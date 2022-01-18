Black diamond, largest ever cut, goes on show in Dubai
The world's largest known cut diamond went on public display for the first time Monday ahead of its sale, when it is expected to reach five million dollars.
As part of CBS6 Gives, Shelby Brown surprised the crew at Capital Garage with a sweet treat to thank them for going out of their way to rescue people during the winter weather.
Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador returned to his morning news conference Monday following a week of isolation for his second coronavirus infection. The president used his relatively speedy recovery to remark on the lighter symptoms of the omicron variant, which has quickly become dominant in the region, though he had not said explicitly that was the variant he had. “It is demonstrable that this variant does not have the same seriousness as the earlier, the delta,” López Obrador said.
Chimeras might bring things like humanoid lizards or Sharktopus to mind, but you won’t see any of those walking by (or thrashing around on a beach) outside of your TV. Not all chimeras have to sound like they jumped out of a sci-fi horror movie. There is now a way to culture human stem cells at a much earlier phase than they ever could, meaning these cells have a much better chance of morphing into whatever organ they are integrated with, human or animal. Successful integration could create enti
With St. Louis getting $790 million from the NFL over the re-relocation of the Rams to L.A., someone in San Diego has gotten an idea. As explained by Jeff McDonald of the San Diego Union-Tribune, there’s a movement in the former home of the Chargers to sue the NFL over the team’s departure. Former City [more]
Known for the cape-like webs enclosing its tentacles, the blanket octopus is a rarely spotted animal usually found in open ocean waters.
The mogul's latest swimsuit shots have her fans doing some deep-dive detective work
Dak Prescott should be ashamed of himself – and not because of squandering the final seconds off the clock in Cowboys' wild-card playoff loss.
The supermodel, who turns 68 on Feb. 2, appears to be vacationing in the Caribbean.
On Thursday, a judge refuses to dismiss a sexual-assault lawsuit against Prince Andrew brought by Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre.
A hot mic caught Peyton Manning letting fly a profanity Monday night during the ManningCast of the Cardinals-Rams wild-card playoff game.
Michael Todd, a pastor based in Tulsa, tried to make a point in the sermon, saying "receiving vision from God might get nasty."
Conservative pundit Ann Coulter is predicting the end of Donald Trump's hegemony in the GOP, saying the former president "is done.""Trump is done," Coulter, a onetime Trump booster turned critic, wrote in an email to The New York Times. "You guys should stop obsessing over him."Coulter's comments came in an article published in the Times on Sunday about the mounting tensions between Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) amid speculation of a...
Ben Roethlisberger and Patrick Mahomes are planning a jersey swap.
Meagan Good took social media by storm on Jan. 16 after the actress shared a three-for-one upload showcasing her slim figure. In the Instagram post, the […]
Am I wrong for not letting my sister-in-law, 26, and her four kids (ages 1 to 8) stay at my house for a few days? I need advice on my family drama.
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty ImagesThere was a time when Donald Trump made news with his rallies—when he said things that utterly shocked us. Who could forget the firestorm he started, for example, when he went after Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players who knelt during the national anthem in 2017, or earlier that year when he called Barack Obama “the founder of ISIS”?Trump’s performance in Arizona on Saturday night—his first rally in months and his much-hyped chance to respond to the one-year ann
Fellow Americans, prepare to be roasted.View Entire Post ›
The search is officially underway!
Lions Twitter reaction to Matthew Stafford winning a playoff game, featuring some former Detroit teammates
Lara Logan no longer is represented by UTA, after her comments in late November in which she compared Dr. Anthony Fauci to Dr. Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who performed cruel medical experiments on Jewish prisoners. Seth Oster, spokesperson for the agency, confirmed a Mediaite report that the agency severed ties with Logan. As she […]