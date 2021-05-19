Black contender wins Pittsburgh mayoral primary as incumbent concedes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Pittsburgh has taken a step towards electing its first Black mayor as Ed Gainey won the Democratic primary election for the post after incumbent Bill Peduto conceded.

Gainey, whose campaign had called for equality for Black and poor residents, ran as a progressive, touting policies such as demilitarizing the police and advocating for the right of workers to unionize, according to The Hill.

"One person can't change a city. A city is changed when we all come together to improve the quality of life for everybody," Gainey told supporters late on Tuesday.

Gainey, a five-term state representative, will be the big favorite in the November general election in the heavily Democratic city. If he wins, he will be Pittsburgh's first Black mayor.

Mayor Bill Peduto, who had been seeking a third term, conceded the primary election late on Tuesday.

"I just called @gainey_ed (Ed Gainey) and congratulated him on earning the Democratic endorsement for Mayor of the city of Pittsburgh. Wishing him well. Thank you Pittsburgh for the honor of being your Mayor these past 8 years", Peduto, a Democrat, said in a tweet.

(This story fixes typo in mayor's name in para 1)

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Recommended Stories

  • Golf-McIlroy expecting a different Kiawah at PGA Championship

    Rory McIlroy has returned to a Kiawah Island course that will be a far different beast at this week's PGA Championship than when he won there nine years ago. The 2012 PGA Championship was held in the heat and humidity of August, but has since moved to the more appealing weather of late spring. This week's forecast for bright sunshine, low humidity and a challenging breeze should provide a stern test of every facet of a player's game, and McIlroy for one is expecting nothing else.

  • Navajo Nation surpasses Cherokee to become largest US tribe

    The Navajo Nation has by far the largest land mass of any Native American tribe in the country. The figure tops the Cherokee Nation's enrollment of 392,000. The Oklahoma tribe has been receiving about 200 more applications per month from potential enrollees, leaving Navajo's position at the top unstable.

  • Outage hampers Poland's main power plant, felt across Europe

    Energy experts worked Tuesday to restore full operations at Poland’s biggest power plant after a network failure switched off 10 of the brown coal-fueled Belchatow plant's 11 units, a disruption felt across Europe's power network. Poland needed emergency energy imports from Germany, Sweden, the Czech Republic and Slovakia to fill in for the suddenly missing power supply. It was a second major outage since 2015 at Belchatow, which provides up to 20% of the energy in Poland.

  • Malawi burns thousands of Covid-19 vaccine doses

    Health officials hope the event will increase public confidence in getting the vaccination.

  • Trump news – live: New York starts criminal probe into Trump Organisation, as Michael Cohen mocks former boss

    Follow all the latest developments

  • Lebanon's foreign minister asks to quit after comments strained Gulf ties

    BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon's foreign minister asked the president to be relieved of his duties on Wednesday, the presidency said, after his comments in a television interview strained ties with traditional Gulf Arab allies and donors. Charbel Wehbe, who is a minister in the caretaker government, suggested on Monday that Gulf states had supported the rise of Islamic State, among other disparaging comments. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain summoned Lebanon's ambassadors and issued formal complaints.

  • Kevin McCarthy and Trump are scrambling to quash GOP support for bipartisan Jan. 6 commission

    The House on Wednesday will likely approve the formation of an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. The commission's fate in the Senate rests on whether 10 Republicans support the bipartisan legislation, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) surprised many observers Tuesday when he left the door open to backing the commission. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy spent Tuesday scrambling to keep the number of Republicans voting yes Wednesday to a bare minimum. He stated his own opposition earlier in the day, "raising some eyebrows in the GOP conference after Democrats conceded to McCarthy on nearly all of his top demands on the commission," The Washington Post reports. On Tuesday night, he officially urged his GOP colleagues to vote no, Politico says, but "a last-minute surge of GOP interest" in the commission is dashing his hopes of party unity. "The genie is out of the bottle, and people are trying to put it back in," one GOP lawmaker told Politico. McCarthy had deputized Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.), the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, to negotiate a bill on his behalf, and his push to sink Katko's deal "has upset several members, who feel McCarthy hung Katko out to dry and now feel even more inclined to rally around Katko and his commission proposal," Politico reports. "In a sign of momentum, the bipartisan House Problem Solvers Caucus, of which Katko is a member, formally voted to endorse the legislation Tuesday evening." On the other hand, Trump, who doesn't want an investigation into his own actions on and leading up to Jan. 6, slammed the legislation in a blog post Tuesday, possibly tipping other uncertain House Republicans into the no camp. McCarthy's opposition is seen as personal — he might be called as a witness over a phone call with Trump during the riot — and political, since he needs the support of anti-commission conservatives, and likely Trump, to keep his leadership position. A big bipartisan vote in the House would both increase the odds of passage in the Senate and also enrage Trump. More stories from theweek.comThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidencyBiden got to test-drive Ford's electric F-150 Lightning, and the Israel-Gaza flight wasn't going to spoil his rideThis is your brain on pandemic whiplash

