Black congressman-elect says Trump won the election

Ashley Terrell

‘There’s no question in my mind,’ said Republican Burgess Owens

Republican Utah Representative-elect Burgess Owens is another Republican official who has committed to challenging the congressional approval of the Electoral College’s final vote on January 6.

Newsweek reported that in an interview with The Salt Lake Tribune, Owens expressed his belief that President Donald Trump won the presidential election over President-elect Joe Biden.

In this screenshot from the RNC’s livestream of the 2020 Republican National Convention, former NFL athlete and Utah congressional nominee Burgess Owens addresses the virtual convention on August 26, 2020. The convention is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic but will include speeches from various locations including Charlotte, North Carolina and Washington, DC. (Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images)
In this screenshot from the RNC’s livestream of the 2020 Republican National Convention, former NFL athlete and Utah congressional nominee Burgess Owens addresses the virtual convention on August 26, 2020. The convention is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic but will include speeches from various locations including Charlotte, North Carolina and Washington, DC. (Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images)

“There’s no question in my mind that I think he won,” Owens said.

Ownes continued by expressing support for his fellow Republicans’ plans to challenge the electoral vote by calling it “the right thing to do.” He also said he would accept the legitimacy of either Trump or Biden as the new president.

Read More: Cruz leads 11 GOP senators challenging Biden win over Trump

“Seventy-plus percent of conservatives say that this election is not fair. We the people should have this opportunity to have this conversation versus just people with black robes,” said Owens

According to Newsweek, the “black robes” or judges that Trump appointed, have thrown out close 60 cases alleging voter fraud. The cases were dismissed due to lack of evidence.

As theGrio reported, Texas Senator Ted Cruz is set to lead a group of Republican senators to further delay the certification of Biden’s presidential win with a 10-day investigation of potential voter fraud.

Read More: Trump suggests Georgia Senate runoffs voting is ‘illegal and invalid’

Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley initially joined to oppose the electoral results, saying, “I cannot vote to certify without pointing out the unprecedented effort of mega corporations, including Facebook and Twitter, to interfere in this election, in support of Joe Biden.”

According to ABC News, Hawley encouraged investigations and asked that officials “adopt measures to secure the integrity of our elections.”

In an MSNBC interview on Monday, Republican Representative Denver Riggleman of Virginia criticized Hawley.

“I find it amazing that right now we have Republicans that are actually objecting to Federalism and wanting sort of this overthrow or this sort of ‘let’s throw out the electoral voters, let’s ignore the states, we’ve already litigated this and let’s move forward,'” Riggleman said. “And the only thing I can say is it’s nuts.”

