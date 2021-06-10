Black Columbia professor urges 'antiracist' parents to pull students from NJ prep school

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brie Stimson
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Columbia University linguistics professor John McWhorter, who is Black, said Wednesday evening that parents of children enrolled at a New Jersey private school that has started to teach critical race theory should pull them out before the fall.

"All hail Dana Stangel-Plowe, who has resigned from the Dwight-Englewood School, which teaches students ‘antiracism’ that sees life as nothing but abuse of power, and teaches that cringing, hostile group identity against oppression is the essence of a self," McWhorter tweeted.

McWhorter said if parents are "truly antiracist," they should take their children out of the prep school. "Only this will arrest these misguided Elect parishioners from their quest to forge a new reality for us all."

NJ PREP SCHOOL TEACHER QUITS OVER CRITICAL RACE THEORY

Stangel-Plowe, a former English teacher at the school, claimed it is using CRT to teach a "hostile culture of conformity and fear" — causing white and male students to believe they are "oppressors."

"The school’s ideology requires students to see themselves not as individuals, but as representatives of a group, forcing them to adopt the status of privilege or victimhood," she wrote in a letter to the heads of the school.

Critical race theory teaches that racism is a social construct that is embedded in most aspects of society.

McWhorter is also a contributing editor to the Atlantic and most recently wrote a piece titled "The Problem With Dropping Standards in the Name of Racial Equity" in which he argues that new college academic guidelines meant to lift up students of color "are as likely to promote racism as to uproot it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McWhorter and the Dwight-Englewood School did not immediately return Fox News’ after-hours request for comment.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden OMB Doubles Down on Redefining Mothers as ‘Birthing People’ in Budget Proposal

    During a congressional hearing Wednesday, Deputy Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Shalanda Young defended the 2021 Biden budget proposal's redefinition of mothers as "birthing people."

  • Here’s Why Andrew Yang Keeps Trafficking in Asian Stereotypes

    Drew Angerer/GettySuddenly Andrew Yang, who introduced himself to America by making Asian “jokes” and playing off of stereotypes as a presidential candidate, is leaning into his Asian American identity as the son of immigrants while running for mayor of ethnically diverse New York City.The contrast between the two campaigns is stark, even as he’s used his identity as a prop in both of them; he’s just gone from delivering stereotypical jokes to self-righteously condemning them as it has suited hi

  • ‘It’s censorship.’ Broward high school told to stop selling yearbook because of BLM spread

    When seniors trickled into West Broward High School last week to pick up their caps and gowns, they were told they couldn’t get their yearbooks.

  • Deputies who fatally shot man in Minneapolis were undercover

    The two sheriff's deputies who shot and killed a Black man during an arrest attempt by a U.S. Marshals Service task force in Minneapolis were working undercover at the time so their names will not be released, state investigators said Wednesday. Winston Boogie Smith Jr., 32, of St. Paul, was killed last Thursday as authorities were trying to arrest him on a weapons violation in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood. The U.S. Marshals Service said he was wanted for allegedly being a felon in possession of a firearm and that Smith, who was in a parked vehicle, didn’t comply and “produced a handgun resulting in task force members firing upon the subject.”

  • California nun embezzled hundreds of thousands from the Catholic school where she was principal to support her gambling, prosecutors say

    Mary Margaret Kreuper embezzled money from St. James Catholic School, where she was in charge of money the school received from tuition and donations.

  • 'People are scared' as gang activity fuels Portland violence

    When Oregon’s most populous city had a rampant gang problem 30 years ago, Portland detectives were stunned if they found more than a few dozen bullet casings after a shooting. Now, police are recording multiple shootings a week with 50 to 70 shots fired, and in one case more than 150, as gang attacks and retaliatory shootings again spiral into a vicious cycle. If nothing changes, Portland will surpass its all-time record for homicides of 70 set in 1987, when the city was in the midst of a gang siege.

  • Capitol Police union calls on acting chief to "stand aside" over Senate's riot findings

    The Capitol Police union on Wednesday called on Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman to "stand aside" following this week's Senate report on the Jan. 6 insurrection.Driving the news: The report found a failure to relay intelligence helped lead to the deadly Capitol riot. Capitol Police union chair Gus Papathanasiou said in a statement to news outlets, "As the Senate report found, our leadership failed us and we paid a horrible price."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe fo

  • Four California officers on leave after video of suspect being punched, kicked during arrest

    Three of the four arresting officers were in street clothes. Police vowed "appropriate actions" after an investigation.

