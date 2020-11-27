Black Friday 2020: All the best Black Friday deals to shop on Apple, KitchenAid and more

Nicole Briese, Reviewed.com
·6 min read
From the KitchenAid mixer to the best headphones on the market, these Black Friday 2020 deals will save you tons.
The moment we've all been waiting for is here: Black Friday 2020 has officially arrived! As the biggest shopping day of the year, the savings being offered by retailers such as Macy's, Best Buy, Kohl's and more are greater than you'll see any other day in the 365-day calendar period, meaning it's *the* time to pick up whatever it is you've been eyeing—for less.

If you don't know where to start—because let's face, there's enough discounts happening to overwhelm just about anyone—we're here to help. All month long, we've been staking out sales from all your favorite stores as they released their Black Friday deals in waves to better help shoppers navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. And now that the big day has come, we've got the skinny on what's really worth buying amid all the noise. Keep reading to shop all our favorite picks below.

The 10 best Black Friday deals of 2020

Black Friday 2020: The best Black Friday deals
Black Friday 2020: The best Black Friday deals

1. KitchenAid KSM150PSMC 5-Quart Artisan Series Tilt-Head Mixer at Best Buy for $279.99 (Save $100): The KitchenAid mixer is a top seller every Black Friday, as it's a great chance to get this usually pricey pick for a great discount, and 2020 is no exception. Our readers have been loving this pick, which also just so happens to be the best stand mixer we've ever tested—we particularly loved its durable, reliable build, quiet motor and easy-to-use attachments.

2. A 1-year Hulu subscription at Hulu for $1.99 per month (Save $48): One of the better Black Friday deals comes on super popular streaming service, Hulu. Through November 30, you can sign up for a full year ad-supported membership for just $1.99 per month or $23.88. That's a 67% discount off the usual $5.99 you'd regularly pay. No wonder this deal is so popular!

3. Pyrex 22-Piece Glass Food Storage Set at Kohl's for $15.49 (Save $44.50): The $34.50 discount you'll get on this set with coupon code THANKS would be impressive enough on its own, but right now, there's also a mail-in rebate you can send in by Saturday, December 19, to get an extra $10 off. We loved the brand's glass containers in testing for their classy, plastic-free design, which is mirrored in this discounted set.

4. Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones at Best Buy for $88 (Save $199.99): If it's a great deal on a pair of noise-canceling headphones you're after, you can't go wrong with this Sony pair, which just so happen to be a whopping $199.99 off. While we recommend the brand's WH-1000XM4 headphones (also on sale for $278, down from $349.99) over any other pair on the market, the WH-CH710N headphones are great for those looking for a more budget-friendly option.

5. Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum at Dyson for $299.99 (Save $200): Dyson vacuums are an investment in your home, with price tags regularly reaching well over $500. Right now, however, you can get the machine we called "the best upright vacuum Dyson makes" for a whopping $200 off, as it falls from $499.99 to $299.99 at Dyson.

6. Always Pan at Our Place for $95 (Save $50): Not only will this rarely-discounted, cult-loved Always Pan from Our Place save you $50 when you enter coupon code SUPERSALE at checkout through November 30, you'll save space and time, too, since it will effectively function as a sauté pan, a Dutch oven, a wok and a frying pan—and it works.

7. iRobot Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum at Best Buy for $399.99 (Save $200): While our favorite robot vacuum, the iRobot i7+ ($799.99), isn't currently on sale, you can get the next best thing in the i3+. It performs similar well in testing, with an average of 11 grams of dirt per run, and has the same self-emptying base we loved from the i7+—you just won't get all the smart features that come with the pricier model.

8. 2 Masterclass Annual Subscriptions for $180 (Save $180): Masterclass's coveted buy one, get one free membership deal is back for Black Friday—a special we haven't seen from the site since March. When we gave these celebrity-taught online classes a go, we were extremely impressed by how motivated we felt after taking a few, as it kept us engaged and showed the less glamorous, behind-the-scenes work that some of the world's master chefs, sports players and more undergo.

9. adidas Men’s Stan Smith Sneaker at Nordstrom for $36 (Save $44): These shoes are some of the most popular, trendiest sneakers you can buy, and right now, they're at a super low price in a full range of sizes thanks to Nordstrom's current Cyber Deals sale.

10. Rachael Ray 13-Piece Create Delicious Nonstick Cookware Set at Kohl's for $87.49 (Save $132.50): One of the best cookware deals we've found this for comes in the form of this Rachael Ray set, which drops from $219.99 to $149.99 to $127.49 with with coupon code THANKS to $87.49 when you send in this $40 mail-in rebate by Sunday, December 27. That's a discount of $132.50 on this popular brand-name set! You'll also earn $30 in Kohl's cash, good for use from November 28 to Wednesday, December 9.

The best Black Friday tech deals

The best Black Friday kitchen deals

The best Black Friday laptop deals

The best Black Friday lifestyle deals

The best Black Friday home deals

The best Black Friday fashion deals

The best black Friday shoe deals

The best Black Friday TV deals

The best Black Friday beauty deals

The best Black Friday parenting deals

