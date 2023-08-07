Black bear burglar Hank the Tank captured, heading to Colorado sanctuary

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife will transport the bear, identified as 64F, to The Wild Animal Sanctuary near Springfield, Colo., pending a veterinary check. Photo courtesy of California Department of Fish and Wildlife

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Hank the Tank, a large black bear responsible for at least 21 home break-ins in South Lake Tahoe, is on her way to a Colorado wildlife sanctuary after California officials captured her and three cubs.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife will transport the bear, identified officially as 64F, to The Wild Animal Sanctuary near Springfield, Colo., pending a veterinary check, the department said in a news release.

Biologists captured the bear Friday along with three cubs. The cubs may be relocated to Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue.

The bear earned the moniker Hank the Tank last year after a string of break-ins in South Lake Tahoe. DNA evidence confirmed that at least two other bears were involved in the break-ins, which resulted in extensive property damage and more than 150 calls to police.

"Relocation is not typically an option for conflict animals over concern that relocating an animal will relocate the conflict behavior to a different community," CDFW said. "However, given the widespread interest in this bear, and the significant risk of a serious incident involving the bear, CDFW is employing an alternative solution to safeguard the bear family as well as the people in the South Lake Tahoe community."

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis welcomed Hank the Tank to Colorado in a post on Twitter, noting that the bear "turned out to be Henrietta the Tank."

Today, wildlife biologists for the @CaliforniaDFW captured a large female black bear, who will be transferred to @animalsanctuary upon a one-time permission from @COParksWildlife and @coagriculture1. We welcome "Hank the Tank" (turned out to be Henrietta the Tank) to Colorado! pic.twitter.com/KdI0l2NtoW— Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) August 4, 2023

The three young cubs have been present during recent home break-ins. Wildlife officials hope to release them to the wild after rehabilitation at Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue in Petaluma. One of the cubs appears to have been struck by a vehicle earlier this month. The injured cub is mobile and will receive veterinary care.

In March, wildlife officials attached an ear tag and satellite tracking collar to Hank the Tank, when she was discovered denning under a home in South Lake Tahoe. Her three male cubs also were microchipped at that time.

Reports of break-ins and property damage have continued since then. Her tracking collar slipped off in May. DNA evidence confirmed her presence at 21 home invasions, and she is suspected in other break-ins.