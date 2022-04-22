Meet Jinx, the cat who will be the new mayor of Hell (the one in Michigan)

Hail to the cat?

Jinx, a black cat with a massive social media following on TikTok, will serve as mayor of Hell, Michigan for one day on Sunday.

In Hell, located about 60 miles west of Detroit, people can request to serve as mayor of the town before being “impeached” at the end of the day. The experience costs $100, MLive reported.

Reverend Vonn, the official minister of Hell, Michigan, told USA TODAY that Jinx will be Hell’s first pet mayor.

“We're so excited,” she said. “It's our first animal.”

She added that Jinx’s upcoming tenure has also inspired other pet owners to get their animals involved in politics.

“I've gotten a lot of mayor inquiries, and somebody actually sent an inquiry saying ‘That won’t do. My dog is jealous,’” Vonn said. “They want their dog to be mayor in a month or so.”

Jinx is popular on Instagram, TikTok and other social media platforms, with accounts featuring the black cat garnering hundreds of thousands of followers.

Jinx is not the only animal to serve as a mayor in the U.S. A dog named Parker was voted honorary mayor of Georgetown, Colorado, KKTV reported.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cat to rule Hell, Michigan: Jinx will become mayor of small town