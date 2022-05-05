A black bear ran off with a SC woman’s dog in its mouth. Then a miracle happened

The last thing Allyson Mauney saw was a bear pick up Snuggie, her miniature schnauzer, by the neck and drag him into the woods.

It happened Monday night in Pickens County as she let Snuggie and Gracie, a lab mix, out before she went to work third shift at the U.S. Postal Service in Greenville.

She had seen the fur stand up on their backs as they ran out and charged a deer feeder, where in previous years bears would come to feed on corn.

She got a flashlight and ran toward the woods. She hoped the dogs would see the light and run back. She heard rustling in the leaves. Snuggie yelped, then screamed.

Mauney ran down the hill and saw a small bear holding Snuggie by the back of the neck. Mauney screamed. Loudly. The bear shook Snuggie violently.

Thoughts whirled through her head. Is it a baby? Is the mother around? How can she get to the dog she considers her son?

As she moved closer, the bear charged her.

“I wasn’t moving,” she said. “I wasn’t backing up. I was not leaving my son.”

The bear got so close, she could feel its breath. She prepared for attack. They stared each other down.

Then the bear picked up Snuggie and ran into the woods.

“That feeling was something I can’t describe and something I do not ever want to feel again,” she said.

Her sister’s boyfriend, Paul, convinced her not to go into the woods. There was no telling what or who was in there. She took Benadryl and went to sleep.

She woke Tuesday morning to Paul running into her room.

“He’s alive! He’s alive! I found him! Let’s go!”

He had been searching since sunrise.

They sped off to the vet.

Snuggie has come through the attack, but the vet said his back legs are paralyzed.

“God already worked a miracle and isn’t done,” she said.

Mauney said she hopes the story of Snuggie will be a reminder to people that they live in bear country not the other way around.

“This bear did nothing wrong,” she said. “It was protecting itself and the last thing in the world I want is for people to take any negative action towards any wildlife.”

Story continues

Bears are leaving hibernation and roaming all over South Carolina, including one seen recently in Laurens.

Last year, Snuggie repeatedly chased a young bear.

She told Snuggie. “One day they are going to realize that they are bigger than you and that’s gonna be a bad day.”