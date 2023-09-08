Black Creek Township teen to face criminal homicide charge in adult court

Sep. 8—WILKES-BARRE — A Black Creek Township teenager accused with fatally shooting a 17-year-old girl inside her Butler Township home will face criminal homicide charges in adult court.

Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough denied a request from attorneys Matthew T. Muckler and William L. Stephens Jr., to decertify the homicide charge and transfer the case of Alan Jay Meyers to juvenile court.

State police at Hazleton charged Meyers, then 17, with fatally shooting Kassadey Matulevich inside her home on Sand Hollow Drive on Aug. 27, 2022. Meyers and Matulevich were involved in a relationship that apparently turned rocky when Meyers began talking to a 14-year-old girl, according to court records.

A decertification hearing was held Aug. 29 when Muckler and Stephens presented Dr. Frank M. Dattilio, a forensic psychologists, who evaluated Meyers.

Dattilio testified he found Meyers was raised in a solid family but began hanging around "poor peers" at the Hazleton Area Career Center in the 11th grade when his marijuana and alcohol use substantially increased.

Dattilio gave the opinion Meyers' junior year could be considered a cry for help as there was not a long history of mischievous or troubled behavior.

Meyers, during his junior year, was accused but not criminally charged of aiming a firearm at the head of a man in Butler Township, charged with driving under the influence of marijuana he was trafficking, took a pellet gun to school that was used by another student to vandalize a vehicle, and was charged as a juvenile with strangulating a girlfriend, according to testimony during the decertification hearing.

Dattilio believed Meyers was a good candidate for treatment and supervision in the juvenile justice system, and did not display any malice and did not intend to kill Matulevich.

To counter Dattilio at the decertification hearing, assistant district attorneys Jarrett Ferentino and Jessica Miraglia presented Dr. John S. O'Brien III, a forensic psychiatrist who also evaluated Meyers.

O'Brien noted during his testimony Meyers displayed downward "behavioral trajectory" and was a high risk of future violence.

In his eight page opinion, Vough found Meyers failed to prove by a preponderance of evidence that transferring his case to juvenile court will serve the public interest, and is not amenable to treatment, supervision and rehabilitation as a juvenile.

Vough further ruled Meyers cannot be rehabilitated in the less than three years, when he turns 21, related to the expiration of the juvenile court jurisdiction.

In addition to the criminal homicide charge, Meyers is also charged with possession of a firearm by a minor and two counts of tampering with evidence.

Vough has scheduled a status conference on the case for Oct. 6.