Black Business Funding Doesn’t Have To Be A Struggle With Clearco

Black Enterprise Shop
·3 min read

Entrepreneurship is an uphill climb as it is. Black entrepreneurs know that climb is practically a vertical ascent. When it comes to the type of support white versus non-white company founders can expect to get their fledgling business ideas off the ground, the numbers are stark, yet sadly unsurprising.

Nowhere is that imbalance more crystal clear than in the world of seed investing. About 73 percent of founding teams backed by venture capital are exclusively male, while 60 percent are exclusively white. Teams of exclusively white founders raise nearly 35 percent more money than teams composed of only minority founders. And perhaps most alarmingly, companies with at least one Black founder only raise about one-quarter of what teams with at least one white founder bring in.

When you ask those venture capitalists individually, they’ll tell you meritocracy should rule the day, that great ideas and market potential should determine which new enterprises receive financial backing. But reality tells a different story. The bias is all too real. But Clearco is helping to level that wildly skewed playing field.

Clearco can offer up to $10M to help your business grow now

The pandemic has sparked an eCommerce fire, with online ventures of every shape and variety finding enthusiastic markets through growing digital storefronts. But when many of those companies go looking for funds to help take their growing businesses to the next level, many founders find either closed doors or onerous terms to landing that funding.

Clearco was established with the idea that owners of scaling businesses shouldn’t have to sacrifice their own equity in their company to earn financial support. And with Clearco, the value of that business idea is measured strictly by dollars and cents, not the outside factors that traditionally slant the VC process.

Developed out of Dragons’ Den, the Canadian Broadcasting Company’s version of the smash American business reality show Shark Tank, Clearco takes a clear, unbiased approach to business funding.

If your company has produced at least $10,000 in monthly revenue for the past six months, go to the Clearco website, use the Clearco calculator to enter some important numbers about your business, link some critical accounts, and in under 60 seconds, you can find out exactly how much Clearco is willing to invest in helping you grow.

But unlike banks or venture capital firms, Clearco never asks for an ownership stake as payment for their funds. They’ll offer to put up anywhere from $10,000 all the way up to $10 million to help expand operations, making those funds available often within 24 hours.

Rather than elbowing into company ownership, businesses repay that Clearco investment through a simple revenue-sharing agreement, plus a small fee for Clearco. Under those terms, companies settle on the percentage of sales they share and only pay back money to Clearco when they actually make money. Clearco can even infuse cash by buying up to $1 million in company inventory, freeing up business funds to be moved into other critical growth areas instead.

Clearco is working for entrepreneurs everywhere

So far, more than 5,500 founders in seven countries have been staked to over $2 billion in funding, while retaining 100 percent control of their companies. And even more importantly in some cases, Clearco funding decisions are based entirely on algorithms and cold, hard facts. Discriminatory factors like race, sex, and more pay no factor in the tabulation of your business’s worth and its potential.

If your eCommerce business is riding an upswing and needs capital to continue its upward climb, it’s worth receiving a completely free Clearco assessment to see exactly how much they can offer to move your enterprise forward. Connect with Clearco today and find out how much capital you can access.

Prices subject to change

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • LKQ Corp (LKQ) Crushes Q3 Earnings & Sales Estimates, Ups '21 View (Revised)

    For 2021, LKQ Corp (LKQ) projects adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $3.78-$3.88 per share, up from the previous estimate of $3.55-$3.75 per share.

  • Jes Staley to Step Down as Barclays CEO

    Barclays CEO Jes Staley is to step down as of Nov. 1, with C.S. Venkatakrishnan taking the helm. Bloomberg’s Anna Edwards reports on “Bloomberg Markets: European Open.”

  • Biden Brings ‘Trust Us’ Pitch to Skeptics at U.N. Climate Summit

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden joins other world leaders in Scotland on Monday for a United Nations summit on climate change without the signed-and-sealed budget agreement he was counting on from Congress to quiet skeptics of U.S. commitment.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Fu

  • Top 10 Stock Picks of Gregg Moskowitz’s Interval Partners

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of Gregg Moskowitz’s Interval Partners. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to the Top 5 Stock Picks of Gregg Moskowitz’ Interval Partners. Gregg Moskowitz has been the managing partner at Interval Partners since October 2011, where he oversees […]

  • American Airlines reveals what we all know about America's labor shortage: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, November 1, 2021.

