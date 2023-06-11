Black cabbies’ Knowledge exam could be made easier

Black cabs

The black cabbies’ encyclopedic Knowledge exam could be made easier for the second time this century as the number of recruits to the industry drops.

In 2000, the number of routes a taxi driver had to learn were reduced from 468 to 320. But while it used to take an average of 18 months to memorise the capital’s intricate road network, most cabbies now take four years to pass the easier exam.

It is feared new recruits are being deterred from taking up the job because the Knowledge is so hard to acquire. Since January 2021, there has been a drop of nearly 3,000 drivers, many lost due to the pandemic.

Transport for London (TfL), which regulates the trade, has launched an official review which may once again recommend yet another reduction in the amount aspiring cabbies have to learn.

Last week, leading representatives of the taxi trade held a special meeting to discuss why the average study time for the exam had increased despite the number of routes candidates were required to learn having been cut. Many there agreed that it would be better if the exam took an average of two years’ of study to pass.

Exams now more ‘modular’

One theory was that younger people are used to modular exams and are less likely to be required to learn subjects “parrot fashion”.

However, Steve McNamara, general secretary of the Licensed Taxi Drivers’ Association, insisted the sat-navs could never replace the All London Knowledge because mapping algorithms are not as effective in the capital.

“The question is why is it on average taking longer to pass the Knowledge?” he asked, adding that he did not believe people are getting “more stupid”.

“Education has changed enormously in the last 40 years. Exams and courses are more modular these days, but that’s not how the Knowledge works.

“There’s absolutely no desire for any reduction in the standards required to be a London cab driver.

“The question the TfL review will ask is why is it on average taking longer to pass the exam. I don’t think it’s because London is bigger.”

The Knowledge was introduced in 1865 when cabbies drove horse drawn carriages. TfL promotes the job in its prospectus as offering a “flexible career” allowing drivers to be their own boss and “work around family commitments”.

The prospectus adds: “It’s recognised as being one of the toughest exam processes around, but the Knowledge is also why London’s taxi drivers are considered the best in the world.”

Mr McNamara was adamant that the sat-nav would not replace the Knowledge, despite some cabbies using them to spot snarl ups in certain roads or boroughs.

TfL has been approached for comment.

