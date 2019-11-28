Black Desert Mobile Hits 4 Million Pre-Registrations Ahead of Grand Launch on December 11

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss today announced that the open-world action MMORPG Black Desert Mobile has reached 4 million pre-registrations ahead of its grand launch on December 11. Since the pre-registration began on September 27th, the numbers have grown fast without massive marketing campaigns thanks to the support of fans across the globe.

To celebrate the 4 million pre-registrations milestone, a social media giveaway event will take place starting today. Adventurers can participate in the event by leaving a comment that supports Black Desert Mobile on the Facebook event post until December 12. Chances of winning will increase if they like the Facebook event post, share it on social media, and tag friends. 10 Adventurers will be selected by random drawing and announced after December 30. The winners will receive a special Black Desert Mobile gift bag filled with various Black Spirit items such as stress balls, phone grips, figures, stickers, magnets, and notebooks. Moreover, exclusive in-game rewards will be given to Adventurers after grand launch to commemorate the milestone.

With its grand launch on December 11, 2019, Black Desert Mobile will continue to offer the same action-based combat system and customization options that millions of Adventurers around the world have experienced through PC, Xbox One, PlayStation®4, and mobile platforms in a number of markets. Currently soft-launching in seven countries, the open-world action MMORPG will reach more Adventurers across the globe with an immersive gameplay experience and its support for English, German, French, Spanish, Russian, Thai, Indonesian, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese.

Adventurers can still participate to receive special rewards by signing up on Black Desert Mobile's official website , then pre-registering or pre-ordering on Google Play Store or the iOS App Store .

For more information on Black Desert Mobile, visit the official website at www.world.blackdesertm.com .

About Pearl Abyss

Established in 2010, Pearl Abyss has developed the MMORPG franchise Black Desert for PC, mobile, and console. All their games are built on their proprietary engine and are renowned for their cutting-edge graphics. With multiple projects in the works, they are poised to continue their growth through 2019 and beyond to maintain their position as a leading developer in the game industry. More information about Pearl Abyss is available at www.pearlabyss.com .

