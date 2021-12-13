Black Axe: Leaked documents shine spotlight on secretive Nigerian gang

·5 min read
Cult member
A member of the Black Axe gang, one of Nigeria's most feared "cults"

A violent mafia-style gang in Nigeria linked to murder and fraud has infiltrated the country's political system and launched a global scamming operation well beyond Nigeria's borders, according to thousands of hacked documents and testimonies seen by the BBC.

The 'Black Axe' gang has been operating for decades in Nigeria and is among the country's most-feared organised crime syndicates. Membership of these syndicates, known as "cults" or "fraternities", is outlawed in Nigeria.

For the past two years, BBC Africa Eye has been following the Black Axe, speaking to former members and combing through thousands of leaked documents that appear to have been hacked from a number of prominent members of the group. It was not possible to verify the entire cache of hacked files, but key documents were verified by the BBC.

Among our findings were emails that suggest a prominent Nigerian businessman and 2019 APC Party candidate for political office, Augustus Bemigho, was a senior member of Black Axe and was involved in orchestrating fraudulent internet scams netting millions of dollars.

The cache of documents contained more than 18,000 pages from an email account linked Mr Bemigho, including emails that suggest he sent guidance on scamming to a network of collaborators on 62 occasions and communicated with others about specific scamming targets.

"We have removed him close to 1M dollar," says one email sent to Mr Bemigho, referring to a victim. The email contains the victim's full name, email address and number, and instructions on how to progress the scam.

Read the full investigation: The ultra-violent cult that became a global mafia

The BBC tracked down two apparent scamming victims from Mr Bemigho's emails, who say they were defrauded of approximately $3.3m (£2.4m). Operations by international law enforcement agencies indicate that Black Axe's scamming profits may run into the billions. The BBC contacted Mr Bemigho but he did not respond to the allegations.

Some of the material in the leaked documents - showing the graphic results of the gang's activities - is too horrifying to publish. But the data paints a unique portrait of the Black Axe operations between 2009 and 2019, and suggests the gang has penetrated Nigerian politics in its home region of Edo State to a shocking extent.

Two documents state that in Benin City, 35 million naira (more than £64,000) was funnelled to the Neo-Black Movement of Africa (NBM) - a registered company in Nigeria considered by some western law enforcement to be synonymous with Black Axe - to "protect votes" and secure victory in a governorship election in 2012.

In exchange for the support, the files suggest that "80 slots [were] allocated to NBM Benin Zone for immediate employment by the state government".

Kurtis Ogebebor, an activist in Benin City who works to try and stop young people being recruited into cults like Black Axe, told the BBC that Nigeria's politics had become a "mafia politics".

"Cultism seems to be at all levels of our government, from the lowest to the highest," he added. "You find them everywhere."

Augustus Bemigho ran for political office in 2019 for the APC party
Augustus Bemigho ran for political office in 2019 for the APC party

The Neo Black Movement of Africa strongly denies links to the Black Axe, and the group's lawyers told the BBC that any Black Axe members found among its ranks were "expelled immediately". The NBM claims to have three million members around the world, and regularly publicises charitable activity - donations to orphanages, schools and the police, both in Nigeria and abroad.

"NBM is not Black Axe. NBM has nothing to do with criminality," Ese Kakor, the president of the organisation, told the BBC.

But international law enforcement agencies have taken a different view. The US justice department has labelled the NBM a "criminal organisation" and says it is "part of the Black Axe", and Canadian authorities have said that the Black Axe and NBM "are the same".

In recent months, joint operations targeting Black Axe by the US Secret Service, the FBI and Interpol resulted in the arrest of more than 35 NBM members in the US and South Africa on charges related to multi-million dollar internet fraud schemes. The NBM told the BBC all these members have since been suspended.

In 2017, Canadian authorities broke up a money-laundering scheme linked to Black Axe worth in excess of $5bn - hinting at the scale of the gang's global financial operations. Nobody knows how many similar schemes are out there, the leaked documents show members communicating between Lagos, London, Tokyo, Dubai, and a dozen other countries.

In Nigeria, the Black Axe is better known for its street level crime and brutality and alleged links to politics and business. But the nature of the connections has long been murky and unsubstantiated.

A former member of the Edo State government, speaking to the international media for the first time, told the BBC Black Axe membership is widespread within the halls of power.

"If you sat me down and say, can you identify Black Axe in government, I will identify," said Tony Kabaka, who told the BBC he had survived repeated assassination attempts since leaving governmnet and whose house and front gate are littered with bullet holes.

"Most politicians, almost everybody is involved," he said.

We sent the government of Edo State the allegations that they have ties to the Black Axe, but they did not respond.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The ultra-violent cult that became a global mafia

    A BBC investigation into Black Axe has unearthed new evidence of political infiltration, and a scamming and killing operation spanning the globe.

  • Mbappe reaches landmark with double as PSG beat Monaco

    Kylian Mbappe reached a century of Ligue 1 goals for Paris Saint-Germain with a brace in Sunday's 2-0 win over his old club Monaco at the Parc des Princes.

