Black bear cub spotted in resident’s yard, Ross Township police say

Ross Township police are warning residents that a black bear cub was spotted in a resident’s yard on Monday evening.

The department shared a video of the cub having a snack from a bird feeder in the area of Highland Pines Drive.

They also shared links to the state Game Commission and BearWise sites, which advise residents to remove bird feeders when black bears are active and to check the yard for bears before letting dogs out.

