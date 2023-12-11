Black on Black Crime Task Force hosts monthly meeting at Gainesville Police Department

The Black on Black Crime Task Force’s monthly meeting featured recognition of community members who benefit from and support the group.

Task force meeting

Held recently in the Hall of Heroes room at the Gainesville Police Department at 545 NW Eighth Ave., the meeting was attended by about two dozen children from the Pine Ridge community in northwest Gainesville, and featured an hiring update by at the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office by Sheriff Emery Gainey and the recognition of Susan Crowley, who is retiring as assistant vice president for community relations at the University of Florida, for her contributions to the community.

UF official recognized for community involvement

“I’m very pleased to work with everyone over the years,” Crowley said. “I have been working with Ms. Rosa (Williams) for about 30 years. Being able to use our resources to help the community is the reason why we do this.”

Williams is one of the founders and chair of the task force.

Lonnie Scott, chief of GPD, thanked everyone for coming and congratulated Crowley for her work.

“Thank you for your service, grace and steadiness over the years,” Scott said. “Be thankful for God for allowing us to fellowship together. We need to take the time to listen to one another.”

Sherrif's Office continue to hire employees

The sheriff’s office is still looking to fill 348 jobs, Gainey said. However, he said he is fortunate to have hired 61 employees since the task force’s November meeting.

Children from Pine Ridge attend meeting

Black crime: School fights, new charter school discussed at Black on Black Crime Task Force meeting

The children from the Pine Ridge community were introduced by Tony Jones, former chief of GPD, who talked about how the task force continues to provide education and nourishment to the families in Pine Ridge.

The Black on Black Crime Task Force recently hosted its December’s meeting at the Gainesville Department. (Credit: Photo by Voleer Thomas, Correspondent)

Joyce Strawder has been director of the Pine Ridge Community Center for a few months and enjoys helping the children in the area.

“Each child brings so much life to the center,” Strawder said. “We started with eight kids and now we are at 20.”

The children this year will be participating in Christmas programs at the center and local churches and synagogues in the area will be offering gifts for the children, Strawder said.

Pine Ridge youth help with food giveaway

She said the youth will also participate in the Pine Ridge food giveaway to be held on Friday. Strawder said on the third Friday of every month the children in Pine Ridge help with loading and packing the food for those who attend.

Tony Jones, right, retired chief of the Gainesville Police Department, awards Susan Crowley, left, with a plaque for her work with strengthening ties between the University of Florida and the Gainesville community during the monthly meeting of the Black on Black Crime Task Force. Crowley is retiring as assistant vice president for community relations at UF. (Credit: Photo by Voleer Thomas, Correspondent)

“I love the program and what it stands for,” Strawder said. “Everybody plays a major role in every child’s life.”

Task force will continue its mission

The task force will continue talking about and addressing crime issues that affect the community, said Darry Lloyd, moderator of the task force’s meetings and chief investigator and spokesman for the Eighth Judicial Circuit’s State Attorney’s Office.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Cross section of community attends G'ville crime task force meeting