This Black female pilot is working to get more diversity in the cockpit

Catherine Garcia
·2 min read

Carole Hopson is blazing a trail in the sky, showing other Black women that they belong in the cockpit.

The Federal Aviation Administration says that Black women make up less than 1 percent of all certified pilots, and Hopson — a pilot with United Airlines — is one of them. Hopson, 56, told People that as a kid, she would spend her summers mesmerized by the planes taking off and landing at Philadelphia International Airport. She went to college, studying Spanish and journalism, and started a career in human resources, but "the revelry and imagination of flying just stuck with me," Hopson said.

When they were dating, Hopson's husband, Michael, surprised her with flight lessons. Her husband and teenage sons have been "absolutely" supportive of Hopson following her dream of becoming a pilot, and since 2018, she's been full-time with United. A lot of people aren't used to seeing a Black woman as a pilot, she told People. Many do a double take, or ask her for a drink, thinking she's a flight attendant. Recently, a woman pulled Hopson aside at the airport and asked her, "'How does my daughter get to be like you?'" Hopson said. "It was a special moment."

United is launching a flight school to train 5,000 pilots by 2030, with half of them being women and people of color. Hopson — who was one of only two women, and the only Black woman, in her pilot class — is working with United and the nonprofit Sisters of the Skies to get 100 Black women enrolled in flight school by 2035. She is excited about this challenge, telling People, "Watching the sunrise above the clouds never gets old. That experience is one we should be exposing all women to."

More stories from theweek.com
You should start a keyhole garden
7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy
China official calls reports he said country's COVID-19 vaccines weren't very effective 'a complete misunderstanding'

Recommended Stories

  • India's coronavirus tally overtakes Brazil; thousands join ritual bath

    LUCKNOW (Reuters) -India reported a record daily tally of 168,912 COVID-19 infections on Monday, the world's highest, while worries grew over a further spike, as hundreds of thousands of devotees gathered for a ritual bath in the Ganges river. India now accounts for one in every six daily infections worldwide. A full opening of India's economy after last year's crippling lockdown, mass religious festivals and political rallies in states holding elections have worsened a second wave of infections, experts say.

  • A Muslim advocacy group just sued Facebook for failing to remove hate-speech, and it's the latest example of the tech's patchwork polices that fail to crack down on Islamophobia

    Muslim Advocates said it presented Facebook in 2017 with a list of 26 groups that spread anti-Muslim hate, yet 19 of them are still active.

  • Venezuela paid $64 million to receive vaccines through COVAX - vice president

    "You know that the COVAX mechanism requires an advance - Venezuela has even doubled the required advance," said Rodriguez, adding that the government had deposited "59.2 million Swiss francs in the accounts of GAVI," a co-leader of the COVAX program that seeks to improve low-income countries' access to vaccines. Rodriguez did not specify what funds the government used to pay for the vaccines.

  • By Ship, Plane and Rocket: 3 Bullish Stocks For Technical Traders Going Into The Week

    SPDR S&P500 (NYSE: SPY) hit a new all-time high of $411.67 Friday following a ramp-up into earnings season and rotation back into tech stocks. Following multi-week consolidation periods, these three stocks look bullish going into the week. American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) looks to be completing a bullish inverted head-and-shoulder pattern above support at $22.58 on the daily chart. On March 18 American Airlines’ stock rejected and wicked off the bottom of a gap left from its Feb. 24, 2020, gap down caused by the pandemic news. Bulls want to see the stock react to the inverted head-and-shoulder pattern and break up above the descending trendline. If American Airlines’ stock can break above the descending trendline, it has room to fill the gap and trade in the $27 range, which is in line with its pre-pandemic share prices. Royal Caribbean Group’s (NYSE: RCL) stock, like American Airlines, looks to be completing an inverted head-and-shoulder pattern above support at $85.07 and is also trading above the descending trendline, which had been holding it down since Feb. 23. Bulls want to see Royal Caribbean’s stock react to the inverted head-and-shoulder pattern and jump up to fill the overhead gap around $105. This would bring its share price back to pre-pandemic levels. Bears want to see it trend down and follow the descending trendline until it loses support at the $85 mark. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc’s (NYSE: SPCE) stock had been trending downward since making a new all-time high of $62.80 on Feb. 4. On March 25, Virgin Galactic stock reversed trend, however, and put in a daily higher low but has since settled into a bearish descending triangle with an apex of April 21. Virgin Galactic’s stock has been repeatedly testing the descending trendline holding it down, and bulls want to see the stock break up over it. If the stock can break through the descending trendline, it has room to move up to its next resistance at $34.60. If it busts through that, Virgin Galactic’s stock can move up further to fill the gap in the $39 to $41 range. With Virgin Galactic’s next test flight expected in May, positive sentiment may help the stock make a bullish move up. Bears want to see Virgin Galactic stock trade in the descending triangle until it loses support at $27.55. AAL, RCL and SPCE Price Action: Shares of American Airlines closed flat at $23.54 Friday. Royal Caribbean shares closed flat at $89.88, and Virgin Galactic shares closed flat at $29.28. Photo courtesy American Airlines. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaVirgin Galactic Unveils Its Imagine SpaceshipThese Options Traders Think Virgin Galactic Stock May Skyrocket© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Delta Airlines to Report Loss in 2021, Unless There is Significant Recovery in Traffic: Cowen

    Cowen and company in their latest report said they continue to believe that Delta Airlines will report a loss this year unless there is a significant recovery of international and corporate traffic in the second half, which seems highly unlikely amid the fourth wave of coronavirus infections.

