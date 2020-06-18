The black congresswoman who's helping Biden pick his running mate

The diversity of Joe Biden's potential running mates — all women — has taken on even greater importance after the death of George Floyd, as nationwide protests for racial equality have amplified calls for racial representation.

In addition to a small group of family and advisers, Joe Biden is relying on two-term Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester, the first woman and African-American elected to Congress in Delaware's history, whom he called on months ago to help choose his running mate.

Biden has shied away from publicly committing to choose a woman of color, recently insisting to CBS News' Norah O'Donnell that George Floyd's death and the ensuing nationwide protests have not dramatically altered his criteria.

But Blunt Rochester, a long-time family friend, says it's time for America to meet this moment.

"This woman can preach"

Blunt Rochester's close connection to Biden has primed her not just to be a successful legislative liaison but also to be an honest broker as the campaign sorts through the vetting process and tackles sweeping issues of race.

Their relationship has been evident throughout the campaign. Two days before the Iowa caucuses in February, in front of a packed crowd in Cedar Rapids, Biden recognized three members of the Blunt family whom he said have been "important to me my whole career." He credited his current popularity among black voters in part to "great African-American leaders back in my home state," including the congresswoman's father, Ted Blunt, who served on the Wilmington city council for more than two decades. Her sister, Marla Blunt-Carter, got an "I love you" and compliments as a "powerhouse" former Biden staffer.

Embracing Blunt Rochester on stage, Biden bragged about her congressional work and praised her oratory: "I'll tell you what — this woman can preach!"

But she said recently that her support for Biden had to be won by the former vice president. Before he ran, she had serious questions for the man she had known for 30 years.

"People thought because I'm from Delaware and Joe Biden's from Delaware, I'm going to automatically endorse or support," the congresswoman recently revealed on an "All in Together" livestream about black women leaders. "But I had to have my own conversation. Not with my delegation but me, as a black woman, to ask questions that I had about the [1994] crime bill, about Anita Hill, about what kind of staff are you going to hire for the campaign? About what kind of staff are you going to hire when you get in?"

Just before Biden announced his presidential campaign last spring, Blunt Rochester requested a 30-minute meeting. She left 2½ hours later. The congresswoman said Biden confided to her that he had already decided to pick a woman running mate if he were to clinch the nomination, a private commitment that came a full year before he stated it publicly.

Hours after he publicly declared his candidacy, the congresswoman endorsed him and was on TV fielding tough questions about his record.

"Having diverse voices around the table allows you to be able to look at qualifications in a different way," Glynda Carr, the CEO and president of Higher Heights, a PAC dedicated to electing more women, told CBS News. Carr is calling for Biden to pick a black woman.

Blunt Rochester has not explicitly said that she is urging Biden to choose a black woman to be his running mate. She said on the livestream that she "respects" the calls for a "black woman vice president because it's not like it would be a favor." She also promised to speak up for the specific qualifications of black women leaders: "My middle name is Blunt and so that's what I am."

During her congressional swearing in, she wore a white scarf emblazoned with the Reconstruction Era voter registration card of her great-great-great grandfather, a former slave, who signed his name with an "X."

"He couldn't write his full name, but he knew he wanted to vote," she said in a Constitution Day lecture. "It reminds me that we can overcome — because we have overcome."

For Blunt Rochester, a key part of the ongoing fight for racial equality is addressing racial bias in law enforcement. In 2001, as Delaware's director of state personnel, she authored a 76-page statewide study of race relations in the Delaware State Police. It was controversial at the time: She wrote there was "cause for concern" in the "significant difference in the way minority and non-minority troopers view the organization and their place in it."