  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Black congresswomen praise Biden for keeping Supreme Court pledge amid conservative backlash

Mabinty Quarshie, USA TODAY
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Stephen Breyer
    Stephen Breyer
    Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States
  • Joyce Beatty
    Joyce Beatty
    U.S. Representative from Ohio
  • Leondra Kruger
    American lawyer

A group of 14 Black Congresswomen wrote a public letter to President Joe Biden Thursday, commending him for pledging to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court amid a conservative backlash that he was instituting a "quota" system.

The coalition, led by Rep Cori Bush, D-Mo., are all Democratic members in the House of Representative and include Congressional Black Caucus chairwoman, Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio. The lawmakers note they are writing "on behalf of the over 21 million Black women in America."

"The nomination of a Black woman is not mere symbolism; it is an essential step for our country’s promise of justice for all," the letter states.

"It is therefore of utmost importance that the Administration appoints a Black woman with a strong track record of advancing civil and constitutionally protected rights and whose work has shown dedication to affirming the rights of our country’s most marginalized communities."

Rep. Cori Bush speaks during a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol on April 22, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Rep. Cori Bush speaks during a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol on April 22, 2021 in Washington, DC.

More: Supreme Court fight shows why Americans have such a hard time talking about equity for Black women

Biden pledged to elevate a Black woman to the high court if the opportunity arose, while he was running for president in 2020. He reiterated his pledge when Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer formally announced his retirement last month.

Some conservative lawmakers claimed that by pledging to nominate a Black woman, Biden is filling a quote system and not selecting the most qualified person for the role.

“The irony is that the Supreme Court is at the very same time hearing cases about this sort of affirmative racial discrimination and while adding someone who is the beneficiary of this sort of quota,” Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., told local radio station SuperTalk Mississippi last month.

Potential Supreme Court nominees include: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit; California Supreme Court Associate Justice Leondra Kruger; and U.S. District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs of South Carolina.

House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., supports Childs and has pressured the White House to select her as the nominee.

The White House confirms Judge J. Michelle Childs is being considered for a vacancy to open at the Supreme Court.
The White House confirms Judge J. Michelle Childs is being considered for a vacancy to open at the Supreme Court.

Bush said that it was important for the Congresswomen to speak up because the Senate does not have a Black woman among its members that will vote to confirm the eventual nominee.

"In a moment marked by racial inequity, climate catastrophe, and civil erosion, a track record of moral clarity is crucial. My hope is that we can all rally behind the President’s nominee in the coming weeks,” Bush told USA TODAY through a spokesperson.

More: Black women face obstacles to public office despite Biden's Supreme Court nomination vow

The Supreme Court has only had 7 out of 115 justices who were not white men since it was created in 1789. The high court's two Black justices have been men: Thurgood Marshall, confirmed in 1967, and Clarence Thomas, confirmed in 1991.

"It is long past time for a Black woman to be on the Supreme Court, and we commend your unwavering commitment to correcting this long-standing injustice on the nation’s highest court so that our institutions can be closer to reflecting the diversity of race, gender, and lived experience in America," the signees wrote.

More: Who is Justice Leondra Kruger? For starters, she's argued a dozen Supreme Court cases

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee are meeting with Biden at the White House Thursday afternoon. Biden previously met with Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the ranking member on the committee.

The letter is signed by 14 Democratic Representatives:

  • Cori Bush of Missouri

  • Joyce Beatty of Ohio

  • Eleanor Holmes Norton of Washington, D.C.

  • Barbara Lee of California

  • Brenda Lawrence of Michigan

  • Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey

  • Gwen Moore of Wisconsin

  • Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts

  • Shontel Brown of Ohio

  • Nikema Williams of Georgia

  • Ilhan Omar of Minnesota

  • Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick of Florida

  • Robin Kelly of Illinois

  • Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Supreme Court: Black women members of Congress commend Biden on pledge

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sotomayor: Threat to Supreme Court unprecedented due to partisanship

    Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor this week warned of the negative impact that partisanship could have on the court. "As norms of the nomination process are broken, as more senators, congressional representatives, governors, mayors, local politicians, and the media question the legitimacy of the court, the threat is greater and unprecedented than any time in our history," Sotomayor said Wednesday during a virtual address to New York...

  • Biden touts plan to bring down drug prices as helping to tame inflation

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday touted his plan to bring down the cost of prescription drugs as an antidote to high inflation on a day when government data showed consumer prices posted their biggest annual gain in 40 years in January. Speaking at an event in Virginia, Biden said that proposals in his Build Back Better legislation would help bring down prices for families. The roughly $1.7 billion bill, which includes social spending and climate change provisions, is stalled and Biden has said previously that chunks, rather than the full package, could pass.

  • US: Civilian toll in Syria raid may be higher than thought

    U.S. military officials said Thursday there could have been more civilian casualties than initially thought in the special operations forces raid that killed the top Islamic State leader in Syria last week, but believe any deaths were not at the hands of American forces. Laying out a chronology of the raid, officials also said that they cannot be certain that Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi detonated the bomb that killed him and his family at his home in sleepy village of Atmeh near the Turkish border. Previously the Pentagon and President Joe Biden had said al-Qurayshi blew up himself, his wife and two children.

