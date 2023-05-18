Black doctors call out 'broken' system for health care professionals

Doctor holding hand of boy in hospital bed. (Getty images)

Black medical professionals are being courted by the Senate to fill the gap in the health workforce shortage crisis that is projected to leave the U.S. with over 100,000 less physicians as the demand for them grows over the next decade.

But Black doctors are calling out a “broken” system that perpetuates mounting debt, unfair compensation, lack of investment into Black medical students and the mistreatment of medical professionals during the height of the COVID pandemic as major deterrents for breaking into and staying in the industry.

“Our system is broken, and we, as resident physicians, are not fairly compensated for our time spent saving lives while sacrificing our own well-being,” Dr. Samuel Cook, MD., a resident physician at the Morehouse School of Medicine said during a roundtable discussion led by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. at the Atlanta-based school.

“For far too long, we have fallen through the cracks of a health care system that blatantly, and openly, abuses our binding investments into this field, and it is high time that our plight is heard, appreciated, and acted upon,” Dr. Cook continued.

What’s the crisis?

Tired depressed female doctor wears face mask blue uniform gloves sits on hospital floor. (Getty Images)

According to the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), by 2034, there will be an estimated physician shortage of up to 124,000 physicians. The demand for doctors is expected to outpace the placements of actual doctors due to a growing aging U.S. population.

A 2022 report from Definitive Healthcare, a company that tracks health care data and analytics reveals about 230,000 health care professionals — physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, physical therapists and licensed clinical social workers — left the industry in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Medical professionals say mental, physical and emotional burnout from the COVID pandemic that overwhelmingly slammed hospitals and practices caused workers to leave the profession in order to avoid the risk of unknown dangers of an unprecedented medical crisis.

Story continues

“Hospital managers treated RNs and other hospital staff as expendable during the pandemic, not caring if we lived or died, refusing to provide lifesaving personal protective equipment until they were forced to do so, and now they wonder why nurses have fled the bedside,” Deborah Burger, RN and president of National Nurses United, said in a statement to Yahoo News.

Surveys predict that about 47% of health care workers will quit their jobs by 2025. Sanders seeks to address the concern that the U.S. may not be ready for another pandemic because of the shortage.

“We don’t have the public health infrastructure that we need state by state. We surely don’t have the doctors and the nurses that we need,” Sanders said during the roundtable discussion. “So what we are trying to do now is to bring forth legislation, which will create more doctors and more nurses, more dentists.”

What’s the disparity among Black doctors?

Patient Getting Vaccinated Against During Doctor's Appointment In Hospital. (Getty Images)

Currently, Black physicians make up just about 5.7% of the U.S. physician population.

The AAMC says one reason for the lack of Black doctors can be traced back to the Flexner Report of 1910, commissioned by the American Medical Association and the Carnegie Foundation to establish a gold standard of medical training. The report caused over half of American medical schools in the early 1900s to shut down. This included five of the seven Black medical schools.

“The shortage is particularly acute in rural and medically underserved communities, where access to quality health care is often limited,” Jeannette E. South-Paul, MD and executive vice president and provost at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tenn., told Sanders during her testimony.

Meharry Medical College is only one of four historically Black medical schools. According to the AAMC, HBCUs make up less than 3% of all MD-degree granting institutions, but have pumped out more than half of all Black graduates in the medical field.

The pandemic also exposed the chronic health care disparities in minority communities such as access to medical treatment and premature death due to existing conditions, which put a disproportionate burden on Black and brown communities.

“HBCU medical schools are uniquely positioned to address this shortage, given our long-standing commitment to training healthcare professionals from diverse backgrounds who are dedicated to serving in these underserved areas,” Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice, president of the Morehouse School of Medicine, told CNN .

What’s the solution?

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks during a news conference to announce the re-introduction of the Medicare For All Act of 2023, outside the U.S. Capitol May 17, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Sanders has said there needs to be a greater effort to attract diverse candidates into the medical profession by creating a pipeline from high school to college. But Black physicians and heads of Black medical schools want to ensure that Black medical professionals are set up for success to help communities.

Many schools have backed a bipartisan Congressional proposal, the Resident Physician Shortage Reduction Act of 2023 , which adds to the number of Medicare-financed residency slots by 14,000 over seven years. Leaders of the schools support the plan.

Sanders has proposed canceling $1.6 trillion in student loan debt which he says will “cut the racial wealth gap for young Americans by more than half” and “free up doctors and nurses to work in communities that need care the most.”

Additionally, Congress’s “Pathway to Practice '' proposal and National Medical Corps Act scholarship programs would prioritize the applications from HBCUs, Minority-Serving Institutions (MSI), and underserved communities.

AAMC also encourages increasing federal investment into MSIs to help tackle debt for students who are underrepresented in medicine and to expand medical schools.

“But also, the other 150-plus medical schools, beyond our four historically Black medical schools, owe it to the country to increase the diversity of the students that they train,” Rice emphasized, which would help reduce inequities in impacted communities.