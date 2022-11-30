Black Diamond Group's (TSE:BDI) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of CA$0.02 on the 15th of January, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This will take the annual payment to 1.8% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Black Diamond Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. However, Black Diamond Group's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 8.3% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 8.7% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was CA$0.66, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$0.08. This works out to a decline of approximately 88% over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. We are encouraged to see that Black Diamond Group has grown earnings per share at 80% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Black Diamond Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Black Diamond Group is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Black Diamond Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

