Black Cat Syndicate Limited (ASX:BC8) Is About To Turn The Corner

Black Cat Syndicate Limited (ASX:BC8) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Black Cat Syndicate Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Australia. The AU$67m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$3.9m on 30 June 2022 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Black Cat Syndicate's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Expectations from some of the Australian Metals and Mining analysts is that Black Cat Syndicate is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of AU$8.7m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 59% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Black Cat Syndicate's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, keep in mind that by and large metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Black Cat Syndicate currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning metals and mining company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

