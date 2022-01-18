Black diamond, largest ever cut, goes on show in Dubai

SYFY

Chimeras might bring things like humanoid lizards or Sharktopus to mind, but you won’t see any of those walking by (or thrashing around on a beach) outside of your TV. Not all chimeras have to sound like they jumped out of a sci-fi horror movie. There is now a way to culture human stem cells at a much earlier phase than they ever could, meaning these cells have a much better chance of morphing into whatever organ they are integrated with, human or animal. Successful integration could create enti