  • More Black Americans open to vaccines after outreach efforts

    Like others in her family, Mattie Pringle had doubts about taking the coronavirus vaccine. The 57-year-old Black woman from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, feared that her high blood pressure and diabetes might heighten her chances of a severe reaction to the shot. The speedy development and approval of the vaccines also fed her skepticism.

  • Man shot to death outside west Houston corner store

    The victim and another person were in a car when the gunman walked up and fired one shot before taking off, police said.

  • Cynthia Erivo Glimmers in Jewel Encrusted Skater Dress & Barely There Heels at the 2021 BAFTA Film Awards

    Cynthia Erivo glistened on the red carpet at the BAFTA Film Awards 2021 on Sunday.

  • EU and COVID-19: When a vaccine only adds to the trouble

    European Union leaders no longer meet around a common oval summit table to broker their famed compromises. Lofty hopes that the crisis would encourage a new and tighter bloc to face a common challenge have given way to the reality of division: The pandemic has set member nation against member nation, and many capitals against the EU itself, as symbolized by the disjointed, virtual meetings the leaders now hold. Perhaps worse, some attack the very structures the EU built to deal with the pandemic.

  • Zac Dishes on His and Tayshia's Upcoming Wedding Plans

    He's spilling alll the deets.

  • Opinion: This is what happens when you celebrate godlessness on Good Friday

    Two op-eds — one on Good Friday, the other on Easter — didn't sit well with readers who questioned the timing of the pieces.

  • Nearly 40% of Marines have so far declined to receive a vaccine to protect against the coronavirus

    Of the 123,500 Marines who have been offered a vaccine, about 48,000 said no, while about 75,500 agreed to get one, according to data obtained by CNN.

  • Poll Shows More Black People Are Willing to Get a COVID-19 Vaccination. Will You Get Yours?

    I’m not an anti-vaxxer. In fact, I truly believe that most anti-vaxxers are pseudointellectual faux-spriracy theorists whose “research” ends at whichever YouTube doctor is saying the thing they’ve already decided was true before receiving any real info at all.

  • Jennifer Lopez's $1.8 Million Engagement Ring Is Missing

    Are y'all still getting married or...?

  • Britney Spears' Cryptic Announcement of "Red" Arrival Causes More Confusion

    After teasing something involving the color red over the past few weeks, Britney Spears finally posted that the color is now "here," although it didn't exactly clear much up for her fans.

  • Conversion therapy ban 'would criminalise Christian parents stopping children seeking transgender treatment'

    The Government’s proposed ban on conversion therapy would criminalise Christian parents who want to stop their children seeking transgender treatment, a leading QC and Church of England minister have warned. In a formal legal opinion sent to ministers last week, Philip Havers QC, a prominent human rights lawyer, wrote banning conversion therapy would unintentionally make it illegal for Christians to tell a child questioning their gender that they should remain in their birth sex. Ed Shaw, the evangelical pastor of a Church of England congregation in Bristol who procured the opinion, said changing the law could “close down freedom of speech, conscience and religion” for him and like-minded believers. For years, Downing Street has insisted it intends to legislate to make conversion therapy – efforts to change or suppress someone’s sexuality or gender identity – against the law but has yet to bring forward any concrete proposals. Last month three LGBT advisors quit their posts in protest at the delay, accusing ministers of failing the gay community by dragging their feet on the issue. The legal opinion considers 11 hypothetical scenarios, including Christians encouraging a teenager struggling with gender dysphoria that they should accept their body as it is and a vicar preaching a sermon on the Bible’s position on same-sex marriage. Mr Havers concluded that any of the proposed definitions of conversion therapy “have the potential to criminalise at least some (and in several cases all) of these scenarios unless specific exemptions are applied for faith-based activity, including within family settings”.

  • L.A. County Reports 37 New Covid-19 Deaths & 813 New Positive Cases; Test Positivity Rate Is Lowest Since Pandemic Began

    On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released new Covid-19 data, reporting 37 new deaths and 813 new positive cases of the virus. While Public Health said that L.A. County’s test positivity rate is now the lowest it’s been since the pandemic began, at 1.1%, case numbers and deaths reported may reflect delays in […]

  • The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS stakes its claim on a luxury, electric future

    A day spent driving a pre-production 2022 Mercedes Benz EQS provided an up-close look at what the German automaker has been doing with the billions of dollars it has dedicated to electrification. It is an unapologetic pursuit to set a new benchmark for a full-size luxury sedan that happens to be electric. The luxury electric sedan is meant to show American consumers what Mercedes can deliver (and will) in the future with EVs.

  • Snow in Windsor as Queen Elizabeth ponders 'huge void' after death of Prince Philip

    A spring snow storm struck Windsor Castle on Monday where Queen Elizabeth pondered the huge void left by the death of Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years. Philip, who had been at her side throughout her record-breaking 69-year reign, died at Windsor Castle on Friday. The queen's son, Prince Andrew, said on Sunday that the queen was stoical in the face of a loss that she had described as "having left a huge void in her life".

  • Iran's Zarif blames Israel for Natanz incident, vows revenge: TV

    Iran blames regional arch-foe Israel for Sunday's incident at the Natanz nuclear site and will take its revenge, state TV quoted Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as saying on Monday. Iranian authorities described the incident a day earlier as an act of "nuclear terrorism" and said Tehran reserves the right to take action against the perpetrators. Iran and world powers held what they described as "constructive" talks last week aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran that Washington abandoned three years ago.