Black charity boss Fulani on 'abuse' from UK royal

Indian business tycoon Gautam Adani, Asia’s richest person, plans to redevelop India’s largest slum after a successful bid on Tuesday. Adani Properties, the real estate unit of Adani Enterprises, reportedly outbid leading developers with 50 billion rupees (approximately $616 million) to win the rights to renovate Dharavi, a dense neighborhood of 60,000 shanty homes with a million residents. “It will be a township — a city within a city, with mixed land use, both commercial and residential,” SVR Srinivas, chief executive officer of the government-established Dharavi Redevelopment Project which set the international bidding, told Reuters.