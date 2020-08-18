Black designer behind Michelle Obama's 'VOTE' necklace at the DNC

While delivering a speech during the Democratic National Convention, Michelle Obama wore an attention-grabbing accessory that's certainly making a statement.

Along with a brown Nanushka top and hoop earrings, the former first lady wore a dainty gold necklace attached with pendants that spelled out to read "VOTE."

Eagle-eyed fans of the look were quick to zoom in and point out Obama's captivating adornment, and lots of people questioned where they can get it.

The now-viral vote necklace in question is by Black-owned label ByChari and it's available in 14K yellow, rose or white gold.

There are also options to select small, large, or diamond letters in addition to different chain lengths ranging from 16 - 20 inches.

"Undoubtedly our best selling style," the brand notes on its website. "Nothing spells luxe like something made just for you. This piece will grow with you, is always in style, on trend and age appropriate. VOTE your heart out and get it in the world's finest metals."

The Los-Angeles based jewelry line reposted a 2018 post featuring the necklace that includes the caption, "I rarely voice my political views on social media, but there is too much at risk for us as women and individuals to not do our part. I encourage everyone to go out and vote tomorrow. Make your voice heard."

During Obama's DNC speech, she stressed the importance of voting and supporting Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden. "We've got to vote early, in-person if we can," she said.

The former FLOTUS continued, "We've got to request our mail-in ballots right now, tonight, and send them back immediately, and follow up to make sure they're received, and then make sure our friends and families do the same. We have got to grab our comfortable shoes, put on our masks, pack a brown bag dinner and maybe breakfast too because we've got to be willing to stand in line all night if we have to."

She concluded her speech by saying "That is the truest form of empathy, not just feeling but doing, not just for ourselves or our kids but for everyone, for all our kids. And if we want to keep the possibility of progress alive in our time, if we want to be able to look our children in the eye after this election, we have got to reassert our place in American history."

