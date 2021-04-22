Black Army soldier responds to racist tirade at IHOP: ‘This is America’

Justin Vallejo
·2 min read
(Facebook @Jo&#xe9; Jeffers Jr )
(Facebook @Joé Jeffers Jr )

Army soldier Joé Jeffers Jr says he forgives a woman who harassed him with a tirade of racial slurs at an IHOP in a video that went viral on TikTok.

Mr Jeffers posted the encounter at the pancake chain in Virginia where he was he was having lunch with friends on Monday.

The video shows Mr Jeffers remaining calm and professional as the woman allegedly called the group "lying, c***sucking N-words", before she turned to customers who tried to step in, saying: "Motherf****er, I will drop you. You wanna go? You wanna go?"

Mr Jeffers posted a reaction on Facebook to describe the interaction, which he said started politely but ended with him climbing over booths to get away from the woman.

"We pray it doesn't happen again, but wherever she is, if you're seeing this ma'am, it's okay. I forgive you. Let's just move on from this. Say 'no' to racism," he said, according to Newsweek.

Mr Jeffers said the woman dropped off $6 at their table as a tip for their waitress while saying she supported the troops. She allegedly came back later and asked them to give her $30 – saying that was how much she had left – and when she was reminded that she only left $6, the tirade began.

Mr Jeffers said the IHOP manager told him the woman had done similar things at the restaurant on multiple occasions.

A spokesperson for IHOP confirmed in a statement to The Independent that the incident occurred at their Lorton location on Monday, 19 April.

"IHOP and its franchisees do not condone the statements made by the guest in this video, and will not tolerate racism, bigotry or harassment of any kind," the statement said. "This isolated incident is not reflected of that ongoing commitment.”

Mr Jeffers said the moment made him angry, but that he was more sad than mad, as she “clearly needed help”.

"It was rough man, I've seen racist videos in the media all the time… Seeing it, the media is different, but when you actually encounter people who think less of you because of the colour of your skin ... This is America," he said. "But this is the country we serve and defend. These are the people we fight for."

Director of Public Affairs at Fort Belvoir, Joseph Richard, confirmed to Newsweek that a situation between four Black soldiers and an unidentified woman occurred at their local IHOP.

"We are committed to fostering an environment of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in our force," Mr Richard said.

"A view of the video will show the Soldiers maintained their composure and military bearing throughout this shocking incident, they are well trained and disciplined.”

Read More

Why the Derek Chauvin verdict isn’t justice | Analysis

Ma’Khia Bryant shooting: Ohio students stage sit-in demanding university cut ties with police

Ma’Khia Bryant: Ohio police release body camera footage in shooting of 16-year-old

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Intent on disrespect.’ NC official ousted after refusing to use Black doctor’s title

    “Black women, regardless of level of education, are consistently dismissed and overlooked or judged in our society.”

  • Head of neo-Nazi group arrested for pointing gun at Black motorists after his poorly attended rally fizzles out

    Just 15 people showed up for National Socialist Movement’s rally in suburban Phoenix park

  • Schoolgirl, 15, stabbed as fight breaks out at 4/20 ‘Weed Day’ gathering in Hyde Park

    The girl has been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment.

  • A New Jersey town is reviewing its bicycle license rules after a video captured cops handcuffing a Black teen and seizing bikes from him and his friends

    Video shared on YouTube last week showed police officers confiscating bikes from four teenagers and putting one of the teens in handcuffs.

  • Teen arrested in connection with carjacking, CPD chase: officials

    A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a Chicago carjacking that triggered a police chase on the South Side, police said.

  • Capitol riot suspect arrested after FBI use face recognition on girlfriend’s Instagram

    Authorities allege Stephen Chase Randolph assaulted a Capitol police officer

  • Matt Gaetz mocked for video plea to support campaign as filings reveal fundraising haul

    Republican congressman’s PR blitz includes consulting fee to Roger Stone and advert hitting back at ‘fake news’

  • Idaho company wants to mine area with grizzlies, bull trout. What a judge just ruled

    There are worries the large-scale project could drain groundwater supplies, damaging habitat of federally protected bull trout.

  • How to Prevent Birds from Flying into Your Windows

    Keep your feathered friends safe with a few simple adjustments.

  • Miami Beach pays falcon handler to keep aggressive birds from attacking more people

    In broad daylight, along the restaurants and stores on Miami Beach’s 41st Street strip, pedestrians, bicyclists and even scooter drivers have come under attack.

  • Thousands protest in Russia in support of jailed Putin critic Alexei Navalny, who is on hunger strike and in poor health

    According to the Moscow Times and OVD-Info, over one thousand protesters across different cities have been detained.

  • OJ Simpson criticised over comments on Chauvin trial

    ‘You gotta let the jury speak, it’s the American way’

