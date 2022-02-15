Black Entrepreneur Creates Credit-Building App After Seeing How Credit Scores Hinder Black And Brown Americans

Derek Major
·2 min read

Abbey Wemimo is working to close the racial wealth gap through his credit-building startup, Esusu, which was built to create equitable financial access for everyone.

Esusu raised $130 million in venture capital at a $1 billion valuation according to Forbes, making it one of the few Black-owned tech startups to ever reach “unicorn valuation. Esusu captures rent-payment data and reports it to major credit bureaus, which allows renters to use their rental payment histories to boost their credit scores.

“No matter where you come from, or the color of your skin, your financial identity shouldn’t determine where you end up in the wealthiest nation in the world,” Wemimo told Forbes.

Wemimo has experience in being denied access to credit. Not long after his family arrived in the U.S. in 2009, it was turned down for a bank loan; his mother had to pawn jewelry to get started her. He was also turned down for a loan to start his business, forcing Wemimo to build Esusu slowly from the ground up.

According to estimates by Esusu, more than 45 million Americans do not have a credit history, which holds them back from obtaining property, a vehicle, and, in some cases, even a cell phone. Wemimo said his company will help those who have no credit by validating and reporting their rental payment histories.

Typically, rental histories and payments do not count toward a person’s credit score. Renters will pay $50 to access the platform and to interest-free loans for rental assistance if needed. Property owners meanwhile will pay $3,500 for access to the platform and $2 per unit per month, which can help manage risk when renting a property. The platform currently has more than two million rental units on its platform.

Black Americans struggle to this day when it comes to gaining access to credit and it’s mostly not their fault. According to CNBC, decades of racial discrimination in the finance and banking industry, have given Black Americans and minorities a trauma-like response when seeking credit or other financial tools, including a bank account or credit card.

An investigation conducted by the National Fair Housing Alliance found that 60 percent of the time applicants of color who were more financially qualified for a loan than a White counterpart were still offered higher priced car loans, which cost them more than $2,600 over the course of the loan.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Historic funding could transform gun violence prevention efforts. But can smaller groups get hold of it?

    Additional funding via the American Rescue Plan comes after a two-year increase in homicides in many major cities ‘It took the pandemic of Covid-19 to exacerbate the already debilitating, but forgotten, pandemic of gun violence,’ said the co-director of Movement for Life. Photograph: Amy Osborne/AFP/Getty Images For years, local gun violence prevention programs have struggled to get long term funding. The people who look out for students on and off US school campus, sit at the bedsides of gunsho

  • Many Gen Zers and Millennials Still Rely on Parents’ Financial Support

    Gen Zers and millennials are getting some financial support from their parents in various ways, from moving back home or getting help paying the bills, according to a new survey. See: Millennials and...

  • 48 Ways To Live the Big Life on a Small Budget

    Living on a small budget doesn't mean you have to give up the good life. There are ways to eat well, travel and dress like a million bucks without having to drop a whole bunch of cash. See: The...

  • This fail-safe protection against inflation is back

    Here’s a rare breath of fresh air for retirees and older investors: Inflation-protected Treasury bonds are paying a positive rate of interest again. It tells you something about the plight facing older investors that this development is noteworthy. Thirty-year TIPS bonds are promising to pay 0.13 percentage points—no, really—a year over the rate of inflation between now and 2052, the U.S. Treasury confirms.

  • Fashion designer celebrates Black women’s accomplishments through her unique designs: ‘How did we not know this?’

    Most people don't know a Black woman designed Jackie O's iconic wedding dress.

  • Brian Flores will amend his lawsuit to include a claim against the Texans for retaliation

    Plenty of people think that it’s fine for a company to slam a door in the face of a current or former employee who has had the audacity to file a lawsuit against it. It’s not fine. It’s a violation of the rights of the person who filed the claim and then was shunned. It’s [more]

  • IRS Tax Brackets: Here’s How Much You’ll Pay in 2022 on What You Earned in 2021

    The first step to surviving tax season is to know which bracket you fall into and which category you'll file under. Read on to find out what you need to know.

