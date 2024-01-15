Black firefighters sue to be eligible for same promotions as peers

TechCrunch

Elon Musk has been detailing his vision for X's, formerly Twitter's, transformation into an "everything app," including payments, creator tools, shopping and more, since acquiring the social network over a year ago. In an announcement today, X shared its roadmap for the year ahead, which will include AI-powered experiences and the launch of peer-to-peer payments, among other initiatives. While Musk's time frames to launch products don't always hold up, X has been moving forward to acquire the necessary licenses to handle payment processing over the past several months.