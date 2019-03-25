All black everything: Ford offers Black Appearance Package for 2019 Ford Rangers

Ford has announced the new Black Appearance Package available for the 2019 Ford Ranger lineup.

Since the 2019 Ford Ranger pickup went on sale in January of this year, over half of the models have been outfitted in either the Sport Appearance Package or the Chrome Appearance Package. As of Monday, another option is now available: the Black Appearance Package.

Ford describes this package as adding "aggressive style" to your pickup, and it is available with any Ranger body color.

Apart from the body color bumpers (unless you opt for black exterior paint), the package makes almost everything you'd find on the exterior of the pickup black including the grille, wheels, bed liner, running boards, fender vent surround, mirrors, sill plate, bask plate (on the FX4 Off-Road Package), and lower valence.

The Black Appearance Package is available for order on all trims of the 2019 Ford Ranger for $1,995. Deliveries are expected to begin at the start of the summer.