  • New Southwest Cardholders Can Score a Free Companion Pass for a Limited Time

    The Southwest Airlines Companion Pass is a valuable tool that can make travel more affordable. Usually, you need to take 100 qualifying one-way flights or earn 125,000 qualifying points in a calendar year to earn a Companion Pass. New cardmembers can score a free companion pass for a limited time.

  • ‘Look at it like you’re a gambler walking into a casino.’ Here’s exactly how much of your nest egg financial pros say should be invested in crypto

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • Want $1,400 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $25,000 in Either of These High-Yielding Stocks

    Dividend investing doesn't always excite everyone, but it's a great way to create a nice stream of passive income that can help you get rich slowly. It's also helpful to have some nice dividend-yielding stocks during some of the market volatility we've been experiencing over the past few months. New York Community Bancorp (NYSE: NYCB) is a large regional bank with nearly $60 billion in assets.

  • Burger King pulls Whopper off discount menu; parent RBI to hike prices

    (Reuters) -Burger King parent Restaurant Brands International Inc said on Tuesday that it stripped its most famous sandwich, the Whopper, from discount menus and will raise menu prices again this year as to offset higher costs. U.S.-listed shares of the company rose more than 3% after it topped results estimates for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, led by soaring online sales and better-than-expected same-store sales growth at Burger King in the United States and Tim Hortons in Canada. The record inflation levels and staffing disruptions due to the omicron variant dulled profits at McDonald's Corp and coffeehouse chain Starbucks Corp.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What can we say about 2022? The year is only 6 weeks old, and the markets – which climbed so high in 2021 – are in a correction. The NASDAQ has fallen almost 12% since the start of the year, and the S&P 500 is behind at a net year-to-date loss of 8%. The losses have been broad-based, although tech has been particularly hard hit. The headwinds pushing against the market momentum have come in a cluster. From the supply chain bottlenecks, to increasing shortages of goods, to steadily rising inflati

  • Will These 3 Catalysts Boost Shiba Inu?

    Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) was last year's superstar crypto with a gain of 45,000,000%. Shiba Inu has slipped out of the top 10 -- and today, it's the world's 14th biggest cryptocurrency. A concern is Shiba Inu doesn't stand out among the thousands of cryptocurrencies out there.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    It's hard to buy disruptors when the market itself is being upended. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has proven mortal after recording monster gains in 2020, but the widely followed stock picker isn't shifting gears. Ark Invest's CEO and top stock picker added to her positions in Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) on Monday.

  • Anime NFTs called Azukis are seeing $300 million in sales volume, overtaking Bored Apes and CryptoPunks

    A single Azuki now sells for at least $43,000, with the most expensive ones selling for around $500,000.

  • If You're an Intel Investor, Here's What I'd Do

    INTC is here to stay but it's a long way from competing effectively against either Nvidia or AMD, or even Taiwan Semiconductor.

  • 4 Top-Ranked Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Amid Industry Growth

    Here we discuss four semiconductor stocks, namely MaxLinear (MXL), ON Semiconductor (ON), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR), which are well poised to benefit from strong chip demand.

  • Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks To Buy Right Now

    Take any stock and combine the price per share at market close for each of the last 200 days that the stock market was open. Now divide this number by 200. This is the stock's 200-day moving average. I've given you the 200-day moving average formula to say this: Roughly 65% of all stocks are currently trading below their 200-day moving average, according to Barchart.

  • Peloton Stock Drops After New CEO Pours Cold Water on Sale Speculation

    Barry McCarthy, Peloton's new CEO, is planning to relocate to New York from California to focus on Peloton's growth, not oversee a company sale, a report says.

  • Thai Baht Reverses Losses to Claim Title as Emerging Asia Haven

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s baht is emerging as an unlikely haven in developing Asia as optimism about the nation’s tourism sector buoys inflows.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityRussia Says Some Troops Are Returning to Base After DrillsSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeacePutin Sees Basis for Talks After Scholz Meeting: Ukraine UpdateHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextThe region’s worst-performing currency