Black bear captured on trail camera in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH — Students in an environmental studies program recently set up a camera along West Neck Creek to study nutria, large invasive rodents that destroy coastal wetlands.

But on Sunday, the camera where Indian River Road crosses the creek captured something unexpected. A photograph shows a black bear, possibly an adult, foraging at 3:37 a.m.

Chris Freeman saw the photograph pop up on the trail camera app on his phone. Freeman, the environmental studies program coordinator for Virginia Beach City Public Schools, posted it on social media Sunday morning.

“An exciting moment for sure!,” Freeman wrote in the post. “I can barely believe this picture … but one of our trail cameras captured a picture of a black bear! So cool!”

The photograph is hazy, but the bear can be seen sniffing the ground next to a tree trunk that has been chewed by beavers. Freeman said the camera was placed in a woody, swampy, remote area about a mile west of Pungo, in the southern part of the city.

West Neck Creek is a large tributary of the North Landing River that connects via a man-made canal to the Lynnhaven River.

It’s not unusual for bears to travel along the creek, said Nelson Lafon, forest wildlife program manager for Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

“That totally makes sense,” Lafon said. “We know there are bears in that area looking for cover or protection.”

West Neck Creek is also chock full of food that bears love including berries, roots, mushrooms and small animals like muskrats and beavers, he said.

After looking at the image, which shows the bear’s head and upper body, Lafon surmised it could be an adult, which can range from 150 to 400 pounds depending on whether it’s a male or female. American black bears are solitary animals, except for mothers with cubs, and can live up to 30 years in the wild.

Freeman agreed the bear appears to be bigger than a cub.

“I don’t think he’s a baby but certainly not some 400-pound monster,” he said.

Seniors in the environmental studies program are working on a project with Virginia Tech conservationists to track nutria hotspots in Hampton Roads using cameras. The large rodents dig up roots, destroy marshes and disrupt ecosystems.

Students have observed footage from Norfolk Botanical Gardens, Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge and Pleasure House Point. The cameras have also snapped images of otters, minks and ospreys, but this was the first time a bear turned up.

“It’s amazing to see nature at play when you’re out looking for nutria,” Freeman said.

