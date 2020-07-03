Black family sues Hilton after white clerk calls police over hotel's own billing mistake

A Black family is alleging discrimination in a lawsuit filed Thursday against Hilton and a Hampton Inn franchisee in Wilson, North Carolina, after a white female hotel clerk called police over a dispute regarding a billing mistake.

Dolores Corbett, who stayed at the hotel on the night of Nov. 23, 2018 with her husband and two teenagers, says that in addition to humiliating and degrading her, the clerk's decision to call police "put our family in imminent danger."

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court, arises from a dispute over a billing error. The next morning after spending the night, the clerk loudly and repeatedly told Corbett that her credit card had been declined. Corbett tried to explain that the $145-a-night room had been prepaid using points from her Hilton Honors account, the suit states. Hampton Inn is a Hilton brand.

Related: What systemic racism means and how it can be dismantled

The suit alleges that when Corbett, a businesswoman from Eastampton, New Jersey, asked to speak to a supervisor about the problem, the clerk shouted "get off my property" and summoned police.

More: Milwaukee hotels begin to see signs of recovery from COVID-19 pandemic on travel industry, experts say

Fearing that the clerk would misrepresent what had occurred to the police dispatcher and the responding officers might overreact, Corbett said she felt compelled to check out immediately. She and her daughter packed up their belongings as quickly as possible as her husband and son waited outside in their van. When police arrived, Corbett told them they had done nothing wrong and the clerk acknowledged that they had paid for their stay, the suit says.

A Black family that stayed a Hampton Inn in North Carolina is suing Hilton after a white clerk called police over a billing mistake that turned out to be the hotel's fault. Hampton Inn is a Hilton brand More

Yet officers escorted them from the hotel and circled their vehicle in a restaurant parking lot as the family waited for others in their party, the suit says.

More: TV news show sting alleges NYC hotels weren't following coronavirus cleaning procedures

Backing up their complaint, Corbett's attorneys revealed an email from the hotel's general manager, Phil Ronaghan, a day after the incident in which he offered his "sincerest apologies" and called the clerk's actions "unprofessional and unwarranted."

In the email, Ronaghan acknowledged the dispute was the result of a "simple billing error on our part" – and one "that should have been resolved quickly and without hassle."

He said the unnamed clerk told them she called police because she felt threatened. However, he said he did not feel that the situation rose to "anywhere near that level of dispute" and noted that she had been reassigned pending an internal review of the incident.

Ronaghan could not be reached for comment but the hotel's franchised owner, Patco Lodging, sent a statement to USA TODAY saying it believes the suit is without merit and that it has a zero-tolerance policy toward racism and discrimination. It said the incident was handled properly in accordance with Hilton’s sensitivity programming.

Delores' husband, engineer Alvin Corbett, told USA TODAY he is still shocked at what occurred that morning.

He said the experience left the family feeling "blindsided," adding, "You're thinking these things aren't going to happen to you and they did happen to us."