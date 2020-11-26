Watch Live:

The 94th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Black Friday 2020: The best Amazon deals on Vizio, Sony, Keurig and more

TJ Donegan, Lee Neikirk and Madison Trapkin, Reviewed.com
Black Friday 2020: Check out the Amazon sale on Vizio TVs, some of our favorite tech we tested this year.
It's Black Friday week, and even though Amazon's Prime Day 2020 savings event happened a few short weeks ago, the retailer is offering even more new deals you won't want to miss.

Amazon Black Friday deals started on November 20, and new deals are released all the time. Current deals include streaming sticks (get the all-new Fire Stick, Fire Stick Lite or Fire Stick 4K for up to 40% off), brand-name French cookware, self-cleaning Roombas, Ring doorbells, and our favorite deal: Sony's spectacular noise-cancelling headphones.

While new deals will be released up until the big day, you shouldn't wait: Lots of products are already on backorder until December. Keep scrolling to shop all our favorite discounted picks, including the internet-famous GE Opal nugget ice maker and the best portable Bluetooth speaker we've ever tested.

The best Amazon Black Friday deals right now

Less than $25

Less than $50

Less than $100

Less than $200

Less than $500

Less than $2,000

Less than $5,000

  • Journalist who criticized FBI for handling of Russia probe says Trump's refusal to concede is 'dangerous BS'

    Journalist Eli Lake, an aggressive critic of the government’s handling of the investigation into Trump and Russia, said that while there was a “scandal” in how the FBI conducted parts of its investigation, there was not a “deep state conspiracy.”

  • Operator of notorious South Korean online sex trafficking ring sentenced to 40 years

    A South Korean court has sentenced the operator of a vast online sex trafficking ring to 40 years in prison in a case that outraged the nation. Cho Ju-bin, 25, oversaw a group of 38 accomplices who befriended and then blackmailed at least 74 women into sharing explicit videos that were then posted in pay-per-view internet chat rooms. Sixteen of the victims were less than 16 years old, the age of consent in South Korea. The Seoul Central District Court on Thursday found Cho guilty of violating laws to protect minors from sexual abuse and of making a profit from producing and selling abusive footage, Yonhap News reported. Indicted on 14 criminal charges, including inducing another person involved in the trafficking ring to rape a teenage girl and concealing more than £70,000 in criminal proceeds, prosecutors had initially demanded a life sentence on the grounds of the “irreperable damage” Cho had caused his victims. They had also requested that he be obliged to wear an electronic monitoring device for 45 years. In a petition to the court, one of the women said Cho, who had worked in an orphanage and adopted the online name “The Doctor”, was “evil” and deserved a 2,000-year prison term. Passing sentence, the judge said: “The accused has widely distributed sexually abusive content that he created by luring and threatening many victims.” Media reports have suggested that some of the video clips showed a group of men raping a teenage girl in a motel room, while others included images of the word “slave” cut into a woman’s body. One video showed girls “barking like dogs”, the Kookmin Ilbo newspaper reported. Cho operated the chat room on the Telegram messenger service, with at least 10,000 people accessing the site and paying as much as £1,000 for access. Authorities have been tracing people who used the site and have identified serving police officers and teachers as among the users. Cho’s arrest in March sparked fury across South Korea after prosecutors initially refused to name the suspect before his trial opened. Within days, more than 5 million people had signed petitions on the home page of Moon Jae-in, the South Korean president, demanding that the authorities withdraw his right to anonymity. A committee of senior judicial officials, a psychologist and a psychiatrist weighed the public’s right to know and took the unprecedented step of naming Cho. He was then brought out in handcuffs from a police station in central Seoul to face the public. “I apologise to those that I hurt”, Cho said. “Thank you for putting a brake on the life of a devil who could not be stopped.” South Korea’s Ministry of Justice has been the target of criticism for its failure to deal with the growing use of technology to carry out sex crimes, with one ministry official admitting that the case had been “a disaster” and apologising for its “lukewarm response” to online sexual abuse cases.

  • Trump's inner circle is telling him that Giuliani and the rest of his legal team are making him look like an idiot, report says

    As of Thursday, none of the Trump campaign's 22 lawsuits challenging the 2020 presidential election results have been successful.

  • Mexico ex 'self-defense' vigilante leader dies of COVID-19

    Jose Manuel Mireles, one of the leaders of a civilian militia formed in 2013 to fight a drug cartel in western Mexico, died Wednesday, a government health agency confirmed. Mireles was a physician who worked for the federal Institute for Social Security and Services for State Workers. Leaders like Mireles and Hipolito Mora organized people in the western state of Michoacan to fight the Knights Templar drug cartel.

