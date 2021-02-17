As A Young Black Girl, I Loved My Grandfather. Then I Found Out He'd Been A KKK Member.

Lisa Marie Simmons
·Guest Writer
(Photo: Photo of the author courtesy of Miles Simmons Powell)
(Photo: Photo of the author courtesy of Miles Simmons Powell)

“Say it again!” I yelled, staring Billy T. down. Though there was a hot, prickly itching behind my eyes, they stayed dry. He chanted in a taunting schoolyard singsong.

“N**ger, N**ger, N****ggger.”

I was 11 years old in Boulder, Colorado, the only Black kid in the schoolyard. All the kids gathered around to watch me cry. Again.

***

As a little girl, I didn’t know I was Black. Not until I was 9 or 10 did I understand how my color set me apart.

I was adopted at the age of 8 by a white woman and a Black man. I had been moved around between foster homes and a previous adoption, and though my current family had some issues, my brand-new baby brother and sister were beautiful. I’d landed all right.

My parents were lower middle class, but my brother and sister and I always had food on the table, our home was heated, we had new clothes every school season, went to concerts, hiking in the mountains, the zoo.

When I was 8, I was in love with first the books and then the TV series “Little House on the Prairie” based on the Laura Ingalls Wilder books. I wanted to be Laura Ingalls.

I had a porcelain hurricane lamp beside my bed, and for my birthday my new adoptive mother had sewn me a matching blue dress and bonnet, which I had been yearning for. I would imagine myself to be as strong, as resourceful, as intrepid as Laura, living inside those pages even when my mother insisted, “You’re gonna ruin your eyes with your nose always stuck in a book, go out, get some fresh air.”

Pulling on my trusty bonnet, tying it tightly under my chin, though not before pulling some yellow yarn through my kinky ’fro so I’d have the long flowing hair necessary. I’d trek down the sidewalk, the modern world of 1970s Boulder, Colorado, hidden from view by its long brim.

I’d travel to the creek immersed in my frontier world. The irony in the fact that for a little Black girl in the wild old West, her adventure would most likely have been of a much different sort altogether was lost on me.

Photo of the author, left. (Photo: COURTESY OF MILES SIMMONS POWELL)
Photo of the author, left. (Photo: COURTESY OF MILES SIMMONS POWELL)

Though I lived in Laura’s world in my head most of the time, the perfect backdrop for a homesteader was my grandmother and grandfather’s 19th-century farmhouse. Snapping beans on the porch, riding the horses they rented pasture out to, the old-fashioned teal stove and old wood furniture. Climbing the narrow creaky staircase up to the rooms under the rafters, white chenille bedspreads and a cedar chest smelling of the past. All this made it easier to immerse myself in my fantasy.

Then came “Roots.” Watching Alex Haley’s story in our living room, it struck me that my history was there too. Suddenly my ancestors spoke to me. In the second episode, when Kunta Kinte was beaten, I started crying hard at the screen. Hiccuping, sobbing, can’t catch a breath, ugly, desperate weeping. My new mother told me, “If you can’t control yourself, you’re going to bed.”

I choked back my tears. There were another six episodes to go, and I wasn’t about to miss one. Hovering out of sight, a silver minnow darting beyond my peripheral vision, I could feel my antecedents. I had never been introduced to Black stories, Black authors, and after following “Roots,” I sought them out. There was nothing on our school library shelves, so Boulder’s public library became my second home.

Boulder is known as a hippie haven and not much associated with the struggle for civil rights. In the 1920s and 1930s, the Ku Klux Klan had a stranglehold over Colorado, with Klan members dominating the state’s government.

According to the Denver library website, the Klan and its sponsored candidates controlled the Colorado state House and Senate, the secretary of state’s office, a state Supreme Court judgeship, seven seats on the Denver District Court, and city councils in several Colorado towns. The Denver mayor, Ben Stapleton, and Colorado’s governor, Clarence Morley, were both Klansmen. The place I grew up in, Boulder, and the neighboring towns of Lafayette and Longmont all had local Klan lodges.

They had gained such massive support through a racist platform with the message that Mexicans, Jews, Catholics and Indigenous people, who were more prevalent in number than Black people, posed a threat to “Protestant ideals.” My grandfather Wilbur’s membership was confirmed by his daughter, my Aunt Amanda, who has shared many of her memories with me.

She recalls those groups as the primary focus as well; she told me, “If you weren’t a WASP, you had an ugly slur attached to you.” She added, “There was an elderly Black couple in town who would babysit on rare occasions; they never entered by the front door, always the back. It was said they knew their place.”

So, if my grandfather Wilbur was a KKK member, it wasn’t a stretch to imagine Billy T. and other of my schoolmates had family members who shared the same dogma. I’m sure “Roots” stirred up some complicated feelings in many other homes, not just mine.