  • Biden court pledge inspires Black law student

    President Joe Biden has pledged to choose a Black woman to fill an upcoming Supreme Court vacancy. A first-year law student at historically Black Howard University says the woman will have earned it. (Feb. 9)

  • Trump could face consequences for mishandling records, experts say

    The Presidential Records Act governs the record-keeping responsibilities of presidents, but legal experts say Trump may have violated other laws.

  • Ted Cruz reverses on Jan 6 opposition and says it wasn’t an insurrection after all

    ‘I think it is a mistake for Republicans to repeat the political propaganda of Democrats and the corporate media’ the Texas senator said

  • Kentucky basketball's John Calipari: 'People are looking to us' on how to handle NIL deals

    Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart and basketball coach John Calipari testify in Senate committee hearing on NIL legislation.

  • Records obtained by Jan. 6 panel don't list Trump's calls

    White House call logs obtained so far by the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol do not list calls made by then-President Donald Trump as he watched the violence unfold on television, nor do they list calls made directly to the president, according to two people familiar with the probe. The lack of information about Trump’s personal calls presents a new challenge to investigators as they work to create the most comprehensive record yet of the attack, with a particular focus on what the former president was doing in the White House as hundreds of his supporters violently beat police, broke into the Capitol and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory. The people were granted anonymity to discuss records that have not yet been released by the committee.

  • China Fell Short of Trump Trade-Deal Purchase Promises

    (Bloomberg) -- China came up more than one-third short of its purchase commitments for goods in the trade deal that the world’s second-largest economy reached with the U.S. during the Trump administration.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarWe’re F

  • Prosecutors: 2 Hawaii lawmakers took bribes to steer bills

    A Hawaii state senator and a state representative took bribes including envelopes of cash, Las Vegas hotel rooms and New Orleans casino chips in exchange for shaping legislation that would benefit a company involved in publicly financed cesspool conversion projects, according to federal allegations filed in court. Former Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English tried unsuccessfully to hide an envelope with a $5,000 bribe when FBI agents stopped his vehicle in January 2021 after a meeting with a business owner who benefited from the cesspool legislation, according to a charging document filed in U.S. District Court in Honolulu on Tuesday. In all, English received more than $18,000 in bribes, prosecutors said, including Las Vegas hotel rooms and cash for a crab dinner for friends and family visiting from Tahiti.

  • Tesla Finally Gets a Mention as Biden Talks Up Electric Vehicles

    The president doesn't seem to have mentioned the company before, even as he has discussed EVS, so it is a small bit of good news for Tesla.

  • Senate passes bill that would ban forced arbitration in sexual misconduct cases

    Google, Facebook, Microsoft and other tech companies have ended the practice in recent years.

  • Democratic lawmaker says Republican colleague poked, insulted her after mask request

    The leader of the Congressional Black Caucus, Joyce Beatty of Ohio, demanded an apology from Republican lawmaker Hal Rogers of Kentucky on Tuesday after she accused him of touching and insulting her when she asked him to wear a mask. Beatty said in a tweet that she asked Rogers to put on a mask before boarding a train that takes congressional members to the House of Representatives chamber on Capitol Hill in the U.S. capital. Rogers then poked her back and directed her to board the train, Beatty said.

  • U.S. Army releases plan to address climate change

    The U.S. Army unveiled a new strategy Tuesday for dealing with global disruptions caused by climate change, which it says "endangers national and economic security."

  • Statewide redistricting battles could give Democrats an edge in House races

    The newest round of congressional map-drawing may turn out not to be the doomsday some predicted for Democrats, but the legislators who do end up in Washington this decade could be more partisan than their predecessors.

  • Jayapal says GOP lawmaker's behavior toward CBC chair was assault

    Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) accused Rep. Hal Rogers (R-Ky.) of assaulting her colleague, Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), who shared a public account of a tense interaction that occurred while the two were boarding a subway car on Capitol Hill's internal system this week. In an interview with CNN on Wednesday, Jayapal, the chairwoman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told the network that what Rogers did was "absolutely" considered assault...

  • Here's where the 1619 Project is gaining traction and facing challenges in the US

    The 1619 Project has earned plenty of accolades and partners across the U.S. but has also encountered resistance from politicians at the state and federal level.

  • Dow down 500 points, stocks tumble after hot inflation reading puts focus on Fed rate hike pace

    Stocks trade at session lows Thursday afternoon as investors react to hotter-than-expected January reading on consumer inflation.

  • Robot photos appear to show melted fuel at Fukushima nuclear reactor

    A remote-controlled robot has captured images of what appears to be mounds of nuclear fuel that melted and fell to the bottom of the most damaged reactor at Japan’s wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, officials said Thursday.

  • Canadian truckers’ bridge blockade forces shutdowns at auto plants

    The truck blockade by Canadians protesting the country's COVID-19 restrictions is tightening the screws on the auto industry, forcing Ford, General Motors and other car companies to shut down plants or otherwise scale back production on both sides of the U.S. border.