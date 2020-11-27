Black Friday 2020: The best appliance deals
Here at Reviewed, major appliances are our jam. We are always testing the newest and most popular brands and models of refrigerators, dishwashers, ranges, washing machines and dryers on the market in our lab, so that we can tell you what performs best, has the greatest features and looks super sleek.
With supply chain problems due to the coronavirus, it may be a little harder for you to find the appliance that you want in stock, but appliance retailers across the web and in-store, from Best Buy to the AJ Madison, are offering some stunning deals on Black Friday.
In addition to individual sale items, retailers are offering some appliance promotions. At Best Buy, you get a free $100 e-gift card when you buy two or more major appliances totaling $999 or more, or you can get free $200 and $100 e-gift cards with your purchase of two or more select Samsung appliances totaling $2,999 or more. At Lowe's, you can get up to $700 bonus savings offer on purchases of major appliances, through December 3, 2020.
Shop the best appliance deals for Black Friday 2020
Refrigerators
Frigidaire FG4H2272UF Gallery Series counter-depth French-door fridge at AJ Madison for $2,873.10 (Save $725.90): This fridge tops our list of both our best counter-depth ones on the market and our best French-door fridges for its storage options and performance.
Samsung RF23J9011SR 4-door French-door at AJ Madison for $3,094.70 (Save $904.30)
Samsung RF28T5001SS French-door at Abt for $1,199 (Save $700)
Bosch B20CS30SNS counter-depth side-by-side fridge at Abt for $1,978 (Save $221)
GE GWE19JSLSS French-door at Abt for $1,494 (Save $405): Highly rated by consumers, this stainless steel French-door fridge is great if you need a counter-depth option.
Bosch 800 Series four-door French door counter-depth fridge at Abt for $2,969 (Save $508)
Samsung RF28R7351SG four-door French-door with with Food Showcase at Best Buy for $2,199.99 (Save $950): Of all the styles of all the fridges we've tested at Reviewed, this black stainless one comes in at number 11—not too shabby for the best refrigerators of 2020.
Hisense HBM17158SS bottom-freezer fridge at Lowe's for $799 (Save $200): This is a best of the web price for this counter-depth, stainless steel model.
Samsung RF28N9780SR French-door refrigerator with Family Hub WiFi at Lowe's for $3,499 (Save $900)
LG LSXS26326S side-by-side refrigerator with in-door ice maker at The Home Depot for $1,198 (Save $301)
LG LFXS26596S 3-door French-door smart refrigerator at The Home Depot for $1,998 (Save $1,051)
Dishwashers
Samsung DW80R9950UT smart dishwasher at AJ Madison for $895 (Save $326): This Samsung in trendy Tuscan stainless steel is our runner-up best dishwasher of all time.
GE GDT605PSMSS stainless steel dishwasher at Abt for $424 (Save $285): This affordable dishwasher sits near the top of our list of best dishwashers that dry your dishes.
KitchenAid KDFE104HPS dishwasher at Abt for $595 (Save $304): We reviewed this model and loved it for both its cleaning and drying performance. It's also a good deal even when it's not on sale.
LG LDF5545SS dishwasher with QuadWash at Abt for $549 (Save $200): This stainless steel dishwasher falls within the top three of all the stainless steel dishwashers we've ever tested. Also available at Best Buy.
GE GDP645SYNFS dishwasher at Best Buy for $529.99 (Save $210): This budget buy is now on sale for an even better deal.
Samsung DW80J3020US dishwasher at Lowe's for $549 (Save $100): This built-in dishwasher features a stainless steel exterior and interior, great cleaning prowess and a quiet run.
Samsung DW80R2031US top-control dishwasher at The Home Depot for $448 (Save $81)
Bosch SHXM78Z55N 800 Series bar-handle dishwasher at Abt for $1,079 (Save $120)
Ranges
Samsung NX58R5601SS gas convection range at Best Buy for $699.99 (Save $400): The best gas range we ever tested is a sure bet. You can also find it at Lowe's for the same price.
LG LTG4715ST double oven gas range with ProBake Convection at Best Buy for $1,899.99 (Save $1,000)
GE JGB735SPSS gas convection range at Appliances Connection for $643 (Save $160.75)
Frigidaire FFEH3054US at Best Buy for $799 (Save $280): If you're a baker, you'll want to get your hands on the electric version of this gas range that we tested and liked.
Frigidaire FGGH3047VF Gallery Series gas range at Appliances Connection for $1,703.10 (Save $255.47)
Laundry
GE GTW465ASNWW top-load washer at Abt for $574 (Save $155): Save even more on this budget-friendly washing machine that does a good job getting laundry clean.
Samsung WF45R6300AV front-load washer with smart wi-fi at Best Buy for $779.99 (Save $210): This Samsung model makes our list of best front-load washers we've ever tested.
LG WM4000HWA front-load washer with wi-fi at Best Buy for $749 (Save $150)
LG WKEX200HBA WashTower with steam and BI intelligence at Best Buy for $1,799.99 (Save $450)
Whirlpool WTW4816FW top-load washer at Lowe's for $479 (Save $120): We tested this high efficiency top-load washing machine in our labs; its a great entry-level model and a good buy if you need a washer, like, right now.
Samsung WF45T6000AV high-efficiency front-load washing machine at The Home Depot for $598 (Save $301)
Samsung DVE45T6000V stainless-steel dryer at The Home Depot for $598 (Save $301)
Appliance Packages
Samsung SARERADWMW9121 4-piece appliances package at AJ Madison for $3,361 (Save $1,365): This stainless steel suite includes the Samsung RF23R6201SR French-door fridge, the NE59R4321SS freestanding electric range, our mid-rated DW80R2031US dishwasher and the MC17T8000CS smart microwave.
Frigidaire FRRERADWMW12148 4-piece appliances package at AJ Madison for $4,454.10 (Save $1,671.90): Our top-rated best refrigerator on the market—the Frigidaire Gallery FG4H2272UF—is part of this kitchen suite that also includes the FFGH3054US gas range, our highly rated FFID2426TS dishwasher, and the FFMV1846VS microwave.
Samsung WA50R5400AV washer and DVG50R5400V gas-steam dryer package at Abt for $1,558 (Save $540): One of our best-ranked top-load washers—the Samsung WA50R5400AV—comes as part of this black stainless steel laundry package.
Smeg 2-piece gas range and convertible hood at Appliances Connection for $2,398 (Save $1,849.50): Save nearly $2,000 on this best-selling high-end range and hood with this best of the web price.
Check out all the best Black Friday 2020 deals