By the time I met Wilbur after being adopted, he had mellowed, or as my aunt mused, he liked the idea of a college education and accepted my Black adoptive father because he had one. The two laughed heartily and often together, and the room carried no tension with them in it.

I have fond memories of my grandfather. He was gentle and kind to me in an essential moment ― when I was diffident and bruised. I had just arrived, a skinny, traumatized, shy little girl in an oh so very white Boulder, Colorado. I remember him holding me on his lap in his big rocking chair, though at 8, I was already gangly with long legs that hung off his lap and reached the floor, feeling safe.

I remember his enormous hands, dry and callused yet extraordinarily tender. I remember his gravelly voice, always pitched low, always with a smile in it, and his twinkly eyes. He made me feel special in a way I never had. He died not long after my arrival, and the atmosphere in his house changed utterly.

My grandmother, a thorny woman with a thin face and steel-gray coiffed hair, held fast to her racist views; I knew she didn’t like me, but I couldn’t figure out why. I was terrified of her; you could practically hear the crackling of the force field of hatred and negativity she emanated. She spoke as little as possible and was very direct. When my siblings and I were left alone with her, she’d say tersely, “Into the living room, don’t touch anything.”

She’d sit us in front of “The Lawrence Welk Show” with a plate of sugarless cookies, a unique torture (Eeeek, Lawrence Welk! Weird cookies!), and then leave the room as fast as she could. She was tall, lean, with a face as hard as a closed oak door, and if we didn’t obey immediately, she had a penchant for pinching. Hard.

***

I came across these as I looked for photos to illustrate this essay. What a surprise how much I detested them at the time. I remember scribbling, thinking, so ugly. I actually ripped the paper with my vehemence on one. (Photo: Photos Courtesy of Lisa Marie Simmons)
I came across these as I looked for photos to illustrate this essay. What a surprise how much I detested them at the time. I remember scribbling, thinking, so ugly. I actually ripped the paper with my vehemence on one. (Photo: Photos Courtesy of Lisa Marie Simmons)

The next time Billy T. provoked me, I was sick of hearing it and sick of feeling “othered,” feeling ashamed and weak. So I challenged him.

We met down at the creek surrounded by our classmates as Billy jeered, laughed, and dared once again to name me n**ger. I was no longer intimidated, and I felt none of my previous newfound shame at being perceived as different from my fellow students.

I sensed instead a red river stream, carrying power and resilience within it, running through me. Billy came right up in my face, and with one hand, I pushed him into the shallow creek. He fled, but I’ll tell you what, he never demeaned me again.

***

Three years ago, I found my birth mother. I discovered that my great-grandmother Mama Pet’s mother, Lula, and Lula’s mother, Florence, were born into slavery in Louisiana.

For the year previous, when meditating each morning, I was moved (and still am) to thank my ancestors for the opportunity of this life. There they still are hovering just out of sight. There they are up and to the right. I couldn’t imagine where I had come from, but here I am, I thought, and I am alive and vibrant. What a gift this body, this brain ― I’m in love with humans and this planet, and I am so grateful for whatever blood runs in my veins urging me toward endurance, toward creation and kindness. Every day I thanked them; after a year of this, I found my mother, Shirley.

Thursday, April 6, 2018, I walked into the lobby of the Millennium Harvest House in my hometown of Boulder, where Shirley and Randolph were staying after a 15-hour drive from Shreveport, Louisiana, and my life was forever changed. There is a line that exists now — everything that came before and the rebirth that followed.

The thing about meeting your birth family is ― how does one prepare? Anything might happen. No rule says you will identify with or love them, or they you ― because of your shared blood.

It seems almost silly, after all, I have forged my identity on the very idea that blood is not what matters, but the family of your choosing, the family you create. While I still believe it to an extent, I was unprepared for the wonder, the utter, complete, boundless awe of holding my blood relatives in my arms.

***

Since George Floyd’s murder, friends from my past are now waking to the abundance of their privilege and viewing our shared history from a new perspective. While I welcome the soul-searching, I find it baffling that so many were unaware my Boulder experience might have differed at all from theirs. As I find it baffling that the many murders before George Floyd, all of the books and art made, the innumerable essays and songs written, did not inspire an awareness of the brutal reality of the systemic and institutional racism BIPOC experience.

There is, all across the nation, a great white reckoning in progress. How robust are these seedlings, and will they take root?

I had no idea the Klan had such a powerful hold in Colorado until I found confirmation about my grandfather Wilbur and began researching. Unless we teach the truths of our troubled history in our school systems, our garden can’t help but be stunted; if we rise to the challenge imagine how lush it could be.

Do you have a compelling personal story you’d like to see published on HuffPost? Find out what we’re looking for here and send us a pitch!

Related...

