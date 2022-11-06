Black Diamond Group Limited's (TSE:BDI) Shares Climb 36% But Its Business Is Yet to Catch Up

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 36% after a shaky period beforehand. The bad news is that even after the stocks recovery in the last 30 days, shareholders are still underwater by about 2.5% over the last year.

In spite of the firm bounce in price, you could still be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Black Diamond Group's P/E ratio of 11x, since the median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio in Canada is also close to 10x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

Recent times have been advantageous for Black Diamond Group as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this strong earnings performance might be about to tail off. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Some Growth For Black Diamond Group?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/E like Black Diamond Group's is when the company's growth is tracking the market closely.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 262% last year. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 15% during the coming year according to the six analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 11% growth , that's a disappointing outcome.

In light of this, it's somewhat alarming that Black Diamond Group's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as these declining earnings are likely to weigh on the share price eventually.

The Bottom Line On Black Diamond Group's P/E

Its shares have lifted substantially and now Black Diamond Group's P/E is also back up to the market median. It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our examination of Black Diamond Group's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings isn't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see a poor outlook with earnings heading backwards, we suspect share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Black Diamond Group that you need to take into consideration.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Black Diamond Group, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

