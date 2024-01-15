Black firefighters sue to be eligible for same promotions as peers
A group of Black Chicago firefighters has filed a lawsuit to be eligible for the same promotions as their peers.
Bill Gates weighs in on the falling budgets tied to healthcare improvement.
Investors would be wise to track the flow of immigrants as they assess the future direction of interest rates and the US economy.
The Lions were on the bad end of what looked like another bad call.
Vietnamese EV maker VinFast is hoping for a reset with a $20,000 vehicle, unveiled at CES in Las Vegas. With an estimated driving range of 125 miles on a full charge and measuring just 125 inches long, the VF3 would be one of the smallest vehicles in the US market.
Very few companies allow you to buy a money order with a credit card, and it can be an expensive payment option.
Black creators on TikTok open up about having their Blackness called into question.
The Cubs finally made a move this offseason, adding the left-hander who led Team Japan to WBC victory.
The Cubs filled a big need, and the Dodgers addressed their 40-man roster crunch.
Elon Musk has been detailing his vision for X's, formerly Twitter's, transformation into an "everything app," including payments, creator tools, shopping and more, since acquiring the social network over a year ago. In an announcement today, X shared its roadmap for the year ahead, which will include AI-powered experiences and the launch of peer-to-peer payments, among other initiatives. While Musk's time frames to launch products don't always hold up, X has been moving forward to acquire the necessary licenses to handle payment processing over the past several months.
Less than one month from the NBA’s annual trade deadline, there remain few marquee names involved in active discussions. But Murray has plenty of interest.
Google today announced that it'll stop charging Google Cloud customers a fee to migrate their data to another cloud provider or on-premise data center, effective immediately. Customers using Google Cloud services including BigQuery, Cloud Bigtable, Cloud SQL, Cloud Storage, Datastore, Filestore, Spanner and Persistent Disk are eligible for free transfers out of Google Cloud -- but must first apply for approval through a form. Only once an approved customer's data has been transferred out of Google Cloud and they've terminated their cloud written agreement will the data transfer fee will be waived (via a bill credit).
CES has increasingly become defined by what automakers and other mobility-focused companies bring to Las Vegas, and CES 2024 has been no exception. As the TechCrunch team continues to cover CES from the show floor in Vegas, led by Transportation Editor Kirsten Korosec, you can catch up on all of the mobility news right here as it comes in. Attendees ride a hydrogen fuel cell train at SK Group's SK Wonderland booth during CES 2024.
Credential stuffing has become so prevalent, that you’ve likely already fallen victim.
The refreshed 2024 Nissan Rogue starts at $29,685, the lower trims seeing a small increase, prices rising on upper trims due to improved standard tech.
Adtech giant Meta's bid to keep tracking and profiling users of Facebook and Instagram in Europe in spite of the bloc's comprehensive data protection laws is facing a second challenge from privacy rights advocacy group noyb. It's supporting a new complaint, which is being filed with the Austrian data protection authority, that alleges the company is breaching EU law by framing a choice that makes it far harder for users to withdraw consent to its tracking ads than to agree. Wind your mind back to last year and you'll recall a couple of major privacy decisions against Meta (in January; and July) invalidated the legal bases it had previously claimed for processing Europeans' data for ad targeting -- after literally years of privacy campaigner complaints.
By revealing the sign-stealing probe to the world midway through the season, Baker believes it legitimized Michigan's run to a national title.