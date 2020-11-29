Black Friday 2020: The 20 best deals you can still get

If you missed Black Friday 2020 because you were in a turkey-induced coma, it's not too late to still score some deep discounts. As the biggest shopping weekend of the year, the savings being offered by retailers such as Macy's, Best Buy, Kohl's and more are greater than you'll see any other day in the 365-day calendar period, meaning it's *the* time to pick up whatever it is you've been eyeing—for less.

If you don't know where to start (because let's face it, there are enough discounts happening right now to overwhelm just about anyone), we're here to help. All month long, we've been staking out sales from all your favorite stores as they released their holiday deals in waves to better help shoppers navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. And now that the biggest price drops have arrived, we've got the skinny on what's really worth buying amid all the noise. Keep reading to shop all our favorite picks below.

The 20 best Black Friday 2020 deals that you can still get right now

1. Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones at Best Buy for $88 (Save $111.99): If it's a great deal on a pair of noise-canceling headphones you're after, you can't go wrong with this Sony pair, which just so happen to be a whopping $199.99 off. While we recommend the brand's WH-1000XM4 headphones (also on sale for $278, down from $349.99) over any other pair on the market, the WH-CH710N headphones are great for those looking for a more budget-friendly option.

2. Dyson V11 Torque Drive Complete cord-free vacuum at QVC for $549.98 (Save $150): Dyson vacuums are an investment in your home, with price tags regularly reaching well into the hundreds. Right now, however, you can get the machine we named the best cordless vacuum for a whopping $150 off.

3. Cole Haan: Up to 70% off, plus an extra 10% off: One of the best Cyber weekend clothing deals we've seen comes from designer brand Cole Haan. Not only has the company slashed its prices down for both men and women by as much as 70%, you'll get an extra 10% off with coupon code THEBEST through Tuesday, December 1!

4. 1-year Hulu subscription at Hulu for $1.99 per month (Save $48 for the year): One of the better Black Friday deals comes courtesy of super popular streaming service, Hulu. Through November 30, you can sign up for a full year of the ad-supported membership for just $1.99 per month or $23.88 for the year. That's a 67% discount off the usual $5.99 you'd regularly pay. No wonder this deal is so popular!

5. Two annual Masterclass subscriptions for $180 (Save $180): Masterclass' coveted buy-one, get-one-free membership deal is back for Black Friday—a special we haven't seen from the site since March. When we first gave these celebrity-taught online classes a go, we were extremely impressed by how motivated we felt after taking a few, as it kept us engaged and showed the less glamorous, behind-the-scenes work that some of the world's master chefs, sports players and more perform.

6. iRobot Roomba i3+ robot vacuum at Best Buy for $399.99 (Save $200): While our favorite robot vacuum, the iRobot i7+ ($799.99), isn't currently on sale, you can get the next best thing in the i3+. It performed similarly well in testing, picking up an average of 11 grams of dirt per run, and it has the same self-emptying base we loved from the i7+—you just won't get all the smart features that come with the pricier model.

7. KitchenAid KSM150PSMC 5-quart Artisan Series tilt-head mixer at Williams-Sonoma for $279.95 (Save $100): The KitchenAid mixer is a top seller every Cyber Monday weekend, as it's a great chance to get this usually pricey pick for a sweet discount, and 2020 is no exception. Our readers have been loving this pick, which also just so happens to be the best stand mixer we've ever tested—we particularly loved its durable, reliable build, quiet motor and easy-to-use attachments.

8. Always Pan at Our Place for $95 (Save $50): Not only will this rarely-discounted, cult-loved Always Pan from Our Place save you $50 when you enter coupon code SUPERSALE at checkout through November 30, you'll save space and time, too, since it effectively functions as a sauté pan, a Dutch oven, a wok and a frying pan—and it works.

9. Kindle Paperwhite at Amazon for $84.99 (Save $45): We dubbed the Kindle Paperwhite the best e-reader on the market for its superior screen, portability and waterproof build. Right now, it's also at one of the lowest prices we've seen all year.

10. 1-year Playstation Plus digital membership for $29.99 (Save $30): For those whose preferred gaming console is a Playstation, this is a great chance to save on a year-long membership.

11. Instant Pot Viva 6 quart 9-in-1 multi-Use pressure cooker at Walmart for $49 (Save $50.99): If you haven't jumped on the Instant Pot train yet, now is your chance to try this do-it-all device that can be used to make bone broth, stew, chili, eggs, rice and more. It's at one of the lowest prices we've seen, and it's consistently one of the best pressure cookers in our tests.

12. Dash 2-quart compact air fryer at Wayfair for $49.99 (Save $20): Air fryers are one the most popular kitchen gadgets with the ability to make your favorite deep-fried crispy and crunchy foods, without all those calories. If you've been on the fence on whether to scoop one up, now is the time to get a great deal and try one out.

13. Staub enameled cast-iron round 4-quart cocotte for $99.99 (Save $315 to $360): It's soup and stew season, which means you may be in the market for a Dutch oven. The Staub Cocotte is wildly popular and was best overall in our review. It's also 75% off, so you'll want to grab one before they sell out.

14. Samsung Frame QLED 4K UHD HDR smart TV at Samsung from $479.99 (Save $120 to $800): Depending on what size television you want, you can save anywhere from $120 to $800 on this aesthetically pleasing Frame Smart TV that turns into art when it is turned off and looks like a picture frame.

15. Sony 65-Inch class A8H Series OLED 4K UHD smart Android TV at Best Buy for $1,799.99 (Save $1,000): If you're after a great deal on a television, it's hard to go wrong with this 65-inch TV from Sony. It has 4K UHD graphics and is great for gaming, sports, and movies. Hurry and score a huge savings of $1,000.

16. Vizio 65-inch OLED TV at Best Buy for $1,499.99 (Save $500): If you're looking to spend under $1,500 for a 65-inch television, this Vizio is an incredible deal with 4K UHD resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, which means you won't miss a second of your game or movie.

17. Dyson V7 Absolute vacuum for $249.99 at Dyson (Save $100): Dyson products have a cult-following and their vacuums are no exception. Not only can you save $100 dollars on this lightweight cordless vacuum but you can also save your arm muscles.

18. iRobot Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum at Amazon for $399 (Save $200.99): Spend less time vacuuming and save over $200 on this iRobot Roomba. It's compatible with your smart phone and Alexa, making it one of the best deals around.

19. Apple AirPods with wireless charging case at Amazon for $139.98 (Save $59.02): AirPods for less than $150? Yes, please! Buy yourself that pair of AirPods that has been on your list, or buy a spare pair just in case, it's such a great deal it's hard not to stock up.

20. Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless earphones at Best Buy for $159.99 (Save $90): These wireless earphones are an incredible deal, come in many fun colors and are perfect for the gym. Snag these totally wireless and water-resistant earphones while they are at this low price.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Black Friday 2020: The 20 best deals you can still get