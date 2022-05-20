Black Ford Taurus being sought in Joplin homicide

May 20—Joplin police have released surveillance photos of a vehicle that fled the scene of the shooting Monday night that killed Kenneth Mathews and left a second victim hospitalized in critical condition.

Images obtained from surveillance cameras in the area show a vehicle that investigators believe is a black Ford Taurus SHO (Super High Output) "with distinctive wheels and exhaust system," according to a news release from the Joplin Police Department.

Included with the photo images released by police is a video file with audio of the vehicle. The photos can be viewed at joplinglobe.com.

Capt. William Davis said investigators are seeking the public's help in identifying anyone associated with the vehicle. Anyone with information along that line is being asked to call either Detective Sgt. Luke Stahl at 417-623-3131, extension 1885, or Detective Sgt. Shawn Dodson at extension 1638.

Davis said no attempt should be made to contact anyone associated with the vehicle because the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Mathews, 46, of Joplin, died at the scene of the shooting near Fifth Street and Connor Avenue. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed Friday.

The name of the second victim, who remained in critical condition Thursday at a local hospital, has not been released as yet.

Both men were found lying in the street with bullet wounds. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing a dark-colored passenger car leaving the scene.