  • Tigray crisis: How the Ethiopian army and TPLF clashed over an airport

    With communications largely cut to the Tigray region, both sides in the conflict are trying to control the narrative.

  • Georgia Senate candidate Raphael Warnock — and his dog — respond to smear ads

    In a clever new ad, Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock found a new way to drop the mic.Warnock is running against Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) in the Jan. 5 runoff election. In a new ad he tweeted out Tuesday, Warnock is shown taking his dog on a walk. In an earlier campaign ad, Warnock predicted there would be lots of false claims leveled against him, and "that's exactly what happened," he said. "You would think that Kelly Loeffler might have something good to say about herself, if she really wants to represent Georgia."Instead, Warnock continued, "she's trying to scare people by taking things I've said out of context from over 25 years of being a pastor." By this point, Warnock and his pup were at the end of their walk, and he was holding a bag of dog feces. As he dropped the bag in a trash can, Warnock said, "I think Georgians will see her ads for what they are -- don't you?" His dog barked in agreement -- and then approved the message. Watch the ad below. > I told you the smear ads were coming, but Georgians will see Sen. @Kloeffler's ads for what they are. pic.twitter.com/0sgU8ndC63> > -- Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) November 24, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 cartoons about America's COVID Thanksgiving Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. Why Trump's Flynn pardon could backfire

  • Ghislaine Maxwell woken up every 15 minutes in jail while she sleeps says lawyer

    A lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite charged with finding girls in the 1990s for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, said Tuesday that her client is awakened every 15 minutes in jail while she sleeps to ensure she's breathing. Attorney Bobbi Sternheim told a Manhattan judge that Maxwell faces more restrictive conditions than inmates convicted of terrorism or murder. Maxwell has no history of mental health issues or suicidal ideation and no criminal history, either, she said. She asked a judge to intervene on her client's behalf to improve her conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. In her request, Ms Sternheim made no direct reference to Epstein taking his life in August 2019 in his cell at another federal lockup, in Manhattan. US District Judge Alison J. Nathan instructed defense lawyers and prosecutors to confer over the next week over Ms Sternheim's request that the Brooklyn facility's warden directly address the concerns. A spokesperson for prosecutors declined comment. A message for comment was sent to the Federal Bureau of Prisons spokespeople. Maxwell, 58, has pleaded not guilty to charges that she procured three girls for Epstein to abuse in the mid-1990s. She has been held without bail while she prepares for a July trial.

  • AOC and Ilhan Omar sign petition calling on Biden not to give Bruce Reed administration role

    ‘Rejecting Reed will be a major test for the soul of the Biden presidency’, petition reads

  • The Top 6 Black Friday Deals for Vacuums

    Cordless? Handheld? Robotic? We have you covered with all the best vacuum deals that you need to know aboutOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Trudeau: Canadians won't be among the first to get vaccine

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday Canada will have to wait for a vaccine because the very first ones that roll off assembly lines are likely to be given to citizens of the country they are made in. Trudeau noted Canada does not have vaccine-production facilities. Trudeau said it is understandable that an American pharmaceutical company will distribute first in the U.S. before they distribute internationally.

  • Buried under a Serbian cornfield, Roman military headquarters slowly sheds its secrets

    Buried under a Serbian cornfield close to a coalmine, the well-preserved remains of a Roman legion's headquarters are being excavated by archaeologists who say its rural location makes it unique. Covering an estimated 3,500 square meters, the headquarters - or principium - belonged to the VII Claudia Legion. There are over 100 recorded principiums across the territory of the Roman empire, but almost all are buried under modern cities, said Miomir Korac, lead archaeologist of digs there and at the Roman provincial capital Viminacium that the compound served.

