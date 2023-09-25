Black Doctor Gets Blasted with a Water Hose in His Own Yard! What Year is it?



Doctor of Nursing Practice Michelle Chester administers COVID-19 vaccine to doctor Yves Duroseau of Lenox Hill Hospital at Northwell Health.

A renowned physician and his wife were enjoying their weekend celebrating a birthday when the function got interrupted after being hosed down by their white neighbor. All he had to do was ask them to turn the music down. Instead, he transported them back to the 1960s.



Dr. Yves Duroseau, the first physician in the US to take the COVID-19 vaccine and his wife, Claude, were partying in Queen’s on Sept. 17 celebrating the birthday of Duroseau’s sister, according to The Daily Mail. Among the 15 Black and brown guests was prominent music executive Rigo Morales, various lawyers and banking executives. They dined over a nine-course dinner cooked by Rocco’s Dinner Party winner Vanessa Cantave. I mean, they went all out.

Rosebrock allegedly subjected the group to a prolonged attack until they were ‘completely drenched. Police were called and two NYPD officers responded to take a report, but there has been ‘no follow-up since then, even though this incident should be investigated as a hate crime’, according to Derek Sells, a lawyer representing the group.

It’s unconfirmed, of course, if the random woman and Rosebrock had racist intentions behind the taunts. However, this whole scene sounds like the Children’s Crusade of 1963 in Birmingham, Alabama. Demonstrators marching for civil rights were attacked by police dogs (which are more often than not German Shepherds) and blasted against the brick of buildings with water hoses.

The worst part is that Dr. Duroseau and his guests were attacked on his own property. He’s since filed a lawsuit against the Jane Doe and Mr. Rosebrock. At the moment, the incident isn’t being investigated as a hate crime.

