by police in a Minneapolis suburb during a traffic stop said she spoke to her son just before his death. Daunte Wright's killing has sparked violent protests as officers clashed with demonstrators. (April 12)

  • Officer who pepper-sprayed U.S. Army officer fired

    A Virginia police officer accused of pepper-spraying and pointing a gun at a uniformed U.S. Army officer during a traffic stop has been fired from the force.Video of the encounter became public after Leutenant Caron Nazario, who is Latino and Black, filed a federal lawsuit against two cops over the December encounter.A statement from the Town of Windsor on Sunday said its police department reviewed the incident and determined that Officer Joe Gutierrez did not follow police department protocol.It said Gutierrez was terminated and that the force would require additional department-wide training.The Army Lieutenant was driving his new SUV with a temporary paper tag displayed on the back window on December 5th, when he was told to pull over in Windsor, a small Virginia town.Nazario alleged the officers violated his constitutional rights, with his lawsuit including assault, illegal search and illegal detention.Virginia Governor Ralph Northam on Sunday said he was directing the Virginia State Police to conduct an independent investigation into the case.The statement from Windsor did not detail any breaches or punishments for the other officer involved in the incident.

