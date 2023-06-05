Black Folx Face Incredible Hurdles When Trying to Conceive—xHood Helps

Founder Mia Cooley says that often LGBTQIA+ individuals are suffering silently when they're trying to start families.

Lisa Weatherbee / Adobe Stock

At 13 weeks: Where is your husband?

At 20 weeks: Hopefully, she stays a girl. You never know these days.

40 weeks: How would the two of you even be able to raise a boy?

I won’t call the comments I heard when I was pregnant microaggressions. The language I encountered with healthcare professionals as a queer birthing person was violent.

This language implied that I should've been a partnered, heterosexual, cisgender woman to successfully conceive, birth, and nurture my child. This language forced me to validate my parenting journey and humanize myself and LGBTQIA+ youth during one of the most vulnerable chapters of my life. This language let me know I would be spending more time educating those meant to care for me than I would be actually receiving care. It was language that wouldn’t just be used in medical settings but in legal, educational, and community settings, as well.

I expected to be met with ease, prioritized, and empathized with as a soon-to-be parent trying to find the safest path to birth, build, and nurture my family. But my experiences would constantly remind me of the truth: Black birth and living out loud as a queer person are lethal. People are quite often very invested in how we are seemingly trying to push the boundaries of God and science. They cannot be invested in making sure we make it through alive.

Did you know that Black birthing people are twice as likely to suffer from fertility issues and the least likely to receive treatment?

Our pain, our loss is suffered in silence.

Did you know that many insured LGBTQIA+ families cannot access their fertility coverage for procedures like IVF or IUI because they are first required to spend 6-12 months trying to conceive?

Heterosexual couples on the same plans can access the same benefits because they can try to conceive for the required time periods. Our families take out second mortgages on homes or go deeply into debt pursuing the same dream as our straight peers.

Did you know that only 2% of donors found at major cryobanks are Black?

The same people who could help us turn our families' dreams into reality are being turned away because they are "not in demand" or because they can't provide 3 generations of family history that this country stole from them.

These layers—and more—make up the disproportionate obstacles Black LGBTQ+ prospective parents face on their parenting journeys. Whether it is during the process of fertility treatments, adoption, fostering, or even blending families, discriminatory providers, racist and homophobic policies, and misinformation are rampant.

In May 2019, I founded xHood, the community, as a way to solve this problem. I wanted to address the extreme distrust Black Queer folx have for the reproductive, family medical, adoption, and surrogacy industries because of the homophobia, transphobia, and racism that we have faced within them. I knew that the key to our success would be learning from the experiences of those of us who dared to persist.

Today, with my team, we continue to solve this problem for our private community of almost four thousand and we have evolved. We’ve learned how to better support one another in this journey. We do this by putting our community in touch with people who would truly be invested in their success as they journey through conception, adoption, and raising families. Turns out, our village needs to get a lot bigger.

Through xHood we connect our members, not just to one another but to life-affirming fertility support, family medicine practitioners, specialized adoption attorneys, mental health support, grief counselors, financial planners, family-building grants, and more. These deep connections are made year-round in our online community, monthly through virtual classes and workshops, and annually at our Black Parent PRIDE Summit.

We provide one of the only safe spaces for our members to educate themselves on family planning, access resources that will help them tackle the barriers to their dream families, and connect with providers who have made a commitment to both racial and queer competence.

Often as Black birthing folx, people presume we lack support, resources, and are simultaneously superhumanly strong, capable of bearing the weight of the world.

No more.

Motherhood. Fatherhood. Parenthood. Whoever you are on this parenting adventure, xHood will be the gift of village we all deserve.

Read the original article on Parents.