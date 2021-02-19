Black franchisee says "systemic racism" has prevailed at McDonald's

Caitlin Yilek

The Black owner of more than a dozen McDonald's franchises accused the company of fostering an environment of "systemic racism" by not allowing him to buy additional locations of the fast-food chain in more affluent communities.

Former professional baseball player Herbert Washington filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against McDonald's in Ohio on Tuesday. He alleged discrimination, claiming that the company steered Black owners into low-income neighborhoods that required more upkeep and were less profitable.

McDonald's denied the allegations, telling CBS MoneyWatch in a statement that Washington was "facing business challenges" and the company had "invested significantly in his organization" while granting him numerous chances over the years to address the issues.

"This situation is the result of years of mismanagement by Mr. Washington, whose organization has failed to meet many of our standards on people, operations, guest satisfaction and reinvestment," the company said.

Herbert Washington poses for a portrait outside his McDonalds restaurant in Niles, Ohio. / Credit: Ron Schwane / AP
Herbert Washington poses for a portrait outside his McDonalds restaurant in Niles, Ohio. / Credit: Ron Schwane / AP

Washington told CBSN anchor Lana Zak on Thursday that the company's response did not address his claim of racism.

"McDonald's did not address the two-tier system that they have, whereby Black owner-operators in the McDonald's system, our sales are lower than our white counterparts, our profits are lower than our white counterparts. We, over a period of time, were directed to lower-volume locations that were more difficult to address. The problem at McDonald's is systemic racism that has prevailed since the beginning.

"What became abundantly apparent is that Black owner-operators were directed and relegated to the inner cities where the cost of doing business was considerably higher than our white counterparts," Washington said. "As an example, in the inner cities oftentimes you have to have security. Security is a tremendous cost ... My white counterpart didn't have to spend $20 an hour for a security guard. In some cases, Black owners have had to have security from the time they open to the that that they close."

The allegation against McDonald's is not a new one. In 1984, the chain was accused by another Black franchisee in Los Angeles of keeping Black owners from buying locations in white neighborhoods.

More than 50 former Black franchise owners made similar allegations in an October lawsuit, claiming that they were forced to sell about 200 locations in the last decade. Washington said he was forced to sell seven stores to white owners in the past few years. At one point he owned 27 locations; he now owns 14 — 12 in Ohio and two in Pennsylvania.

McDonald's overhauling workplace culture to meet diversity goals

Harris promotes Biden's coronavirus relief plan

Experts warn of another possible coronavirus surge as winter storms delay vaccination efforts

Recommended Stories

  • The complex history of Alexander Twilight, nation's first African American to earn a bachelor's degree

    Though Twilight is lauded today as an African American scholar, preacher and educator, for much of his life he was marked as white on census records.

  • Puppies to have DNA sequenced to help breeders see if they'll make good guidedogs

    Guide dog puppies will have their DNA sequenced to help breeders predict which dogs will have the most desirable characteristics. A litter of puppies are set to be among the first to partake in a major research project by the Guide Dogs to better understand what makes a successful working guide dog partnership. The 'Born to Guide' project will gather genome data of 3,000 trainee pups across the UK in a bid to build the most comprehensive picture to date of the link between dog genetics, health and behaviour. The ten six-week-old Labradors will have saliva swabs taken in a few seconds and sent for DNA sequencing with the results forming a large database. This charity will be able to compare the database to any health or behavioural developments recorded in their dogs using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies and machine learning. The information will then guide the charity's breeding programme and ultimately boost the 'success rate' for puppies becoming fully-qualified working guide dogs. Dr Tom Lewis, Head of Canine Genetics at Guide Dogs, said that by breeding a guide dog that is less likely to develop a hereditary illness, they’ll be able to “keep them in a vital working partnership and ensure a better quality of life for both guide dog and owner”. "Guide dogs give invaluable independence and companionship to thousands of people across the UK, and we need more of them. "That's why Born to Guide is such an important project for our charity - it will enable us to choose our breeding dogs with more scientific insight than ever before and set up our future litters for success. "We are also interested to ascertain whether we can use genetics to identify dogs that are more likely to qualify as guide dogs, or to tailor the individual training we provide and improve the matching of a guide dog to potential owners with a variety of lifestyles," he explained. Born to Guide is the latest initiative from Guide Dogs as it looks to build on its 90 years' experience training and breeding dogs for people with sight loss. Experts at the charity are working alongside staff and volunteers, project partners and academics, such as those from the University of Nottingham on the project. Initial funding for the proof-of-concept phase, including DNA collection and storage was provided by pet food brand Royal Canin UK & IRE. Dr Lewis added: "Born to Guide is one of the most exciting projects the charity has ever been involved in. "By using artificial intelligence, we can have a greater understanding of the genes that are present in the best guide dogs and what it is that makes them such incredible partners for people with sight loss."