  • Booster shots up to 75% effective against Omicron - UK

    Covid booster shots could provide up to 75 percent protection against symptomatic infection from the Omicron variant.That's according to the UK Health Security Agency.In their real-world analysis, that looked at 581 people confirmed with Omicron, it found that two doses of AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines were less effective at stopping the new variant compared to Delta.But that a third shot prevents around 75% of people getting any Covid symptoms.Dr Susan Hopkins is the Chief Medical Advisor for the UKHSA:"People who have had two doses more than three months ago are likely to get infection and transmit infection. What we see is after the booster dose, and that happens quite fast after the booster dose in early analysis from within 14 days, even up to just even seven days, that effect is reversed and actually what we are seeing is, no matter what your backbone, whether you had Astra(Zeneca) or Pfizer, you've got a 70-75% vaccine effectiveness for a symptomatic disease."Hopkins went onto warn that at current growth rates, Omicron will account for more than half of all COVID-19 infections by mid-December, with Britain exceeding one million infections by the end of the month.While no cases of Omicron have yet resulted in hospitalisation or death, the health agency says they still don't have enough data to assess the severity of the variant.On Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new measures to try to curb the spread of the disease.

  • W.African states call for Mali polls in February, eye sanctions

    West African leaders meeting at a summit in Nigeria on Sunday demanded military-ruled Mali stick to plans for February polls, threatening further sanctions if Bamako fails to commit to returning to democracy.

  • South Africa's F.W. de Klerk feared democracy, says Ramaphosa

    South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday described the late FW de Klerk as "brave" for defying his party to negotiate an end to white minority rule but also recalled the horrors of the regime he led and his fear of democratic change. Frederik Willem de Klerk, credited with supervising a peaceful transition from white-minority rule in South Africa to a Black-majority government led by Nelson Mandela, died last month at the age of 85 after battling cancer. "In taking such a bold step, F.W. de Klerk went against many in his own party, and against many white South Africans," Ramaphosa said on Sunday at a state memorial service for the former leader.

  • Letitia James Is No Longer Running For New York Governor

    The New York Attorney General has decided to stay put in her current position as the city's highest law enforcement officer.

  • Virus expert warns that 32,000 Americans who think they’ll see Christmas and New Year will die of Covid before then

    ‘Everybody’s comforting themselves with the idea that omicron is less severe’

  • Samsung Galaxy S22: Your Guide to News, Updates, and Buying This Flagship

    News and rumors about the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup are starting to swirl, so we’re breaking it all down in our guide.

  • Georgia's ex-president Saakashvili needs treatment abroad, doctor says

    Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili needs specialist treatment abroad, a doctor with Georgia's human rights commissioner said on Sunday, weeks after Saakashvili ended a 50-day hunger strike in prison, Russian TASS news agency reported. Saakashvili agreed to end the hunger strike on Nov. 20, finishing a protest that raised political tensions in the former Soviet republic and drew expressions of concern from the United States. "He now mostly needs a special rehabilitation, which we call neurorehabilitation and psycho-neurorehabilitation, which we could not find in Georgia," TASS quoted Otar Toidze as saying. Georgia's human rights commissioner in November said Saakashvili needed to be moved to intensive care to avoid the risk of heart failure, internal bleeding and coma.

  • Firelands Animal Network works to shelter cats, build homes for strays

    Organization works to find barns to house cats from old Bay Bridge site. Building homes from old coolers.

  • 3 teens arrested after schools threatened in Oxnard

    Oxnard authorities have arrested three teens in connection with online threats involving two high schools this week.

  • FURY Grappling books Danielle Kelly vs. Rose Namajunas, Kevin Holland, and others for Dec. 30 show

    CFFC's grappling series has elevated its game and added some big names to its next event.

  • Letters to the Editor: Are antiabortion writers just as pro-life about mass shootings and gun rights?

    Recent letters in The Times opposed to abortion raise questions about the consistency of the writers' pro-life views.

  • Nigeria plans reciprocal flights ban on four countries over Omicron

    Nigeria plans to ban flights from Argentina, Britain, Canada and Saudi Arabia from this week in retaliation for being added to those countries' red lists over the detection of the Omicron coronavirus variant last month, the aviation minister said. Several countries have restricted the movement of people from some African nations since the Omicron variant was first detected in southern Africa and Hong Kong. In recorded comments shared with journalists on Sunday, Nigeria's aviation minister Hadi Sirika said he had recommended that the four countries should be placed on a COVID-19 "red list," which would entail a ban on flights.

  • Israeli study finds Pfizer COVID-19 booster protects against Omicron

    Israeli researchers said on Saturday they found that a three-shot course of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine provided significant protection against the new Omicron variant. The findings were similar to those presented by BioNTech and Pfizer earlier in the week, which were an early signal that booster shots could be key to protect against infection from the newly identified variant. The study, carried out by Sheba Medical Center and the Health Ministry's Central Virology Laboratory, compared the blood of 20 people who had received two vaccine doses 5-6 months earlier to the same number of individuals who had received a booster a month before. There is a significant protection of the booster dose.

  • Let’s let God decide on Marcus Lamb. But headline seemed to endorse the televangelist

    “Great man of God” was not a neutral phrase for the front page. | Opinion

  • Workers Trapped After Illinois Amazon Warehouse Collapses In Severe Weather

    Dozens are also feared dead after a tornado struck a Kentucky candle factory. At least one person was killed when another hit an Arkansas nursing home.

  • According to TikTok, This Viral Setting Powder Makes Pores and Wrinkles "Literally Disappear"

    Shoppers in their 50s back up its greatness.

  • Rematch on: Israel Adesanya to defend UFC middleweight belt against former champ Robert Whittaker

    Adesanya knocked out Whittaker in their first match.

  • Police launch investigation into incident involving owners of 3 Binghamton restaurants

    The three downtown Binghamton restaurants remained closed for second day after allegations of sexual abuse surfaced.