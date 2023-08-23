Black bear euthanized after attacking 7-year-old boy in New York

A New York State Department of Environmental Conservation police officer, right, and North Castle police officers carry a bear in a bag out of the woods after responding to a bear attack at 75 Hickory Kingdom Road in Bedford Aug. 23, 2023.

A black bear has been euthanized after attacking a 7-year-old boy in New York, police say.

A resident called 911 on Tuesday morning to report that a bear had attacked their child on their property in Bedford, about 45 miles northeast of New York City, North Castle police said in a statement.

Police and animal control officers arrived to the scene to find the bear in the backyard of the house where the attack occurred. Police say the bear continued to pose a danger to first responders and area residents, and therefore euthanized it.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation also responded to the scene and took the bear to the Westchester County Department of Health for testing, police said.

Police told the New York Times that the boy's parents were able to scare away the bear and retrieve him. The boy's mother, a doctor, had bandaged her son by the time medics arrived, the newspaper reported.

He was given initial treatment by emergency medical service workers at the scene and then taken to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Video: Watch bear trying to escape California heat by chilling in a backyard jacuzzi

Such attacks are rare

Officials say bear populations are increasing in New York state, but that attacks on humans are rare.

There are an estimated 6,000 to 8,000 bears in areas open to hunting in the state, according to New York State's Department of Environment Conservation. Feeding bears intentionally is illegal in New York.

A North Castle police officer looks on as officers go into the woods after a bear attack at 75 Hickory Kingdom Road in Bedford Aug. 22, 2023.

What to do if you spot a bear

While bears are not known to be particularly aggressive toward humans, the National Park Service suggests keeping a few things in mind in case of an encounter:

Talk in a low, steady voice and do not scream or otherwise act suddenly

Make yourself appear as large as possible.

Travel in groups and pick up small children upon sighting a bear.

If you encounter a bear in your own yard, do not leave the house. Ensure everyone is secure inside before banging pots or making other loud noises to scare the bear away.

If you see cubs, be extra cautious. Mother bears are very protective of their young. Do not approach, touch or interact with cubs.

Euthanized: Black bear, cub euthanized after attacking man opening his garage door in Idaho

Death: Bear kills Arizona man in 'exceedingly rare' attack in northern Arizona

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, Poughkeepsie Journal and The Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Black bear euthanized after attacking 7-year-old boy in New York