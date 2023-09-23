Black Family Receive Not So Warm Welcome With Threats From Racist Neighbor

“Part of the rental agreement says that if a tenant should threaten another tenant, the landlord can throw the offender out in 24 hours notice,” Attorney Greg Kafoury said.

According to documents obtained by KOIN 6, Austin was only officially notified by the property on Sept. 8, and an eviction notice was only filed on Monday.

Between that and the multiple calls to 911 Kafoury said both police and property management failed to protect tenants.

“The people who run this very large apartment complex didn’t give a damn,” Kafoury said. “The police didn’t give a damn. And I don’t know how anyone can look at those videos and come to any other conclusion.”