  • No longer silent, Gulf Arab citizens express anger at Israel

    The ongoing bloodshed in the Gaza Strip has unleashed a chorus of voices across Gulf Arab states that are fiercely critical of Israel and emphatically supportive of Palestinians. The vocal opposition to Israel, expressed in street protests, on social media and in newspaper columns, comes just months after pacts were signed to establish ties with Israel — and complicates government efforts to rally Arab citizens around full-throttle acceptance of the deals. Analysts said the conflict will also set back Israeli efforts to secure more normalization deals with other Arab states, like Saudi Arabia.

  • FBI investigating murder of Asian American teenager who was burnt alive as a hate crime

    There have not been any arrests in case of Maggie Long’s killing so far

  • ‘I don’t care if you’re vaccinated you little dink’: Teacher’s rant at student who refused to wear mask goes viral

    ‘You’re a jerk and you need to have respect for other people in your life,’ she is seen saying

  • New York prosecutor says Trump inquiry now criminal

    A spokesman for the state's top prosecutor says the inquiry is "no longer purely civil".

  • Trump Organization now subject to criminal investigation in New York, state attorney general's office tells CNN

    "We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity," a spokesperson for the New York Attorney General's office said.

  • Corgi puppy given to Queen while Prince Philip was in hospital 'died at the weekend'

    One of the Queen's two new puppies, given to her while the Duke of Edinburgh was in hospital, has reportedly died. Fergus, a young corgi puppy, was one of the pair given to the Queen after Prince Philip fell ill in February. She was apparently left "devastated" after the puppy died over the weekend, a month after the death of her husband aged 99. A source told The Sun: "The Queen is absolutely devastated. The puppies were brought in to cheer her up during a very difficult period. Everyone concerned is upset as this comes so soon after she lost her husband." The Queen saw Fergus and a corgi called Muick as a "distraction" while she was grieving, a royal expert had said. Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty Magazine, said: "The thinking was enough was enough, and that she was getting too old for new dogs and who would look after them when she was gone.

  • Dying Idaho inmate’s execution is canceled, with clemency hearing granted by state panel

    “Mr. Pizzuto has spent 35 years on death row and is now dying from cancer and other diseases.”

  • Singapore chides Indian politician for false virus claims

    Singapore criticized an Indian politician on Wednesday for making unfounded claims on social media that a new COVID-19 variant in Singapore was particularly harmful to children and could cause a fresh surge of infections in India. Singapore’s Foreign Ministry said it summoned India’s high commissioner over the comments made by Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, India's capital territory.

  • Lakers operating with an 'appropriate fear' against Stephen Curry and the Warriors

    The Lakers know they can't afford to underestimate the Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors if they want to make it to the real NBA postseason.

  • Israel-Gaza: Young Americans on the conflict - and online activism

    Online activism is shifting attitudes about the conflict. What do these young Americans think?

  • The FBI is investigating a possible scheme to illegally fund Maine Sen. Susan Collins' 2020 re-election

    A naval contractor that Collins once helped is being accused of illegally funding her 2020 re-election by transferring $150,000 into a super PAC.

  • China says U.S. threatening peace as warship transits Taiwan Strait

    China accused the United States on Wednesday of threatening the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait after a U.S. warship again sailed through the sensitive waterway that separates Taiwan from its giant neighbour. The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet said the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur conducted a "routine Taiwan Strait transit" on Tuesday in accordance with international law.

  • China protests latest US Navy passage through Taiwan Strait

    China on Wednesday protested the latest passage by a U.S. Navy ship through the Taiwan Strait, calling it a provocation that undermined peace and stability in the region. The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet said that the guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit on Tuesday in accordance with international law. "The United States military will continue to fly, sail, and operate anywhere international law allows," the Navy said in a statement.