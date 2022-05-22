Black bird watcher Christian Cooper who was falsely reported to police by a white woman in 2020 is set to host his own show on National Geographic

Christian Cooper on "The View," on Thursday, May 28, 2020 on ABC. Photo by ABC News/Frame Grab via Getty Images

Christian Cooper, a Black birdwatcher targeted in 2020, is set to have his own show.

The show, which will air on National Geographic is called "The Extraordinary Birder."

A white woman called the police on Cooper after he asked her to put her dog on a leash in Central Park.

Christian Cooper, a Black man who was falsely reported to police by a white woman while bird watching in Central Park, is set to host his own television show.

"Lifelong birder Christian Cooper (@blackburniannyc) will take us into the wild, wonderful and unpredictable world of birds in his new show, The Extraordinary Birder," National Geographic said in an announcement on Twitter on Thursday.

According to a press release obtained by NPR, the show will take the viewers on a journey with Cooper, "whether braving stormy seas in Alaska for puffins, trekking into rainforests in Puerto Rico for parrots, or scaling a bridge in Manhattan for a peregrine falcon, he does whatever it takes to learn about these extraordinary feathered creatures and show us the remarkable world in the sky above."

—National Geographic TV (@NatGeoTV) May 16, 2022

In May 2020, Cooper was birdwatching in the Ramble of Central Park when he asked Amy Cooper, no relation, to put a leash on her dog. The woman called the police and said she was being threatened by an "African-American man." The confrontation was captured by Christian Cooper and later went viral on social media.

Amy Cooper was charged with falsely reporting an incident in the third degree. The charge was dropped last year after she completed a therapy program that concentrated on racial bias, officials said.

As Insider reported, Christian Cooper previously wrote a graphic novel with DC Comics based on the stories of Black people who were killed by the hands of police, including Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

Read the original article on Insider