I Spent 35 Years Trying To Convince The World (And Myself) That I'm White

What To Do If Kids Say They Don’t Want To Be Their Race Anymore

3 Women Of Color On What Drove Them Out Of Their Jobs During The Pandemic

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Latest Stories

  • Rush Limbaugh, Bigoted King Of Talk Radio, Dies At 70

    Limbaugh saturated America's airwaves with cruelty and conspiracies, amassing millions of listeners and transforming the Republican Party.

  • Laura Ingraham Is 'Sickened' By Joe Biden Calling Out Systemic Racism

    The Fox News host offered a stupefying response to the president's willingness to confront the nation's bigotry.

  • Brent Bozell IV, Son Of Prominent Conservative Activist, Charged In Capitol Riot

    Online sleuths looked into Bozell because he wore the sweatshirt of a Christian school and he previously served as a girls' basketball coach.

  • The Texas power grid failed mostly due to natural gas. Republicans are blaming wind turbines.

    As Texas on Tuesday entered its third night with sub-freezing temperatures and 3.3 million customers without electricity, the operator of the state's unique power grid, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), urged Texans who still have electricity to turn off lights, unplug appliances, and turn down the thermostat. People without power took shelter elsewhere, if they could, or resorted to sometimes deadly means of generating heat. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and state legislators called for investigations — and Abbott and other prominent GOP politicians wrongly blamed frozen wind turbines and other renewable energy sources for the failures of the Texas energy grid. Texas Gov. Abbott blames solar and wind for the blackouts in his state and says "this shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America" pic.twitter.com/YfVwa3YRZQ — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) February 17, 2021 "Some turbines did in fact freeze — though Greenland and other northern outposts are able to keep theirs going through the winter," The Washington Post reports. "But wind accounts for just 10 percent of the power in Texas generated during the winter," and the losses tied to thermal plants mostly "relying on natural gas dwarfed the dent caused by frozen wind turbines by a factor of five or six." According to ERCOT, wind power generation is actually exceeding projections. One nuclear reactor and several coal-fired plants went offline, but "Texas is a gas state," Michael Webber, an energy resources professor at the University of Texas, told The Texas Tribune. And "gas is failing in the most spectacular fashion right now." Instruments and other components at gas-fired power plants iced over, and "by some estimates, nearly half of the state's natural gas production has screeched to a halt due to the extremely low temperatures," as electric pumps lost power and uninsulated pipelines and gas wells froze, the Tribune reports. After a 2011 winter storm knocked out power to about 3 million Texans, a federal report warned Texas the same grid debacle would happen again if it didn't adequately weatherize its power infrastructure and increase fuel reserves — and reminded Texas that "many of those same warnings were issued after similar blackouts 22 years earlier and had gone unheeded," The Associated Press reports. "Upgrades were made following the 2011 winter storm," The Texas Tribune notes, but "many Texas power generators have still not made all the investments necessary to prevent the sort of disruptions happening to the equipment." More stories from theweek.comPrince Philip hospitalized 'after feeling unwell,' reportedly not COVID-19 relatedTexas governor blamed renewable energy for blackouts on Fox News. He told Texans a different story.More Republicans blame Biden for Capitol riot than fault Trump

  • CNN doesn’t give any tough questions to Biden, says Robby Soave: ‘It’s like Trump is still president'

    Senior editor of the Reason foundation Bobby Soave says the mainstream media needs to get ‘adversarial’ with Biden like they did with Trump.

  • Pennsylvania GOP Official Says Senator Wasn't At Trump Trial To 'Do The Right Thing'

    The official blasted Republican Sen. Pat Toomey for voting to convict Trump, saying he wasn't sent there to "vote his conscience."