  • Why Trump's Flynn pardon could backfire

    There's a chance President Trump's pardon of Michael Flynn could backfire some day.Trump on Wednesday pardoned Flynn, his first national security adviser. In 2017, Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contact with former Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Flynn's sentencing was delayed while he cooperated with former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, but earlier this year, Flynn's new legal team accused prosecutors of misconduct and asked to have his guilty plea withdrawn. But Trump's pardon, which he announced in a tweet, means Flynn will theoretically no longer be protected from self-incrimination under the 5th Amendment should he ever be called to testify against Trump.> Not saying the President's legal advisors aren't the best, but by pardoning Flynn, he's taken away Flynn's ability to plead the 5th when asked to testify about the President's involvement. Quite the high risk manoeuvre.> > -- Ben Hammersley (@benhammersley) November 25, 2020As Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe explained to Time in 2017, "anyone pardoned by Trump would lose most of the 5th Amendment's protection against compelled testimony that might otherwise have incriminated the pardoned family member or associate, making it much easier for [the Justice Department] and Congress to require such individuals to give testimony that could prove highly incriminating to Trump himself."There are some caveats, of course. While there is speculation Trump could face criminal charges at some point post-presidency, there is no evidence that will happen. Even if it did, it's still unclear exactly what Flynn is being pardoned for, since, as Politico notes, he was criminally exposed both for lying to investigators and "acting as an unregistered agent for Turkey." So if the pardon is specific, there's a chance Flynn would still have that protection. > Q re: Flynn pardon and 5th Am right against self-incrimin. This rt is waived only w/r/t to illegal conduct he was pardoned for--lying to FBI re: contacts w/ Rus amb, right? I.e., hypothetically if Flynn conspired in some unrelated scheme, he retains 5th Am there? @AshaRangappa_> > -- John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) November 25, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 cartoons about America's COVID Thanksgiving Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. Note to Republicans: Trump will betray you just like he betrayed the Kurds

  • Homeless patients with COVID-19 often go back to life on the streets after hospital care, but there's a better way

    In 2019, about 567,715 homeless people were living in the United States. While this number had been steadily decreasing since 2007, in the past two years it has started to increase. For New York City, even before COVID-19, 2020 was already turning out to be a record year for homelessness. But as the lockdown commenced in mid-March, the 60,923 homeless people staying at the city’s shelter system found themselves disproportionately affected by the pandemic.That’s not all of the city’s homeless, of course; the 60,000-plus doesn’t include homeless people hidden within patient rolls and emergency department waiting rooms. In 2019, the city’s annual count of hospital homeless shows more than 300 on any given night who are patients or using the hospital as temporary shelter.As a health care practitioner, educator and researcher in the field of public health and social epidemiology who works in the city, I’m fully aware of the challenges faced and the tragedies already seen. As of May 31, the New York Department of Homeless Services had reported 926 confirmed COVID-19 cases across 179 shelter locations and 86 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. In April alone, DHS reported 58 homeless deaths from COVID-19, 1.6 times higher than the overall city rate. While there is no reliable analogous data for other cities, what happens in New York can be a lesson for others. Homeless shelters are vulnerableThe susceptibility of the homeless population to COVID-19 is not unique to New York City. Homeless shelters nearly everywhere are particularly vulnerable to disease transmission. Shelters are typically unequipped, heavily trafficked and generally unable to provide safe care, particularly to those recuperating from surgery, wounds or illnesses. Add to that the inability to isolate, quarantine or physically distance the homeless from one another during COVID-19. New York City responded by using almost 20% of its hotels as temporary shelter facilities, with one to two clients per room. That helped, but it was hardly a perfect situation. So the question is: Where do homeless patients go to convalesce when discharged from acute medical care, especially in the post-COVID-19 era?Homeless patients discharged from hospitals or clinics who then go to drop-in centers, shelters or the street sometimes do not fully recover from their illnesses. Some inevitably wind up back in the hospital. The result is a detrimental and costly cycle for both patients and the health care system.And the situation continues to deteriorate: Between July 2018 and June 2019, 404 of the city’s homeless died – 40% higher than the previous year and the largest year-over-year increase in a decade. There is no data since the outbreak began, but early evidence suggests that the number of deaths is higher between June 2019 and June 2020. Medical respite: A possible solutionMedical respite is short-term residential care for homeless people too ill or frail to recover on the streets, but not sick enough to be in a hospital. It provides a safe environment to recover and still access post-treatment care management and other social services. Medical respite care can be offered in freestanding facilities, homeless shelters, nursing homes and transitional housing.Medical respite has worked in municipalities across the U.S.; health outcomes for patients have improved, and hospitals and insurance providers, particularly Medicaid, have saved money. But these programs are few and far between. In 2016 there were 78 programs operating across 28 states. Most programs are small, with 45% having fewer than 20 beds. The care models vary, but essentially they provide beds in a space designed for convalescence, follow-up appointment support, medication management, medically appropriate meals and access to social services such as housing navigation and benefits assistance. Some programs provide on-site clinical care. Research shows that homeless patients in New York City stay in the hospital 36% longer and cost an average of US$2,414 more per stay than those with stable housing. By discharging patients to respite programs, hospitals reduced emergency visits post-discharge by 45%, and readmissions by 35%. The New York Legal Assistance Group, conducting a cost-benefit analysis, showed savings of nearly $3,000 per respite stay (the provider saved $1,575, the payers saved $1,254) through reduced hospital readmissions and length of stay. Studies outside of New York also show improved health outcomes in a variety of ways. One noted that 78% of patients were discharged from respite “in improved health.” Patients showed 15% to 19% increases in connection with primary care after discharge to medical respite. Moreover, at least 10% and up to 55% of medical respite patients who discharged eventually went to permanent or improved housing situations. Next stepsWhile there are agreed-upon national standards for medical respite, program models can adapt to meet the needs of a specific community. Already, dozens of respite models exist across the country, in both major cities and small towns. One complication, however, is the sheer breadth of the medical respite approach. Because it intersects housing, homelessness and health care, medical respite does not fit neatly within a single system and would require collaboration and agreement among multiple city and state agencies.[Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]Still, a growing number of communities are looking to medical respite to fill the gap. Chicago is partnering with providers to deliver health care to the homeless. This includes providing them with temporary residential facilities and clinics to help blunt the impact of COVID-19. There is a dire need to help the homeless with both housing and health care. Medical respite is a potential solution. It has successfully provided recuperative housing and medical care during a pandemic. Why shouldn’t it become a permanent part of our service system?Andrew Lin, Supportive Housing Program Developer at BronxWorks, a non-profit group that offers homeless and housing support services in the Bronx, contributed to this article.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: J. Robin Moon, City University of New York.Read more: * Busting 3 common myths about homelessness * As few as 1 in 10 homeless people vote in elections – here’s whyJ. Robin Moon does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • El Paso lawyered up to try and collect $570,000 owed to the city by the Trump campaign from a rally 2 years ago

