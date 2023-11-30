Black Ex-FedEx Driver Files $5M Suit After Alleging White Men Shot at Him

A Black former FedEx driver who said he was shot at and chased by two white men while delivering packages in Mississippi last year is suing the pair, as well as FedEx, which fired him six months after the incident. The civil suit, the second brought on behalf of D’Monterrio Gibson, was filed Nov. 20 and seeks at least $5 million, according to the Associated Press. Gibson was not injured in the Jan. 2022 shooting, which led to the arrest and charging of Gregory and Brandon Case. The case against the father and son duo ended in a mistrial this summer over police errors. Meanwhile, FedEx “forced” Gibson to go back to the same route on which he had been “hunted and chased down,” according to the new complaint, causing him “depression, stress, anxiety, loss of sleep, and emotional pain and suffering.” He was eventually terminated from the company in July 2022. FedEx told the Associated Press on Wednesday that it “denies the allegations and will vigorously defend the lawsuit.”

