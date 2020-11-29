Black Friday 2020: Apple Deals on iPhones, AirPods, MacBooks and more
Apple products are fantastic, but let's face it: They're so expensive. What's more, it's not always easy to find a deal, even during Black Friday. So, we've done the work for you, scanning dozens of retailers to find the best deals on AirPods, iPhones, Apple Watches, MacBooks and other fine gear from the Cupertino giant.
Shop the best deals on iPhones, AirPods, Macbooks and more
Apple AirPods (2nd gen) with plug-in charging case at Amazon for $109.99 (Save $40): Apple's standard AirPods are still among the most popular wireless earbuds, because they're extremely easy to use, they're stylish, and unlike a lot of competitors, they just work. This model does not have the wireless charging case, but plugging in to charge is pretty simple, and they're a steal at this price.
AirPods Pro at Staples for $199 (Save $50): Apple's noise-canceling wonders are the company's best yet.
Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (previous gen) at B&H for $799 (save $350): iPads are useful for students, professionals, artists and just about everybody else. The Pro is the ultimate digital tablet, and while this model isn't the latest generation, it's got 64GB of storage and both WiFi and 4G LTE.
Apple iPhone 12 for up to $700 off at Verizon with trade-in: If you switch to Verizon and trade in your old device, you can get up to $700 off the new iPhone in the form of statement credits.
Apple Watch Series 6 for up to $200 off at Verizon with approved trade-in: You can get the newest Apple Watch for a steal from Verizon when you trade in an eligible device and buy an iPhone.
iPhone SE (2020) for up to $310 off when signing up for an approved plan: The 2020 SE was already an affordable alternative to Apple's high-dollar models, and this deal gets you two for the price of one with the addition of a new line of service.
AirPods with wireless charging case for $139.98 at Amazon (save $59.01): We think the $110 deal for the plug-in case model is the best you'll find, but if you absolutely must have the wireless charging case, this is a great sale for these insanely popular earbuds.
Apple Watch Series 6 40mm at Amazon for $349.00 (Save $49): If you don't want to jump through any hoops and just want that sweet Series 6 on your wrist, this is a good deal for a brand new, flagship smartwatch. With tons of features, from an always-on display to a blood-oxygen sensor, this is the best smartwatch that exists at a very solid price.
13-inch Macbook Pro M1 chip with retina display at B&H for $1,399 (Save $100): The shiny new Macbooks are all the rage, and while we haven't had the chance to test these yet, you can bet Apple silicon (i.e. the M1 chip) will be in high demand. With lightning-fast response, 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, this is a sweet machine.
Apple Watch Series 6 44mm at Amazon for $379.99 (save $49): If you don't want to jump through any hoops and just want that sweet Series 6 on your wrist, this is a good deal for a brand new, flagship smartwatch. With tons of features, from an always-on display to a blood-oxygen sensor, this is the best smartwatch that exists at a very solid price.
Apple Watch SE 40mm at Amazon for $309 (Save $20): The Apple Watch SE offers plenty of features and Apple's brilliant design at a much lower price. This version includes both GPS and cellular capabilities (when you add a data pack), as well as several color options and two sizes
13-inch Intel MacBook Air with touchpad at Best Buy for $849.99 (Save $100): If you don't mind last year's model (which doesn't have the new Apple silicon) this is a heck of a deal on one of the most popular computers you can buy.