  • Experts call out 'incredibly problematic' judge who reversed Calif. assault weapons ban

    U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez overturned the state's three-decade-old assault weapons ban. How he shaped his arguments is "incredibly problematic," one legal expert said.

  • Have West Virginia's senators squandered their state's moment in the sun?

    West Virginia Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, a Republican, and Joe Manchin, a Democrat, hold inordinate sway over how quickly and how thoroughly President Biden is able to accomplish his ambitious legislative agenda.

  • Half of the pandemic's unemployment money may have been stolen

    Criminals may have stolen as much as half of the unemployment benefits the U.S. has been pumping out over the past year, some experts say. Why it matters: Unemployment fraud during the pandemic could easily reach $400 billion, according to some estimates, and the bulk of the money likely ended in the hands of foreign crime syndicates — making this not just theft, but a matter of national security.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Catch up quick: When the

  • Legislators, students push for K-12 Asian American studies

    When the Asian American Student Union at a Connecticut high school organized a Zoom call following the killing of six Asian women in Atlanta, senior Lily Feng thought maybe 10 or 15 classmates would attend. Seeing her peers at Farmington High School turn out for the conversation — one piece of a student-led effort to explore Asian American identity issues — made her realize how much they wanted to listen and learn about a topic that is often absent from the curriculum. “Our Asian American and Pacific Islander community members, they want their voices to be heard,” said Feng, co-president of the student group that also has brought in speakers, hosted panels and created lessons about Asian American history.

  • Oxfam training guide blames ‘privileged white women’ over root causes of sexual violence

    An Oxfam staff training document says “privileged white women” are supporting the root causes of sexual violence by wanting "bad men" imprisoned. In the wake of sex scandals that have rocked the charity, Oxfam has produced guidance which states that: “Mainstream feminism centres on privileged white women and demands that ‘bad men’ be fired or imprisoned”. Accompanied by a cartoon of a crying white woman, it adds that this “legitimises criminal punishment, harming black and other marginalised peo

  • Twitter's suspension of fired Florida data scientist marks a win for Gov. Ron DeSantis

    Twitter suspended the account of Rebekah Jones earlier this week — a win for Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Washington Post reports.What happened: Jones, a fired health department worker whom the state recognized as a whistleblower last month, had her account suspended for violating "spam and platform manipulation" rules.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Representatives for DeSantis' office told the Post that the suspension was "long overdue," calling Jones "the

  • McGahn says Trump’s order to have Mueller fired was ‘point of no return’

    Former White House counsel Don McGahn told lawmakers in a closed-door interview last week that he regarded President Donald Trump's demand to have special counsel Robert Mueller fired as “a point of no return" for the administration if carried out.

  • GOP congressman praises Buttigieg for helping 'tone down the rhetoric in D.C.'

    GOP congressman praises Buttigieg for helping 'tone down the rhetoric in D.C.'

  • Fox News’ Pavlich says Harris is what happens when you choose VP ‘based on skin color’

    A bipartisan group has been vocal about their issues with the Biden administration’s handling of the growing crisis at the border. During a segment on Fox News Channel in which a group of hosts were discussing Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent trip to the border, Katie Pavlich said Harris was chosen for the office because she’s a Black woman. Harris just returned from her first trip abroad since being elected, and many officials on both the left and the right of the political spectrum have taken issue with how it was handled.

  • Russian student hauled off Ryanair Minsk flight says she is 'holding up' in first statement since arrest

    A Russian student who was taken off a 'hijacked' Ryanair she is "holding up" after being detained with her boyfriend, a dissident journalist, and thrown in jail. Letters shared by her family with the BBC show her first remarks since being arrested last month. The Belarusian government scrambled a fighter jet in order to force Ryanair’s Athens-Vilnius flight to land in Minsk, citing an alleged bomb threat. Roman Protasevich, a prominent journalist wanted in Belarus for editing Nexta, the mouthpie

  • TV crews on motorcycles were hounding Kamala Harris' motorcade in Mexico City, video shows

    Some on motorcycles reportedly drove on the sidewalk to "evade" the police attempting to control them while others sped ahead of Harris' motorcade.

  • On my side of the court, I stand with Naomi Osaka in her battle with tennis officials

    If you’ve ever cared for someone suffering from mental illness, Naomi Osaka’s withdrawal from the French Open probably made your breath catch. Osaka is a superstar, ranked No. 2 in women’s tennis, a four-time Grand Slam champion, and the highest-paid female athlete in the world. Osaka then did what so many of us should do when our health — mental or physical — is in jeopardy.