  • 3 Crypto Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The stock markets are at or near record highs right now, buoyed by a strong investors sentiment, especially among retail investors. Stocks represent a strong return while interest rates and bond yields remain low. But for return-minded investors, stocks are not the only game in town. The notoriously volatile Bitcoin has surged 109% this year, peaking above $65,000 earlier this month. Yet, some crypto watchers believe the digital coin will climb even higher. The cryptocurrency sector is worth app

  • Stimulus Money Could Cause the Stock Market to Plunge 15% by November

    Scott Minerd, global chief investment officer for financial firm Guggenheim, predicts that the stock market could drop 15% by November, according to a report by Business Insider. He blames the...

  • 3 Top Stocks I Plan to Buy in November

    A panel of Motley Fool contributors discusses what stocks they are planning to buy in November, historically a strong month for the market.

  • These Two Stocks Could 10X in 10 Years

    Immense returns can take time, but these two stocks provide exciting opportunities for patient investors.

  • AbbVie, Exxon Mobil, and Other Companies That Just Raised Their Dividends

    Exxon Mobil and AbbVie were among the large U.S. companies that announced dividend increases this past week, while Ford Motor reinstated its quarterly payout. Exxon Mobil (ticker: XOM) declared a quarterly dividend of 88 cents a share, up by a penny or about 1%. It marked the first quarterly dividend increase for the energy giant since April 2019 when it went from 82 to 87 cents a share.

  • I Bond rates can be an inflation hedge: What are they and why should you buy some now?

    You're going to hear more about I Bonds in November when some startling new rates are set to be announced. What are they and how do they work?

  • Lucid Group Keeps Delivering on Its Promises

    Share prices of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are up a staggering 38% in the last week. While some of the gains could be correlated with Tesla passing $1 trillion in market cap for the first time in its history, the bigger news for electric vehicle (EV) maker Lucid is that it's set to deliver the first wave of Lucid Air Dream Editions to customers this weekend. While it's true that Lucid has high expectations, even for a growth stock, the company deserves credit for hitting its goals on time.

  • How Many Years of Maxing Out a 401(k) Does It Take to Become a Millionaire?

    One million dollars is a popular benchmark for retirement savings. As the lowest whole number to use seven digits, $1 million makes for a straightforward wealth target. Reach it and you earn a fun title -- millionaire -- plus you have a nice nest egg to supplement your Social Security.

  • Cathie Wood's $500K Bitcoin call is already happening — how to ride the wave to half a million

    Wood's wild prediction for Tesla came true. This one could, too.

  • Best Cryptocurrency Stocks for a Retirement Portfolio: 3 Experts Pick Their Faves

    Long-term investors can feel reasonably safe taking positions in these cryptocurrency-related assets.

  • Nearing Retirement? These Stocks Will Pay You for Life

    As your working days come to a close, you can take a moment to pat yourself on the back. While Social Security may help, the average monthly Social Security paycheck is less than $1,600 a month. Today, we are going to talk about three companies that all qualify as Dividend Kings, meaning they have increased their dividend payouts annually for at least fifty consecutive years.

  • Got $250,000? These Game-Changing Stocks Can Make You a Millionaire by 2030

    Despite undergoing 38 double-digit percentage corrections or crashes since 1950, the broad-based S&P 500 has eventually erased each and every one of these downturns with a bull-market rally. The past couple of months have been nothing short of a roller-coaster ride for social media platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Shares of the company were shellacked after reporting a surprise sequential quarterly dip in monthly active users (MAU) in the June-ended quarter, and they've been whipsawed in October after rumors swirled that PayPal may have had interest in purchasing Pinterest.

  • 2 Toxic Cryptocurrencies to Sell Right Now

    Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are up 40% and 1,000%, respectively, over the last 30 days. Founded in August 2020 by an anonymous developer called Ryoshi, Shiba Inu token is carefully designed to exploit popular dog memes on the internet. Shiba Inu's October rally has little fundamental support.

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy as Crude Approaches $100 a Barrel

    Oil prices have skyrocketed this year. Here's why they think ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), and EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) are in the best position to cash in as crude oil prices approach $100 a barrel. Reuben Gregg Brewer (ConocoPhillips): Roughly a decade ago, ConocoPhillips spun off its downstream refining operations so it could focus on its exploration and production operations.

  • Kinder Morgan's Capital Discipline Illustrates Why It's a Great Dividend Stock

    Pipeline giant Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is spending a lot less money than it used to. The company reported Q3 2021 earnings on Oct. 20, and signaled that it plans to keep a tight lid on spending. Here's why its strategy is great news for investors interested in collecting and counting on Kinder Morgan's 6% dividend yield.