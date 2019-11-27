Black Friday 2019 freebies: Here's what you can get for free starting Thanksgiving

Black Friday is about more than finding some of the year's lowest prices on televisions and electronics.

There's another perk to being an early bird at some holiday sales – the freebies.

For Thanksgiving and Black Friday, some stores are pushing special coupons that savvy shoppers can turn into free items and early customers also have first dibs on items free after rebate at stores like Macy's.

There are some other treats too like free coffee and cookies, which Walmart will give out starting at 4 p.m. Thursday, two hours before the Black Friday sale begins in stores at 6 p.m.

Remember, just like the doorbusters, quantities of these freebies are limited and only available while supplies last.

Here's how you can turn Thanksgiving and Black Friday into Freebie Friday.

This roundup will be updated. Businesses with 30 or more locations with a freebie, can submit deal details here.

Thanksgiving freebies

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's: Stores will have free crafts, free photos with Santa and other kids’ activities through Christmas Eve including on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Learn more at www.basspro.com/santa and at www.cabelas.com/santa.

Belk: The first 200 shoppers Thursday when doors at 4 p.m. get a mystery gift card worth $5 to $500. There will be a similar giveaway Friday morning.

Cumberland Farms: Get a free cup of coffee, hot or iced, from midnight to 11:59 p.m. Thanksgiving at the convenience store chain’s nearly 600 locations.

CVS: The pharmacy chain has seven items for free after ExtraBucks Rewards and coupons in its three-day Black Friday sale from Thanksgiving through Saturday.

Deals include free gum, toothpaste, a box of store-brand acetaminophen and a free 23andMe genetic DNA starter kit. For the starter kit, pay $29.99 and get $29.99 in ExtraBucks Rewards. A CVS loyalty card is needed to get the deals and each are limit one per household.

Gordmans: Starting at 3 p.m. Thursday, the first 75 shoppers will get a scratch-off card with 74 getting $5 off and one shopper per location getting a $100 gift card. The early shoppers also can enter a drawing for a chance to win a giant FAO Schwarz bear.

J.C. Penney: Stores open at 2 p.m. Thursday with the chain's traditional mystery coupon giveaway for a chance to win $500 off. Most early shoppers will get $10 off a $10 or more purchase. Exclusions apply.

Kohl's: If you're buying multiple rebate items and work out the math to earn Kohl's Cash, it's possible you can score freebies. Earn $15 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent. Here's one scenario: Buy four of the select small kitchen appliances on sale for $18.99 and use a 15% off coupon, which brings the items to $64.56 before counting tax. Then get back $56 in rebates ($14 each) and $15 Kohl's Cash.

Macy's: Stores open at 5 p.m. Thursday and there will be 13 in-store-only/free-after-rebate items, including Bella 1.5-quart slow cooker, select freshwater pearl studs, Isaac Mizrahi Loves Sesame Street plush, select plush throws, and Sedona frying pans.

McDonald's: Through Dec. 2, get McDelivery with Uber Eats with no delivery fee on eligible orders. Also, the fast food giant has a contest through Monday with a chance to win a year of free late-night McDelivery and other prizes.

Office Depot: These are members-only freebies. Office Depot and OfficeMax rewards members, can get select Duracell batteries and K-Cup coffee pods free after rewards from Thanksgiving through Saturday, Nov. 30, while supplies last. There's a limit of four of each item per rewards member, and stores are closed Thanksgiving.

Shoney’s: A free slice of pumpkin pie comes with every Thanksgiving Day Feast meal Thursday.

Stage Stores: Starting at 1 p.m., the first 75 people at stores, which include Goody’s and Peebles, get a scratch-off card and chance to win up to a $250 gift card. Most will get $10 off coupons and all can enter a drawing to win a giant FAO Schwarz teddy bear.