  • France passes bill aimed at curbing Islamism

    France's National Assembly passed a controversial bill on Tuesday aimed at curbing the rise of Islamism.The so-called anti separatism bill strengthens the state's oversight of mosques, schools and sports clubs.It also includes tough new measures against online apologists for acts of violence and cracks down on practices like forced marriage and virginity testing.The bill was brought forward by President Emmanuel Macron who said it will strengthen the country's secular principles.His party said the need for such a law was highlighted by the killing of a schoolteacher in Paris last October.Samuel Paty was beheaded by a teenage Islamist after he showed cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in a class on free speech.Less than a fortnight later, a church warden and two worshippers were killed in a basilica in Nice by a Tunisian Islamist.Guillaume Vuilletet is from the president's ruling party."The fight against 'separatism' has long been an imperative of national interest. The tragedy (Islamist killing of teacher Samuel Paty) has made it an urgent moral necessity. And so what is in this bill? First, it guarantees our need for secularism after major advances in our public actions. Second, it protects victims of 'separatism', be it physically or online."Tuesday's vote in the lower house was the first hurdle for a bill that's proved controversial on the left and right.Some on the left say it is an attack on France's five million Muslims, while critics on the right say it is too weak.Still - it sailed through with 347 votes in favor to 151 against.The legislation now moves to the Senate, where the centre-right opposition dominates.It's passage is seen as key to Macron's re-election hopes for 2022.French identity and domestic security are expected to be central issues in the presidential vote.

  • Allison Janney Reacts To ‘Mom’ Ending On CBS, Says Show “Has Been One Of The Great Honors Of My Life”

    Allison Janney celebrated her longtime involvement in CBS’ Mom on Thursday after the network said the day before that the sitcom will end after the current eighth season. “Getting to be part of MOM these past 8 years…showing the laughter, love and hope that can come with recovery, has been one of the great honors of […]

  • BBC Woman's Hour accused of 'hostile' interview with Muslim leader

    Woman's Hour is accused of being "hostile" towards the Muslim Council of Britain's first female head.

  • Fact check: Viral statement claiming to come from Texas power company is fake

    Social media users are sharing a statement warning about grid failure that is falsely attributed to San Antonio energy provider CPS Energy

  • Gold slips to over seventh-month low as rising yields dent appeal

    Gold prices fell to their lowest in more than seven months on Friday, on course for their worst week since the end of November, as rising U.S. Treasury yields eroded the non-yielding bullion's appeal. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,769.03 per ounce by 0250 GMT, having touched its lowest since July 2 at $1,759.29 earlier in the session. "U.S. bond yields have been rallying quite strongly in the last week, and there's growing momentum that they can lift further as U.S. and global growth recovers more quickly as vaccines roll out," said Lachlan Shaw, National Australia Bank's head of commodity research.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Down Sharply as Jump in Treasury Yields Boosts Greenback

    Investors are reconsidering how long the RBNZ will maintain its stimulus package given the economy has rebounded and house prices are booming.

  • Did You Participate In Any Of Charter Hall Long WALE REIT's (ASX:CLW) Respectable 52% Return?

    By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But many of us dare to dream of bigger...

  • Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Long Term Shareholders are 19% In The Black

    Uniti Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:UNIT ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 21% in the last quarter. But...

  • U.K. Inflation Ticks Higher on Its Way Toward BOE’s 2% Target

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. inflation unexpectedly accelerated in January, in what economists say is the first step toward a significant increase that could bring the rate close to the Bank of England 2% target later this year.Prices climbed 0.7% from a year earlier, boosted by the cost of furniture, household goods and food, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. The median estimate by analysts in a Bloomberg survey was for inflation to stay at 0.6%.The BOE sees inflation picking up this year, driven by higher energy prices and the expiry of a sales tax cut for the hospitality industry in April. While that’s unlikely to prompt policy makers to raise borrowing costs, it could silence any voices calling for extra stimulus to aid the country’s economic recovery.“A temporary period of above target inflation is possible over the summer, although it’s unlikely to prompt a hawkish turn by the Bank of England, which will be focused on the weakness in the labor market,” said Dan Hanson, senior U.K. economist at Bloomberg Economics.Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect inflation to end the year at 1.9%. Inflation expectations in bond markets are also on the rise. The U.K.’s 10-year breakeven rate, as well as the five-year forward inflation swap measure are both trading near two-month highs.The central bank is predicting a rapid economic recovery as the vaccination program now being rolled out allows businesses to reopen and lifts consumer confidence. While analysts largely agree, many also see the pandemic inflicting lasting scars on the labor market.James Smith, an economist at ING, said he expects inflation to reach 2% by the end of the year, before dipping again below target in 2022. It’s an outlook that doesn’t justify the BOE cutting interest rates below zero, but “also probably won’t warrant rate hikes” or the withdrawal of stimulus until “2023 at the earliest,” he wrote in a report.Prices are usually discounted at the start of the year, and last month there was particular pressure on clothing and footwear as a third national lockdown to fight the coronavirus led to the biggest price cuts for any January since 2014. However, these were more than offset by rising food prices and less discounting on items such as bedding and sofas.Clothing and footwear prices fell 4.9%, larger than the 3.3% decline posted a year earlier. The ONS said the proportion of items discounted last month was around 1.5 times higher.The task of compiling the inflation survey was made harder by the latest lockdown. The number of items that were unavailable for price checking rose to 69 from 9 in December.(Updates with bond markets, economist comment in fifth, seventh paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus Check Update: $1,400 Checks Are Still in Play as Data Highlights the Impact of Previous Stimulus Rounds

    As the public eagerly awaits a third stimulus payment, data reveals that the last round really helped the economy.

