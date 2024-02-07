‘Black Citizenship in the Age of Jim Crow’ opens at Minnesota History Center

Slave shackles, worn by a 17-year-old girl.

A portrait of Dred Scott, who sued for his freedom and lost.

The 13th Amendment, abolishing slavery and signed by President Abraham Lincoln.

These are some of the items now on display at the Minnesota History Center in a new exhibit, “Black Citizenship in the Age of Jim Crow,” which debuted on Feb. 3, coinciding with the first week of Black History Month.

Through art, artifacts and photographs, museum visitors can learn about the fight for racial equality and full citizenship that unfolded in the 50 years following the Civil War.

This exhibition, organized by the New York Historical Society in 2018, aims to provide History Center visitors an opportunity to pause and reflect on the Black experience in the United States.

Info: The exhibition runs through June 9 and is free for members; nonmember admission ranges from $12 to 0.

Online: Mnhs.org/historycenter/activities/museum/black-citizenship.