  • Russia Plunges Into Era of ‘Dictatorship’ as Putin Looms Over Eastern Europe

    MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEVMOSCOW—The day began with a dystopian wave of pre-emptive arrests. Many of his opponents were already under lock and key by the time President Vladimir Putin used an annual state of the nation address to remind people what happens to popular uprisings within striking distance of the Kremlin.With Russian troops massed on the border of Ukraine in numbers not seen since the invasion of Crimea, Putin gloried in the fate of the pro-Western movement in Kyiv, seven years after he annexed a chunk of its territory.Similar forces were at play in Belarus, Putin said, where the CIA was accused of stirring up a coup plot against the pro-Russian leader, who rigged elections last year. Putin has helped President Alexander Lukashenko crack down on the protest movement that arose against the blatantly stolen election.Domestic protesters were gathering across Russia as he spoke, fully aware that a similar crackdown is underway here as Putin’s rule slips toward dictatorship.The president will meet Lukashenko on Thursday amid increasingly close military and political ties between Moscow and the former Soviet client state. Putin has long wanted to place a missile base in Belarus and would love to further integrate the countries, putting the former Soviet port of Kaliningrad within reach.In an apparent slip of the tongue, Putin evoked the Cold War era by referring to his Eastern European allies as being members of the “Warsaw… [Pact]” before catching himself.In the major set-piece speech, Putin claimed that while the West was supposedly stirring up insurrection in the region, “Nobody thought of Ukraine’s fate and does not think of consequences for Belarusians.”He warned that any further interference in Eastern Europe would be a “red line” for Russia. “The organizers of any provocations against Russia will regret [it] in a way they never have before,” he said, promising asymmetric warfare while an estimated 100,000 troops, tanks, and fighter jets wait on Ukraine’s border.The recriminations against uprisings within Russia have already begun. Alexei Navalny, the leader of Russia’s opposition, was targeted in a nerve-agent attack last year and then jailed on trumped-up charges earlier this year.While Navalny’s supporters were being snatched out of taxis or arrested in their homes ahead of protests Wednesday, he was languishing in a prison hospital in a Siberia penal colony. Doctors say his life is “hanging by a thread.”After Navalny became ill during a hunger strike and denied access to independent medical professionals, his team called for a nationwide protest. Police stormed the apartments of Navalny supporters on Tuesday and Wednesday, hours before the rally, arresting people in the streets and at work in Krasnodar, Kurgan, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, and many other cities.Many are reluctant to join the protest because they fear lengthy prison terms, not just the short administrative detentions of up to 15 days, which have been commonplace throughout the Putin era. And yet, tens of thousands are taking to the streets in what they see as the final battle in Putin’s transformation into a dictator.One of those protesting is Navalny’s close friend Yevgeny Roizman, the former governor of the Sverdkovsk region. He led several thousand people on a march through Yekaterinburg, despite road closures and police vehicles equipped with water cannons.Roizman told The Daily Beast on Wednesday that several years in prison was an unpleasant thought for a 58-year-old, but he was unwavering in his determination. “This is a philosophical question for every Russian: Either you live for the rest of your life as a slave and coward, or you come out to feel yourself a free and brave man,” he said.Since the imprisonment of Navalny—which Amnesty International has described as a slow-motion execution—experienced Kremlinologists, opposition politicians, and journalists have begun to openly describe a hard shift in domestic politics, a path toward “dictatorship,” not the so-called soft authoritarian model sometimes ascribed to Russia.Moscow politician Vladimir Ryzhkov told The Daily Beast that the country has changed since Navalny’s arrest at the airport as he returned from Germany three months ago.“Russia is a dictatorship now, where young people, university students get prison terms for innocent posts on social media,” he said. “It will be even worse. Decline of the economy, capital outflow, shrinking incomes, technological lag—these are the inevitable consequences of Vladimir Putin’s domestic and foreign policies.”After speaking to The Daily Beast, Ryzhkov was one of hundreds arrested for supposedly organizing Wednesday’s rallies after he reposted details on social media.Professors and students have been deeply traumatized by police persecutions against the authors of the university newspaper Doxa this month. Four of the young journalists have been arrested and others are being questioned—the crackdown on a student paper is seen as a new low in media suppression even under Putin.“Police broke the door to our apartment, arrested my friend for her call not to be afraid of exercising our constitutional right of peaceful assembly,” a witness told The Daily Beast. “Many want to leave the country but the courage of Doxa authors, who continue to publish in spite of their friends being under arrest, inspires all the paper’s readers.”Gennady Gudkov, a Russian opposition figure in exile, insisted that this dark new era would never snuff out all opposition to Putin. “This is not the end of the resistance in Russia,” he told The Daily Beast. “When Putin turns into a dictator supported by military forces, the opposition will radicalize and work from the underground.”On Wednesday morning, Navalny’s wife, Yulia, posted an Instagram video of herself with the caption: “I am the queen of the underground.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Grizzly bear attack kills backcountry guide near Yellowstone National Park

    A Montana wilderness guide has died after a grizzly bear attack outside Yellowstone National Park. The bear has been killed by wildlife officials.

  • Covid-19: India sets global record for new cases amid oxygen shortage

    The country records 314, 835 new daily cases as Delhi hospitals fear running out of oxygen in hours.

  • NFL owner refuses to take down George Floyd tweet saying, 'I CAN BREATHE' after Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder

    The Las Vegas Raiders are being criticized for sending a tweet that reads "I can breathe" following the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.

  • The US and UK lead the world's coronavirus vaccinations - but they may struggle to reach herd immunity if they reopen too soon

    More contagious variants and vaccine skepticism could still pose a barrier to herd immunity, scientists said.

  • Judge Resigns After Admitting To Saying N-Word, 'All Lives Matter' At Work

    Colorado District Judge Natalie Chase was censured by the state's Supreme Court for her behavior.

  • Weeks after re-opening, COVID-19 confirmed in visitors to Everest Base Camp

    There are no plans to close the mountain at this time.

  • DC statehood faces a crossroads with congressional vote

    Proponents of statehood for Washington, D.C., face a milestone moment in their decades-long movement to reshape the American political map. The House will vote Thursday on legislation that would create the new state of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth, with one representative and two senators. A tiny sliver of land including the White House, the U.S. Capitol and the National Mall would remain as a federal district.