  • IRS Says All $600 Stimulus Checks Have Been Issued. Do This if You Didn't Get Yours

    In December, after months of fruitless negotiations, lawmakers finally reached an agreement on a second coronavirus relief bill that extended unemployment benefits and allowed for a second round of stimulus checks worth $600 apiece. The IRS recently announced that it's finished sending $600 stimulus payments to all of the eligible recipients it has on record. While some people may still need to wait a bit for their stimulus checks or debit cards to arrive in the mail, for the most part, if you haven't gotten any stimulus money by now, it means you'll need to file a tax return to get it.

  • Bitcoin ETF Roars in Debut With $165 Million of Trading Volume

    (Bloomberg) -- North America’s first Bitcoin ETF got off to a stellar start in its debut, with investors exchanging $165 million worth of shares.After a relentless surge in the world’s largest digital currency, the first Bitcoin product that’s officially labeled an exchange-traded fund debuted Thursday in Toronto. It’s worth noting, though, that Europe has several crypto-tracking products that function like an ETF. The new fund, called Purpose Bitcoin ETF (ticker BTCC), invests directly in “physical/digital Bitcoin,” issuer Purpose Investments Inc. said in a statement.The cryptocurrency has captivated investors from billionaire Elon Musk to hedge-fund moguls including Alan Howard and Paul Tudor Jones. It may well be “the stimulus asset,” DoubleLine Capital LP chief Jeffrey Gundlach tweeted, in a reference to Bitcoin’s rally amid a wave of cash pumped into the financial system during the pandemic. While the digital asset has already surged fivefold in the past year -- spurring concern about a speculative froth in global markets --it’s grabbing more mainstream attention, especially after Tesla Inc.’s recent $1.5 billion purchase.Read: Why a U.S. Bitcoin ETF Could Be a Real Thing in 2021: QuickTakeIt’s unclear how much of the activity in BTCC will result in inflows for the fund, but the trading volumes were well above an ETF’s typical first day in Canada, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart. Although too early to tell, ETF proponents argue that such a fund will trade without the massive premiums plaguing many current Bitcoin trusts in the U.S.“There’s sizable untapped interest for a Bitcoin investment that has the benefits of an ETF,” said Todd Rosenbluth, CFRA Research’s director of ETF research, adding it’s unlikely the fund will trade at a significant premium-to-net-asset-value. “While most ETFs come to market globally with an educational hurdle to overcome, many investors are familiar with what is inside BTCC,” he noted.The U.S. currently has several active filings for a Bitcoin ETF, including the ones from VanEck Associates Corp. and Bitwise Asset Management, but the price swings notorious in cryptocurrenies and allegations of industry manipulation remain hurdles to regulator approval. Still, with the world’s largest digital trading near all-time highs and a change of leadership at the Securities and Exchange Commission, analysts say the prospect of a first American Bitcoin ETF appears to be rising.(Adds more context, current volume.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Canada says alleged Trump interference in extradition case of Huawei's Meng 'moot'

    Canada's attorney general says accusations that former U.S. President Donald Trump's interfered in Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou's extradition trial is irrelevant because he is no longer in office. Meng is facing charges of bank fraud in the United States over misleading HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran, causing the bank to violate U.S. sanctions. She has been under house arrest in Vancouver, Canada, since her arrest at the airport there in December 2018 and is fighting extradition in the British Columbia Supreme Court.

  • ‘My husband burned through all of our finances. If we divorce, I don’t want him to get one penny.’ How can I protect myself?

    ‘Is there a way I could put that money in a trust or someplace where my husband would not be able to access in the event we actually file for divorce?’

  • Justin Bieber sells Beverly Hills home at a loss

    Justin Bieber just sold his Beverly Hills home for $7.955 million, about half a million shy of what he paid for the property in 2019.

  • On the Eve of Testifying Before Congress, Robinhood Announces It Will Provide Crypto Withdrawals

    Trading platform app Robinhood announced in a tweet yesterday -- on the eve of testifying before Congress -- that it fully intends "to provide and withdraw cryptocurrencies." See: What You Need to...

  • Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Snap-on Incorporated ( NYSE:SNA ) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. This means that investors who...

  • Here Are All 10 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Been Buying

    Warren Buffett and the rest of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) investing team typically don't discuss the stocks they buy and sell, so we have to rely on the quarterly glimpses of the portfolio we get from Berkshire's SEC filings.