  • Biden Claims ‘We Didn’t Have’ a COVID Vaccine When He Took Office

    President Biden claimed at one point during a CNN town hall on Tuesday that his administration came into office with no coronavirus vaccines available. Biden received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on December 21, and the second dose in January. While discussing the issue of vaccine supply during the town hall, Biden initially said there were 50 million doses available when he assumed office. President Biden affirmed that Covid-19 vaccines will be widely available to the general public by the end of July. "By the end of July we'll have over 600 million doses, enough to vaccinate every single American." #BidenTownHall https://t.co/K3sxmUXFdG pic.twitter.com/xTkje54Aqx — CNN (@CNN) February 17, 2021 “We came into office, there were only 50 million doses that were available. By the end of July we’ll have over 600 million doses,” Biden told host Anderson Cooper. However, Biden also said “we got into office and found out…there was nothing in the refrigerator, figuratively and literally speaking, and there were 10 million doses a day that were available.” (The Biden administration’s initial target was to administer 1 million vaccine doses per day, a pace already set by the time the president was sworn in.) “It’s one thing to have the vaccine, which we didn’t have when we came into office, but” one also needs “a vaccinator,” Biden subsequently told Cooper, when asked about the logistics of getting shots to Americans. The U.S. is currently administering coronavirus vaccine doses at a seven-day rolling average of 1.7 million per day, according to the Bloomberg vaccine tracker. The pace of vaccinations has risen steadily since December 15, when a New York nurse received the first shot outside of a clinical trial. The Biden administration has downplayed the efforts of the previous administration in aiding the development and distribution of COVID vaccines. Vice President Kamala Harris said that the Biden administration was “starting from scratch” on vaccine production in an interview with Axios over the weekend, contradicting Dr. Fauci, who said in January “we certainly are not starting from scratch because there is activity going on in the distribution.” Additionally, Biden addressed the stalled reopening of school districts across the U.S. during the town hall, calling reports that his administration planned to open schools for one day per week a miscommunication Biden contradicted White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who said last week that the administration hoped to open schools for “at least one day a week in the majority of schools by day 100.” Psaki later said the administration was committed to opening schools five days a week on condition that coronavirus mitigation measures were in place. “Your administration had set a goal to open the majority of schools in your first 100 days. You’re now saying that means those schools may only be open for at least one day a week,” Cooper told Biden. “That’s not true. It was a mistake in the communication,” Biden said, adding that his administration’s goal was to open schools in grades K-8 for five days per week.

  • Chris Hayes Slams Fox News’ Latest ‘Painful Culture War Idiocy’

    "It’s a lie like Donald Trump won the election," said the MSNBC anchor.

  • Ted Cruz's Tweet About California Energy Shortages Comes Back To Haunt Him

    The Texas senator blasted California's electricity policy when that state faced blackouts last year, but now his own state is in the same boat.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Gives Trump Supporters An Uncomfortable Truth About The Ex-President

    The late-night host tells Trump's fans how the former president really feels about them.

  • Warren, Schumer double down on push to cancel student debt after Biden rejects plan

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) doubled down Wednesday on demands that President Biden cancel up to $50,000 in federal student debt for all borrowers.Why it matters: Biden said at a Tuesday town hall that he is "prepared to write off" $10,000 worth of student debt for borrowers, but no more than that.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe united front from Schumer and Warren, continued from last fall, exemplifies unity between progressives and Democratic leadership as they lobby Biden to take more action to offset economic upheaval during the pandemic. What they're saying: "Presidents Obama and Trump used their executive authority to cancel student loan debt," Schumer and Warren said in a statement on Wednesday. "Cancelling $50,000 in federal student loan debt will help close the racial wealth gap, benefit the 40% of borrowers who do not have a college degree, and help stimulate the economy. It's time to act. We will keep fighting," Where it stands: Federal student loans are currently in forbearance through Sept. 2021. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Putin says Russia needs to safeguard parliamentary elections from foreign meddling

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia needed to ensure that its parliamentary vote scheduled for September is free of foreign meddling following mass protests calling for the release of one of his fiercest critics. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets last month to urge Russia to free Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny ahead of the September election. The 44-year-old opposition politician was detained and later jailed for alleged parole violations upon his return to Russia.

  • Dramatic Photos Show Thousands Of Stunned Sea Turtles Rescued From Texas Storm

    Turtles get cold-stunned when water temperatures fall. One group said it was taking care of more than 2,500 after the ice storm in Texas.

  • Houston’s lit-up skyline angers residents hit by winter storm power cuts

    City’s mayor has blamed power grid operators and state over issue

  • 9 Statement Pillows To Brighten Any Home

    Boldly patterned or downright pretty, our favorite accent pillows hit all the right anglesOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • 20 Years After Breaking Off Our Engagement, My Ex Found Me To Explain Why She Left

    "Because I had no way to explain why our relationship ended the way it did, I never considered what she might be going through or the profound trauma she was experiencing at that time."

  • Tucker Carlson Cackles As He Concocts Bonkers New Biden Conspiracy Theory

    The Fox News host is very uncomfortable with the first couple's openly affectionate relationship.

  • Chinatown Shop Owner Who Saved Woman from Robbery By Firing Gun is Arrested, Bailed Out

    An Oakland Chinatown liquor store owner was arrested and bailed out after firing his gun four times to save a woman in her 30s from a violent robbery on Monday. New Oakland Chief of Police LeRonne Armstrong addressed the incident on Tuesday, saying he would prefer residents to call the authorities rather than getting involved, CBS San Francisco reported. OPD update: the department tells me the incident is categorized as an attempted robbery now that they’ve determined “no loss taken”. Witnesses tell me the suspect made a grab for the woman’s purse and she didn’t let go.

  • Why Texas' energy grid is unable to handle the winter storms

    “This has been an extraordinary event for Texas,” said Bill Magness, the CEO of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.

  • Lara Logan: Biden executive orders have 'rescinded' federal funding for border operations

    Fox Nation host Lara Logan on the negative impact Biden immigration policies are having on U.S. border security.