    The city council hired the lawyers to collect the Trump campaign debt days after the National Guard was sent to help with bodies of COVID-19 victims.

  • Manhattan DA appeals dismissal of Paul Manafort’s fraud charges in New York state court

    Trump’s former campaign chairman was convicted in 2018 and sentenced to more than seven years in prison

  • People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society

    No one is really sure what Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will do after leaving the White House in January or where they will live, but people who know them are certain they plan on getting out of Washington, D.C., as fast as they can, The New York Times reports. President Trump's daughter and son-in-law have never fit in, several people told the Times, but it's not a sure bet that they will return to New York City. Donny Deutsch, a marketing expert and critic of the president, said he thinks Ivanka and Jared would have an "even harder time than Trump himself" moving back to Manhattan. Trump is "despicable but larger than life," he added. "Those two are the hapless minions who went along."Georgina Bloomberg — daughter of Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City and Democratic presidential nominee — told The Daily Beast earlier this month that Ivanka gets unfair criticism due to her father, and she thinks Manhattan society will be more forgiving. Two friends told the Times Trump could revive her jewelry and clothing lines, peddling it to a conservative audience, but two others said the Ivanka Trump brand is dead and won't sell. As for Kushner, who worked in real estate, Deutsch said he could go back to making deals, and "if he's doing anything with the Trump name, he can monetize it in red areas."The couple could be thinking about settling in New Jersey, where they have a large "cottage" on the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. The town recently received blueprints for renovations to the abode, including expanding the master bedroom and bathroom and adding two bedrooms, a study, and a veranda. There are also plans to build a complex for spa treatments and a "general store" on the property, the Times reports. For more on Trump and Kushner's future — and the drama surrounding their children's schooling in D.C. — visit The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com 7 cartoons about America's COVID Thanksgiving Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. Why Trump's Flynn pardon could backfire

  • Democratic Senate hopeful Jon Ossoff of Georgia holds drive-through event to ‘inspire people out to the polls’

    Jon Ossoff, one of the two Democrats running for the U.S. Senate in Georgia, is looking to build off President-elect Joe Biden’s narrow victory in the state. By holding various socially distanced events all over Georgia to connect with voters, Ossoff hopes the more engagement he has with residents will translate to&nbsp; historic voter turnout in the Jan. 5 runoff.

  • Biden promises some student loan forgiveness. Student borrowers hope he delivers.

    While President-elect Joe Biden has said he would implement his student loan forgiveness plan "immediately," he has not committed to widespread student debt cancellation.

  • Azeri lawmakers call for France to lose Karabakh mediation role over senate resolution

    Azerbaijan's parliament called on Thursday for France to be stripped of its mediation role in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to punish the French Senate for adopting a resolution backing the region's independence. The French resolution adopted on Nov. 25 followed a Russia-brokered ceasefire ending weeks of fighting in the mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, part of Azerbaijan mainly populated by ethnic Armenians.

  • NJ man charged in $1.7M theft of armored car outside casino

    Describing it as “something out of the 1930s,” authorities say a former guard and two others stole more than $1.7 million from an armored car parked outside an Atlantic City casino earlier this month. Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner said Tuesday that Dante McCluney of Newark was charged with burglary, theft and conspiracy in connection with the Nov. 5 theft from an armored car parked outside Bally's casino.